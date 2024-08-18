Paredes to feature in Roma Primavera match as he faces suspension vs Cagliari

Paredes to feature in Roma Primavera match as he faces suspension vs Cagliari

Leandro Paredes will not be available for the first game of the season for Roma.

The Argentine midfielder did not leave for Sardinia with the rest of the team because he has to serve a one-match ban from last season.

Instead, Il Messaggero reports that Paredes will play with the Primavera.

The midfielder, in fact, will be a luxury reinforcement for Gianluca Falsini’s Primavera, who will make his league debut today at Tre Fontane against Cagliari’s youth team.

The Argentine was the last to join the group as he experienced an intense summer between the Copa America and the possibility of moving to Saudi Arabia.

