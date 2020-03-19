ParcelPal Increases Operations for Covid-19

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2020 / ParcelPal Technology Inc. ("ParcelPal" or the "Company"), (CSE:PKG:) (PT0.F) (PTNYF) is pleased to announce that in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic (COVID-19), the Company has hired approximately 50 new staff members to ensure service levels can be met resulting from major increases in demand without disruption to both our clients and vendors. Additionally, the Company has opened higher radiuses of delivery for clients and vendors.

The Company has also seen a significant uptick in total deliveries. This comes as a result of an increased number of vendors that are being serviced as well as an increase in our active user base.

President and CEO Kelly Abbott commented "The safety and well-being of everyone who interacts with ParcelPal is always our priority. We are actively monitoring the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation and are taking steps to help keep our communities safe. Despite the Corona Virus pandemic, we want to ensure that our services are not affected for customers and our vendors. We will continue to service our customers and communities during this pandemic by continuously adding new personnel to our roster to ensure all services levels are met."

Abbott continued, "We have also added contactless delivery program, as an option to better allow handling of all items that mitigates any potential exposure to COVID-19 for all parties involved with the transaction. We are working closely with all partners to ensure the safety of our staff and our community. These efforts combined with a streamlined process are starting to result in a huge influx of deliveries, as we surpass our milestone early this year."

About ParcelPal Technology Inc.

ParcelPal is a leader in the growing technology and logistics industry. ParcelPal seamlessly connects consumers to businesses, where they have access to the goods they love, anytime, anywhere. Customers can shop at partner businesses and through the ParcelPal technology receive their purchased goods within an hour or the same day. The Company offers on-demand delivery of merchandise from leading retailers, restaurants, medical marijuana dispensaries and liquor stores in Vancouver, Calgary, Saskatoon and soon in major cities Canada-wide.

