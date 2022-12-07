Parcel Sorter Market Size Worth USD 6.70 Billion, Globally, by 2029 at 10.6% CAGR

The global parcel sorter market size was valued USD 3.00 billion in 2021. The global market size is projected to reach USD 6.70 billion by 2029; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2022 to 2029.

Pune, India, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global parcel sorter market size is expected to grow from USD 3.30 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 6.70 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period from 2022-2029. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its market research report, titled, “Global Parcel Sorter Market, 2022-2029.”

According to our analysts, the parcel sorter market growth can be credited to the escalating need for automated sorting systems.


Report Highlights:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Forecast Period 2022 To 2029 CAGR

10.6%

2029 Value Projection

USD 6.70 billion

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

USD 3.00

Historical Data for

2018-2020

No. of Pages

140

Segments covered

By Type,  By Direction, By End-user, and By Region

Growth Drivers

Technological Advancements in the Product to Positively Boost Market Growth

Growth in E-commerce Industry to Trigger Market Growth


COVID-19 Impact:

Industry Value Hampered Due to Halted Construction Related Activities

The COVID-19 pandemic led to the downfall of several manufacturing processes. The crisis further put a halt on construction activities, leading to disruptions in supply chain. These factors negatively affected the industry growth. However, various aspects such as research and development and the launch of technologically advanced products helped the revival of industry share to some extent.


Parcel Sorter Drivers and Restraints:

Industry Value to Surge Driven by the Expanding E-Commerce Industry

Parcel sorter market growth is expected to register commendable expansion over the forecast period. The rise can be attributed to the ease of online shopping and escalating internet penetration. The demand for packet sorter systems is further set to rise driven by the escalating individual focus for the purchase of products via online platforms.

However, the industry expansion is likely to be hindered by the requirement for huge investments in the initial phase. The associated costs mainly comprise the integration of intelligent sensors, installation, software solutions, and aftermarket services.

Industry Development

February 2021 – Daifuku Co Ltd inked an agreement with AFT Industries AG. The deal was aimed at the deployment of parcel sortation systems for the automotive sector.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

  • Koerber AG (U.S.)

  • Beumer Group (Germany)

  • Pitney Bowes Inc (U.S.)

  • Vanderlande Industries B.V. (Netherlands)

  • Dematic (Kion Group AG) (Netherlands)

  • Honeywell International Inc (U.S.)

  • Interroll Group (Switzerland)

  • Intralox (Netherlands)

  • Fives Group (France)

  • National Presort Inc (U.S.)


Market Segments Analysis:

Shoe Sorter Segment to Record Appreciable Growth Due to Rising Demand in Logistics Sector

Based on type, the industry is categorized into cross belt sorter, pusher sorter, till tray sorter, shoe sorter, and others. The shoe sorter segment is expected to record commendable growth through the forecast period. The rise can be credited to the escalating demand for packet and sorting systems in the e-commerce and logistics sectors. Citing the regional landscape, the market is segregated into Latin America, Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Linear Parcel Sortation Systems to Register Lucrative Expansion Owing to Rising Adoption of E-Commerce

On the basis of direction, the market is segregated into linear parcel sortation system and loop parcel sortation system. Of these, the linear parcel sortation system segment is anticipated to account for a dominating share in the market. This is being driven by the escalating product adoption in e-commerce and online shopping sectors. The machines are equipped to provide long operational life and maximum performance.

E-Commerce Segment to Record Substantial Growth Due to Soaring Number of Internet Users

Based on end user, the market for parcel sorters is segmented into e-commerce, logistics, airports, pharmaceutical & medical supply, food & beverages, and others. Of these, the e-commerce segment is poised to dominate the industry considering the upsurge in the number of internet users. This has led various wholesalers and retailers to automate their daily operations for meeting the scheduled delivery time.

Geographically, the global market is finally classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Regional Market Insights:

Asia Pacific to Lead Owing to Increasing Disposable Incomes

Asia Pacific parcel sorter market share is set to register substantial expansion over the forthcoming years impelled by the escalating disposable income of end users and changing customer behaviors. The regional growth is impelled by the growing number of internet users and rising product purchase via online portals.

North America is anticipated to record appreciable growth through the analysis period. The upsurge can be attributed to the presence of packet and parcel sorting manufacturers and strong economies.

Competitive Landscape:

Market Players Enter Partnership Agreements to Sustain Industry Competition

Major parcel sorter companies are focused on the expansion of a range of strategic initiatives for strengthening their market presence. These include mergers, acquisitions, product developments, and others. Some of the additional steps taken by leading industry participants include growing participation in trade conferences.


Global Parcel Sorter Market Size Segmentation:

By Type

  • Cross Belt Sorter

  • Shoe Sorter

  • Till Tray Sorter

  • Pusher Sorter

  • Others (Paddle Sorter, Parcel Singulator)

By Direction

  • Linear Parcel Sortation System

  • Loop Parcel Sortation System

By End-user

  • Logistics

  • E-commerce

  • Pharmaceutical & Medical Supply

  • Airports

  • Food & Beverages

Table of Contents:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Data Sources

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • Global Parcel Sorter Market Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2021

  • Global Parcel Sorter Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings

    • By Type(USD)

      • Cross Belt Sorter

      • Shoe Sorter

      • Till Tray Sorter

      • Pusher Sorter

      • Others (Puller Sorter, etc)

    • By Direction (USD)

      • Linear Parcel Sortation System

      • Loop Parcel Sortation System

    • By End User (USD)

      • Logistics

      • E-commerce

      • Pharmaceutical & Medical Supply

      • Airports

      • Food & Beverages

      • Others (Healthcare, etc)

    • By Region (USD)

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East and Africa

  • North America Parcel Sorter Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings

    • By Type(USD)

      • Cross Belt Sorter

      • Shoe Sorter

      • Till Tray Sorter

      • Pusher Sorter

      • Others (Puller Sorter, etc)

    • By Direction (USD)

      • Linear Parcel Sortation System

      • Loop Parcel Sortation System

    • By End User (USD)

      • Logistics

      • E-commerce

      • Pharmaceutical & Medical Supply

      • Airports

      • Food & Beverages

      • Others (Healthcare, etc)

    • By Country (USD)

      • U.S.

        • Direction

          • Linear Parcel Sortation System

          • Loop Parcel Sortation System

      • Canada

        • Direction

          • Linear Parcel Sortation System

          • Loop Parcel Sortation System

      • Mexico

        • Direction

          • Linear Parcel Sortation System

          • Loop Parcel Sortation System

Continued…


