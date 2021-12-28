Parcel delivery driver, 29, charged in connection with alleged sexual assault of elderly woman
A 29-year-old man is facing multiple charges in connection with the alleged sexual of an 84-year-old woman, Toronto police say.
Shortly before 1 a.m. on Boxing Day, police responded to a call about a sexual assault near Greenholm Circuit and Lawrence Avenue East.
The woman was in her home sleeping when a man knocked at her door, police say. He befriended her and entered the home before sexually assaulting her, police allege.
The suspect fled the home in a vehicle, police say.
The man, who is from Toronto, is charged with unlawful entry of a dwelling, assault, forcible confinement, and three counts of sexual assault.
Police say the accused is a parcel delivery driver and they are concerned there may be other victims.
He appeared in court virtually on Monday.