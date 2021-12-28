Parcel delivery driver, 29, charged in connection with alleged sexual assault of elderly woman

Toronto police have laid charges on a 29-year-old man following an alleged sexual assault incident on Sunday. (Robert Krbavac/CBC - image credit)

A 29-year-old man is facing multiple charges in connection with the alleged sexual of an 84-year-old woman, Toronto police say.

Shortly before 1 a.m. on Boxing Day, police responded to a call about a sexual assault near Greenholm Circuit and Lawrence Avenue East.

The woman was in her home sleeping when a man knocked at her door, police say. He befriended her and entered the home before sexually assaulting her, police allege.

The suspect fled the home in a vehicle, police say.

The man, who is from Toronto, is charged with unlawful entry of a dwelling, assault, forcible confinement, and three counts of sexual assault.

Police say the accused is a parcel delivery driver and they are concerned there may be other victims.

He appeared in court virtually on Monday.