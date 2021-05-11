‘Parasite’ Producer Neon Will Boycott Golden Globes Until HFPA Reforms Reflect ‘They Are Living in the 21st Century’

Add Neon to the growing list of companies boycotting the Golden Globes.

The indie studio behind “Parasite” and “I, Tonya” minced no words about what it sees as The Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s failures to enact meaningful reforms in the wake of a Los Angeles Times report that revealed that the group had no Black members. That story also documented a history of ethical lapses by the organization’s roughly 90 members, that included accepting gifts and junket travel from studios, as well as its questionable payment of members to sit on committees.

“We will not participate in anything related to the HFPA until they reform the organization to reflect they are living in the 21st century,” a spokesperson for Neon told Variety.

In response, the HFPA has approved a set of measures that it says will increase the diversity of its organization, such as admitting 20 new members in 2021, with a specific focus on recruiting Black members. The group also said it was placing restrictions on the gifts its voters can accept, as well as hire a chief diversity equity and inclusion officer.

Neon joins a growing number of studios who have said that they won’t participate in HFPA-sponsored press events. Amazon, WarnerMedia and Netflix are among the major companies that have said they will boycott the Globes. They join a group of more than 100 high-profile publicity firms, including Rogers & Cowan/PMK, Narrative, ID-PR, The Lede, Viewpoint and 42 West, which have said their clients will not participate in HFPA events until the organization commits to more meaningful change.

On Monday, NBC announced it will not air the Globes in 2022.

“We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right,” the network said.

