Paranormal Cirque to bring R-rated fun to Kansas with a horror-themed circus

The circus is coming to a nearby town, but Paranormal Cirque is not your typical family circus with clowns, cotton candy and petting zoos.

Instead, the show — which opens in Topeka, Kansas, next month — features mysterious creatures, freaks, illusionists and air acrobats, according to their website, all intended to recreate a nightmare fantasy.

“You can really expect to see a variety of things I don’t think you’ve seen before,” said Ben Holland, spokesman for the Paranormal Cirque Black Unit.

The Black unit will perform in Topeka from Friday, July 7 to Sunday, July 9, offering a total of 5 shows.

The Paranormal Cirque has been open since 2018, but the company Crique Italia that helps produce shows like the Paranormal has hosted circuses across the United States for eight years. In Europe, primarily in Italy, circuses like this one are common. But here in the U.S., Holland said, they noticed there wasn’t anything like it in the market.

“People like their horror movies and people wanna do Halloween all year round — but they don’t have a horror or Halloween circus — so we filled in that niche.” Holland said.

“It’s a cornucopia of talent and crazy visuals.”

The event has grown in popularity since it started, Holland said. He believes people keep coming back because there’s no real replacement for live entertainment where you get to go out with friends and family and have that experience together.

The circus is R-rated because of the use of adult language throughout the show. They only allow admission to those between ages 13-17 with an accompanying parent or guardian over the age of 21.

Tickets are currently on sale starting at $15 and going up to $60.

For more information about additional tour dates you can visit their site here.