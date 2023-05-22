Paramount+ and Showtime Are Merging Much Sooner Than Anyone Thought

Paramount+ and Showtime are coming together precisely one quarter earlier than expected. Paramount+ with Showtime will launch on June 27, Paramount Global said on Monday. Previously, the timing for the combination and rebrand was end of September — or the end of Q3, not Q2.

The Showtime OTT (over-the-top) app will be shuttered by the end of the year, the company said this afternoon. The linear channel will wait for that timing to rebrand with the same — though more confusing for the format — name: Paramount+ with Showtime.

More from IndieWire

As previously reported, Paramount+ with Showtime will cost $11.99 per month, up $2 from the tier’s prior pricing. The Paramount+ “Essential” plan (without Showtime) will go up $1 per month from $4.99 to $5.99.

“This summer, Paramount+ will officially become the streaming home for Showtime, further advancing our lead in being the total household service,” Tom Ryan, president & CEO of Paramount Streaming, said on Monday. “By integrating the Showtime premium and critically acclaimed portfolio with the service’s already broad and popular slate, all at a competitive price, we will solidify Paramount+ as a cornerstone in streaming.”

“From ‘Yellowjackets’ to ‘Your Honor,’ Showtime is home to big, premium, sophisticated series which will now be complemented with broad, blockbuster originals and movies in the alignment of Paramount+ with Showtime,” said Chris McCarthy, president & CEO, Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks. “Together, Paramount+ with Showtime will provide our consumers a much more rewarding experience with our vast set of unique originals and deep library of iconic shows and hit films.”

The news of the launch date actually leaked late week via an email from Apple TV to its users that subscribe to Showtime. Per CordCutterNews.com, those consumers received an email that read: “SHOWTIME is being fully integrated into Paramount+ on or around June 27 — meaning your subscription will include even more hit movies and shows under one service, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME. No action is required to enjoy the expanded benefits of this Apple TV channel.”

Story continues

We’re sure Paramount enjoyed that action.

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.