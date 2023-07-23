Elysian Field comes on late to capture $500,000 Woodbine Oaks

TORONTO — Elysian Field took the lead in deep stretch to capture the $500,000 Woodbine Oaks on a windy Sunday.

Elysian Field, at 5-1 odds with jockey Sahin Civaci aboard, overtook Ticker Tape Home, ridden by Patrick Husbands, for a 2 1/4-length win in the 1 1/8-mile race for three-year-old fillies in 1:36.91 despite running into a stiff breeze.

Wickenheiser, with Kazushi Kimura aboard, was second in the 14-horse field while Fortyfiveseventyt took third.

Earlier, Husbands rode Paramount Prince to a convincing wire-to-wire victory in the $150,000 King's Plate Trial.

Paramount Prince, an 11-1 pick, registered the five-length win, finishing the 1 1/8-mile race in 1:37.40 despite running into a stiff breeze and in rainy conditions on Woodbine's Tapeta track.

Cool Kiss was second in the 12-horse field with Twin City taking third.

The Trial and Oaks are considered key preps for the $1-million King's Plate, the opening jewel of the Canadian Triple Crown that's slated for Woodbine on Aug. 20.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2023.

The Canadian Press