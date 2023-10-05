Paramount Plus cancels iCarly reboot after 3 seasons

iHave a disappointing announcement: the iCarly reboot is no more.

The sitcom's revival has been canceled after three seasons, a Paramount+ spokesperson told USA TODAY Thursday morning.

“The series had a great three-season run and delivered on what fans really wanted to see with Carly and Freddie finally getting together,” the network said in a written statement.

“We want to thank the entire cast, the writers, directors and producers along with the whole crew for their dedication, creativity and talent,” the network added.

The original series aired on Nickelodeon from 2007 to 2012 and featured Miranda Cosgrove, Jennette McCurdy and Nathan Kress as Carly, Sam and Freddie. The series followed the trio as they produced a quirky web series with special guests that featured their fun, random dancing segments.

The series ended in 2012 when Carly moved out of the country and said goodbye to Freddie.

Jaidyn Triplett, Miranda Cosgrove and Laci Mosley in season 3, episode 10 of the iCarly reboot series.

Miranda Cosgrove, Jennette McCurdy and Nathan Kress in a scene from "iCarly."

The reboot was announced in December 2020, promising to deliver something special for the now grown-up fans of the original series. The reboot’s first episode premiered on Paramount+ about six months later in June 2021, with McCurdy declining to return.

In the new series, Carly and Freddie have moved back to the apartment complex from the original series and Carly has decided to revive her web series.

Miranda Cosgrove and Jaidyn Triplett in the iCarly reboot (season 3, episode 9).

Series ends after cliffhanger episode

While the reboot aired, iCarly fans got to see Carly and Freddie reunite and explore their feelings for one another, as well as navigate dating, divorces and living with roommates.

New characters are also introduced, such as Carly’s roommate and best friend Harper, played by Laci Mosley.

The new series also stars Josh Peck, who played Cosgrove’s stepbrother in “Drake & Josh.” Peck previously appeared in one episode of the original iCarly series, according to IMDB.

Nathan Kress and Miranda Cosgrove in a season 3 episode of the iCarly reboot (season 3, episode 10).

During the series finale, Carly and Freddie talk about potentially tying the knot and Carly’s fears to commit because of her abandonment issues stemming from childhood.

“I didn’t expect to fall for you, but you were right there all along,” Carly tells Freddie, who says he can’t wait to spend the rest of his life with her.

But just before the episode ends, someone makes a surprise appearance that leaves Carly’s jaw on the floor.

We’ll stop there, but when asked if there’s any hope for a film to wrap up the series, Paramount+ didn’t immediately respond.

Both the original iCarly series and its revival are available to stream on Paramount+.

Miranda Cosgrove and Jerry Trainor iCarly season 3, episode 10 of the iCarly revival series.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: iCarly reboot canceled by Paramount Plus after 3 seasons