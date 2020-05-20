Paramount Nabs Feature Spec ‘Flight’ From ‘Escape Plan’ Scribe Miles Chapman; Johannes Roberts Directing
EXCLUSIVE: Paramount Pictures has come aboard Flight, feature based on a spec script by Miles Chapman, the screenwriter behind the Sylvester Stallone-led Escape Plan movies. 47 Meters Down and 47 Meters Down: Uncaged helmer Johannes Roberts will direct. Akiva Goldsman’s Weed Road Pictures (Star Trek: Picard) is producing the project, through its first-look deal with the studio, along with Tea Shop Productions (Strangers: Prey at Night).
Based on an original story by Roberts, the pic is said to be a contained thriller set on an international flight. Producers are James Harris and Mark Lane of Tea Shop as well as Greg Lessans and Rachel Reznick on behalf of Weed Road.
Tea Shop’s film slate includes the Michael B. Jordan-staring Tom Clancy film Without Remorse, Brillance with Will Smith, the Major Matt Mason adaptation starring Tom Hanks, and The Map of Tiny Perfect Things directed by Ian Samuels. Additional credits for Tea Shop include Cockneys vs. Zombies, I Am Not A Killer, and The Informer.
Roberts, who currently in pre-production as writer/director on the Resident Evil horror reboot, is repped by CAA, The Gotham Group and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols. Repped by The Gotham Group and MFW, Chapman is also the creator of Yahoo series Cybergeddon.
