Paramount Miami Worldcenter: First U.S. Residential Skyscraper to Debut & Deploy World’s Only Proven COVID-Killing Robot

Paramount Miami Worldcenter Spa Reception Area Disinfected by COVID-Killing Xenex LightStrike UV Ray Robot (Bryan Glazer: World Satellite Television News) More





MIAMI, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the midst of the coronavirus crisis, Paramount Miami Worldcenter, America’s most-futuristic luxury tower, is the first residential skyscraper in the U.S. to debut and deploy the world’s most-advanced COVID-Killing Robot to disinfect the building’s public areas and private residences.



The Xenex LightStrike Robot is the world’s first and only ultraviolet (UV) room disinfection technology, which, according to dozens of medical and scientific peer-review studies, is proven to destroy SARS-Co-V-2. It is the virus that causes COVID-19. Xenex is based in San Antonio, Texas.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created demand for a new disease-conscious lifestyle,” says Paramount Miami Worldcenter’s CEO-Developer Daniel Kodsi (Cod-See). “Buyers and residents consider disinfecting technologies essential and we are the first to offer these features.”

Paramount Miami Worldcenter

The 700-foot, 60-story, $600-million Paramount is the soaring signature superstructure of the $4-billion, 27-acre Miami Worldcenter. It is currently America’s largest urban-core construction project and the nation’s second-largest real estate development, which is dubbed, “The City of the Future.”

Paramount features the world’s largest urban resort-style deck, the most-advanced outdoor LED animation system and America’s first Jetsons-style Flying Car Skyport.

And, now, Paramount is the first residential building in the nation to be disinfected by the LightStrike Robot.

LightStrike Robot Studies

LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robots are used in hundreds of healthcare facilities, worldwide. They include the Mayo Clinic, the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and dozens of Veterans Affairs hospitals.

The robot was tested against SARS-CoV-2 at the Texas Biomedical Research Institute . It is one of only 10 Bio Safety Level 4 Labs in North America. Scientists there concluded that LightStrike achieved a 99.99% level of disinfection during a two-minute treatment.

LightStrike Technology

LightStrike’s intense, pulsating bursts of xenon UV light are not only proven to destroy the virus that causes COVID-19; but its robotic disinfection system also deactivates C.diff, Ebola, MRSA, SARS and other viruses and pathogens, according to an array of peer-reviewed studies published by major universities and hospitals.

Miami is one of the most coronavirus-impacted cities in the U.S. It is also one of the world’s most-competitive and high-value real estate markets, where developers are now vying to offer anti-COVID features.

Paramount Miami Worldcenter LightStrike Pilot Program

Paramount Miami Worldcenter is the only residential tower to be chosen to participate in a 30-day pilot program to evaluate the efficacy, efficiency and cost-effectiveness of the LightStrike Robot in an actual long-term living environment.

Phase One of the Paramount Miami Worldcenter LightStrike Robot Pilot Program is focusing on the building’s public areas and a select number of its 549 luxury high-rise homes, according to Kodsi.

