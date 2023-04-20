Paramount Hits Warner Bros. With $52 Million Countersuit in ‘South Park’ Dispute

Two months after Warner Bros. filed a lawsuit against Paramount over streaming rights to the long-running animated series “South Park,” Paramount Global has finally responded with a lawsuit of its own.

In a countersuit filed in the New York Supreme Court, Paramount says Warner Bros. owes it more than $52 million in unpaid licensing fees.

At issue is a 2019 licensing agreement between the companies, brokered for more than $500 million. When Paramount began streaming “South Park” on Paramount+, Warner Bros. asserted in its lawsuit, that constituted a reneging of parts of that licensing agreement.

Paramount naturally disputes that in a point-by-point refutation contained in its countersuit. The company accuses Warner Bros. of breach of contract, breach of implied covenant and good faith, deceptive practices, interference with contract, and unjust enrichment.

More to come…

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.