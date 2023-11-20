Paramount+ Greenlights ‘The Road Trip’ Based On Novel By ‘The Flatshare’ Scribe; Endemol Shine Poland Boss; ‘Whiskey On The Rocks’ Cast; ‘Starfish’ Trailer – Global Briefs

Paramount+ Greenlights ‘The Road Trip’ Based On ‘The Flatshare’ Scribe’s Novel

Paramount+ has greenlit another UK series from 42 and PTIS based on a novel by The Flatshare scribe Beth O’Leary. The Road Trip is being helmed by Everything I Know About Love lead Emma Appleton, who plays Addie, heading out on a road trip to a friend’s wedding in Spain when she and her sister are forced to share the ride with her ex Dylan, his irrepressible best friend Marcus, and complete stranger Rodney. With nowhere to hide but a creaky campervan, the group must confront their buried history as secrets and revelations cause many a bump in the road. Starring alongside Appleton are Laurie Davidson (Mary & George, Guilty Party), David Jonsson (Rye Lane, Industry), Isabella Laughland (Foundation, Trigonometry) and Angus Imrie (The Crown, Fleabag). “42 and Paramount+ were the dream team behind The Flatshare series, so it’s wonderful to know that The Road Trip is in such safe, skilled hands,” said O’Leary. Filming has commenced on location in Bristol, UK, with filming also taking place in Gran Canaria, Spain. O’Leary’s The Flatshare adaptation launched on Paramount+ last year and was also produced by Road Trip indie 42. Last week, Paramount+ greenlit UK series The Stags from Sex Education indie Eleven.

Endemol Shine Poland Unveils MD

Endemol Shine Poland has unveiled a replacement for Ryszard Sibilski, who is exiting after nearly two decades. Małgorzata (Gosia) Perkowska-Czaja joins as MD from Rochstar and is a former alum of the Banijay-backed outfit, having previously spent seven years there overseeing local versions of MasterChef and its spin-offs and Big Brother. She will report to Endemol Shine Germany MD Fabian Tobias, evolving the Polish business’ slate, identifying new revenue streams and strengthening commercial strategy. Banijay CEO Marco Bassetti called her a “formidable leader, who joins Endemol Shine Poland with an impressive track record in the local and international content space.” Perkowska-Czaja added: “Endemol Shine Poland has built a reputation for high-quality entertainment, and re-joining the business as MD, I am looking forward to exploring new opportunities to diversify the slate and build on its performance in all genres.”

Disney+ & SVT Unveil ‘Whiskey On The Rocks’ Cast & Image

Disney+ and Swedish pubcaster SVT have unveiled cast and first-look images for Whiskey on the Rocks, a satire miniseries about the dramatic days when the Russian submarine U-137 ran aground just a stone’s throw from a secret marine base in Sweden in 1981. Rolf Lassgård will play Swedish prime minister Thorbjörn Fälldin, alongside Anders Mossling (Spelskandalen), Niklas Engdahl (Bonusfamiljen), Filip Berg (Familjen Andersson) and others. The show will air on SVT in Sweden in December 2024, with Disney+ global premiere dates to follow. 100-Year-Old Man Who Climbed out the Window and Disappeared scribe Jonas Jonasson wrote the original story. Disney+ and SVT are co-producing with Skyverse Nordic.

Akhilesh Jaiswal’s Underwater Adventure ‘Starfish’ Gets Trailer

A trailer has launched for Akhilesh Jaiswal’s Starfish, a thriller is set in an underwater world based on Bina Nayak’s best-selling book, Starfish Pickle. Its stars the likes of Khushalii Kumar, Milind Soman, Ehan Bhat, and Tusharr Khanna, following Kumar as a skilled commercial diver with a rebellious heart, who fights her demons from the past while on the calm waters of the ocean. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series and Almighty Motion Picture. It releases later this week (November 24).

