Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish laid out the entertainment giant’s strategy to survive the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, relying on the company’s international production and fall sports slate.

“We’re saddened that as an industry we couldn’t come to an agreement that would have prevented this,” Bakish said of the historic double strike during Monday’s earnings call. “Our partnership with the creative community is critical to the health of our industry. So we remain hopeful for a timely resolution, and we are committed to finding a path forward. At the same time, we have a responsibility to minimize disruptions to our audiences and other constituents.”

More to come …

The post Paramount Global CEO Lays Out Strike Strategy of International Production and Sports appeared first on TheWrap.