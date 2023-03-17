Paramount Global Adds Dawn Ostroff to Board as Independent Director, Bob Bakish Pay Upped to $31.5 Million

Paramount Global is shuffling its board of directors, including the addition of Dawn Ostroff, who will serve as an independent non-executive director, the company announced Friday. The filing also noted that Bob Bakish would be making $31.5 million.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dawn to Paramount’s Board at such an exciting moment in our evolution,” Shari Redstone, Chair of Paramount’s Board of Directors said in a press release. “We believe her leadership, diverse expertise in content strategy and her long track record of driving transformation will prove invaluable as we seek to continue building on the success of Paramount’s global multiplatform strategy.”

