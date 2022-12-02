Here’s What’s New on Paramount+ in December 2022

Adam Chitwood
·4 min read

“Top Gun: Maverick” isn’t the only noteworthy new title streaming on Paramount+ in December. While the wait for the Tom Cruise blockbuster’s streaming debut has been long, plenty will be happy to throw on the acclaimed sequel just in time for the holidays when “Maverick” starts streaming on Dec. 22.

But in addition to “Top Gun,” December also brings the premiere of a new “Snow Day” movie and the next Taylor Sheridan show in the “Yellowstone” universe, “1923” starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.

Check out a full list of what’s new on Paramount+ in December below.

Originals, Exclusives and Premieres

12/1: Bose

12/6: The Check Up with Dr. David Agus premiere

12/6: Liam Gallagher: Knebworth 22 premiere

12/13: Sampled premiere

12/15: The Game Season 2 premiere

12/16: Snow Day premiere

12/18: 1923 premiere

12/22: Top Gun: Maverick premiere

12/30: New episodes of Big Nate

Library Shows

December 3

Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire

Robbie the Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe

The Story of Santa Claus

December 4

Fit for Christmas

December 7

Mob Wives (Seasons 1-6)

PAW Patrol (Season 7)

December 11

Must Love Christmas

National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years

December 14

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team (Season 15)

Everybody Loves Raymond (Seasons 1 – 9)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 13)

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked (Season 12)

True Life Crime Season 1

December 16

Metallica Presents: Helping Hands Concert

December 18

When Christmas Was Young

December 20

Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!

December 21

Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) (Season 3)

The Andy Griffith Show (Seasons 1 – 8)

December 23

The 24th Annual A Home for the Holidays at the Grove

December 28

Gunsmoke (Seasons 1 – 14)

The 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors

The Gift: Kindness Goes Viral with Steve Hartman

December 31

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash

Movies

December 1

A League Of Their Own

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

All Dogs Go To Heaven 2

Are We There Yet?

Capture the Flag

Clear and Present Danger

Cloverfield

Coyote Ugly

Dead Again

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Doubt

Eight Men Out

Election

Elizabethtown

Footloose

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Friday The 13th

Guys and Dolls

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

Halloween VI: The Curse Of Michael Myers

Head of State

Heist

If Beale Street Could Talk

In the Line of Fire

Jane Eyre

Just Wright

Kinky Boots

Little Women

Malcolm X

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein

Mission: Impossible III

Moonstruck

Muppets from Space

Muriel’s Wedding

My Left Foot

Ordinary People

Pet Sematary (1989)

Regarding Henry

Rosemary’s Baby

Rudy

Saturday Night Fever

Scrooge

Sherlock Gnomes

Shutter Island

Sleepless In Seattle

Small Soldiers

Southside with You

Terminator Genisys

The Breakfast Club

The Cave

The Color of Money

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

The Forbidden Kingdom

The Honeymooners

The Hurt Locker

The Legend Of Bagger Vance

The Muppets Take Manhattan

The Peacemaker

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Wiz

Thief

True Grit

Uncle Buck

What’s Love Got to Do with It

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

Wild Things

Witness

Wuthering Heights

Young Guns

Young Sherlock Holmes

December 5

Celeste and Jesse Forever

December 12

Dangerous Game: The Legacy Murders

Dog

December 24

Detroit

December 27

Django Unchained

SPORTS

12/3: NCAA Men’s Basketball

12/3: SEC Championship – Georgia vs. LSU

12/4: NFL ON CBS Week 13 Doubleheader (check local listings)

12/4: Barclays Women’s Super League – Reading vs. Tottenham

12/10: College Football on CBS – Army vs. Navy

12/11: NFL ON CBS Week 4 (check local listings)

12/11: Major League Fishing’s General Tire Heavy Hitters Special

12/11: Barclays Women’s Super League – Manchester City vs. Manchester United

12/11: Barclays Women’s Super League – Aston Villa vs. Arsenal

12/15: Scottish Premiership – Rangers vs. Hibernian

12/17: NCAA Men’s Basketball

12/17: CBS Sports Classic – North Carolina vs. Ohio State & Kentucky vs.UCLA

12/18: NFL ON CBS Week 15 Doubleheader (check local listings)

12/24: NFL ON CBS Week 16 (check local listings)

12/24: Musial Awards

12/25: NFL Slimetime

12/25: Holiday Rodeo Event

12/25: Rogue Invitational

12/25: NFL ON CBS Christmas Day – Denver Broncos @ LA Rams

12/30: Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

12/31: NCAA Men’s Basketball

Dates for library titles are subject to change

