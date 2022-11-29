Paramount+ To Debut Dr. David Agus Docuseries Featuring Conversations With Ashton Kutcher, Nick Cannon And Other Celebrities About Their Health Struggles

CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus is headlining a new docuseries for Paramount+ in which he will talk with Ashton Kutcher, Amy Schumer, Nick Cannon and other celebrities about some of their personal health struggles.

The Checkup with Dr. David Agus will debut its first three episodes on Dec. 6, and the final three will drop on Dec. 12.

Kutcher will chat about his battle with a rare life-threatening disease, and is interviewed with his twin brother Michael, who was born with cerebral palsy and recently had a heart transplant.

Also featured will be Oprah Winfrey and Maria Shriver talking about women’s health.

Agus said in a statement, “These artists were willing to take us deep into their own health stories, often for the first time in such a revealing way,. Their stories are captivating and scary, though ultimately uplifting and inspiring.”

The series is produced by Skydance Television and See It Now Studios.

