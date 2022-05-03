Paramount+ Adds 6.8 Million Subscribers, But Q1 Revenue Dips by 1% Compared to 2021

Paramount saw its revenue dip 1% year over year in its first fiscal quarter by posting a revenue of $7.32 million and earnings per share of 60 cents. However, Paramount did see its global direct-to-consumer streaming subscribers between Showtime and Paramount+ grow to 62 million, driven largely by an increase of 6.2 million new additions to Paramount+ compared to the end of 2021.

Analysts on average predicted Paramount to hit $7.38 billion in revenue as well as post an EPS of 51 cents. In the year-ago period, the company posted revenue of $7.4 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.52, in part because CBS hosted the Super Bowl in early 2021. Paramount’s stock is down 1% in pre-market trading on the New York Stock Exchange following the results.

Paramount surprised Wall Street during the fourth quarter of 2021 by revealing a rebranding from ViacomCBS to simply Paramount, and told Wall Street analysts the company was making a big push towards streaming with bullish projections for 100 million subscribers between Paramount+ and Showtime over the next two years.

While Paramount+ saw a big boost in subscribers, its global streaming subscribers hit 62 million and grew by just 6.3 million overall. Paramount+ though now sits at just shy of 40 million subscribers, up from last quarter’s estimate of 32.8 million, and Paramount also reported that Pluto TV, its free, ad-supported streaming channel, has 68 million monthly active users.

Paramount+ was boosted by the launch of “Halo,” a series based on the Xbox video game hit, “Yellowstone” spinoff “1883,” “The Offer” about the making of “The Godfather” and “Star Trek: Picard.” Additionally, family films like “Clifford the Big Red Dog” and “Paw Patrol: The Movie,” as well as the addition of access to local NFL games.

Paramount’s theatrical division had a big start to 2022 at the box office, releasing titles including “Scream,” “Jackass Forever” and “The Lost City.” Both “Scream” and “The Lost City” crossed over $140 million at the worldwide box office, while “Jackass” brought in just over $80 million.

More to come…