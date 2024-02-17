Paramore Rejects Tennessee House Resolution On Band’s Grammy Wins After Singer/Songwriter Allison Russell Snub

Paramore has announced that they “will not accept any acknowledgement or honor from the TN House” for its Grammy wins after a lawmaker objected to similar honors for singer/songwriter Allison Russell.

The group accuse Tennessee’s Republican-led House of Representatives of “blatant racism” after a lawmaker paused a resolution honoring Black singer-songwriter Russell’s recent Grammy win.

More from Deadline

The House Republican Caucus Chair who objected to the resolution honoring Russell, Rep. Jeremy Faison (R-Tenn.), claimed “The resolution wasn’t blocked” in a statement.

“When any member has a question about an item on the consent calendar, it is customary to bump it so there can be a vote solely on that item,” he said. “As a member of leadership, I had several members come to me with questions about the individual, which made it appropriate for us to press pause on that particular resolution.”

Paramore won two Grammys at the 2024 awards ceremony earlier this month. They indicated they would hold off on receiving the state honors until Russell is given the same recognition.

Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams publicly denounced the “blatant racism of our state leadership,” calling it “embarrassing and cruel” in a statement.

“This week, Rep. Justin Jones put forth resolutions to honor my band, Paramore, and another local-to-Nashville artist, Allison Russell, on our recent Grammy wins (as far as I can tell these resolutions have no legal weight to them. They’re like a big high five or when the whole restaurant joins in to sing you “Happy Birthday”),” she wrote. “House Republicans only let the measure that acknowledged Paramore’s win pass. They blocked Allison’s.”

Story continues

Russell, who was born in Montreal but has forged a career in Nashville, took home the award for Best American Roots Performance for her 2023 single, “Eve Was Black.” In her statement, Williams described her as “an incredibly talented musician and songwriter.”

Williams continued, “The blatant racism of our state leadership is embarrassing and cruel. Myself, as well as Paramore, will continue to encourage young people to show up to vote with equality in mind. I’d like to say thank you to Brother Jones for your steadfast commitment to your community. And thank you to Allison Russell for using your voice and artistry to band people together, not tear them apart. CONGRATS on your incredible Grammy night. On behalf of Paramore, Happy Black History Month.”

Russell previously weighed in on the House’s decision about the honor in an Instagram post on Wednesday. “Much love, gratitude & appreciation to you @brotherjones_ That you & @votegloriaj presented this resolution is a high honor,” she wrote. “That the TN GOP blocked it, I take as a compliment. Their bigotry, sadly, is on relentless display. We have a chance this year to make a real change in TN!”

“The blatant racism of our state leadership is embarrassing and cruel. Myself, as well as Paramore will continue to encourage young people to show up to vote with equality in mind.”— #hayleywilliams

Amen! #rainbowcoalition #loverising #Equality #register #vote #TennesseeRise🌈 https://t.co/i5L4VFuLHp — Allison Russell (@outsidechild13) February 16, 2024

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.