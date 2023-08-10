Paramore cancels remaining US tour dates amid Hayley Williams' lung infection

Hayley Williams' health is forcing her to do less, not Paramore.

The band's lead vocalist announced on her Instagram Story Wednesday night following the group’s rescheduled show in Seattle that she would have to cancel the remaining two shows of Paramore's North American tour due to a lung infection.

"After speaking with our team and my doc, I know that trying to finish this tour is now going to come at a detriment to my health. My lungs are just not healing quickly enough to keep up," Williams wrote on her Instagram Story. "It got a little scary tonight."

The "Misery Business" singer continued, "We will have the team post an official statement ASAP but we are going to have to cancel the last 2 shows of the tour so I can get better finally. I know some of you are camping in Portland already so I just wanted to get this out there."

“I’m so sorry for all the chaos this has caused some of you. I really tried to kick this. Love you all," she concluded.

In an official statement shared Thursday, Williams wrote, “After my lung infection forced us to postpone 4 shows, I was hoping a week off of performing and a strict medicine routine would allow my body to heal enough to finish off this tour strong. I have been doing everything I can to fight this infection so we wouldn't have to disappoint anyone with more news of postponements and cancellations.”

The singer said that after "struggling" to perform and consulting her doctor, they made the realization that her infection is "past the point of wanting to push through to put on a good show for all of you."

"I’m now risking long term damage and I need to pay attention to my body," Williams wrote.

Paramore's "This Is Why" tour had over 30 shows in North America.

The band's remaining tour dates included Portland and Salt Lake City, which the group had postponed last month.

Paramore is expected to resume its tour in November with six shows in Australia and New Zealand.

