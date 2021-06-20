Paramedics take three children, two adults to hospital after Toronto shooting

TORONTO — Paramedics say three children and two men have been injured after a shooting in west-end Toronto Saturday evening.

They say one of the three minors is in life-threatening condition, one is in serious condition and the third suffered minor injuries.

Paramedics say they took one man to hospital with serious injuries, while the other wasn't as badly wounded.

They say they were called to the scene just before 8 p.m.

Toronto Police say they're investigating.

They have yet to release any suspect information.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2021.

The Canadian Press