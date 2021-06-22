Paramedics in Sydney report missing bag containing drugs

Emergency Health Services is asking the public for help finding a bag containing dangerous drugs that went missing after an ambulance call on Victoria Road in Sydney on Monday. (Emergency Health Services - image credit)

Nova Scotia's ambulance service is asking the public for help finding a medications bag that contains dangerous drugs and went missing in Sydney.

The red canvas duffel bag with black shoulder straps has been missing since Monday, Emergency Health Services said in a release on Tuesday.

EHS said it went missing after a paramedic crew was at a call on Victoria Road near Disco Street on Monday evening.

Anyone who finds the bag should immediately call EHS at 1-888-346-9999, or any RCMP detachment or local police so the medication can be secured safely and returned.

EHS said if the medications are ingested or injected, 911 should be called immediately.

EHS said Cape Breton Regional Police have been called, but the release doesn't say whether the bag was lost or stolen.

