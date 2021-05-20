Paramedic Services Week begins May 23

An opportunity to recognize the work of the 1,000 Urgences-santé paramedics on the front lines during the pandemic.

MONTREAL, May 20, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Paramedic Services Week will be held from May 23 to 29. This will be an opportunity to celebrate paramedics' expertise as an essential link in the pre-hospital emergency care chain.

"This past year has been a challenging one for paramedics. In the span of a few weeks, COVID-19 put us on the front lines of the fight against a global pandemic! This challenging situation caused a lot of stress for many of us," said Joshua Arruda-Aguiar, a paramedic for the Corporation d'urgences-santé.

"Our profession is a true vocation! While my colleagues always appreciate Paramedic Services Week, it will certainly be very heartwarming to receive words of encouragement this year," added the paramedic.

"Over the past year, paramedics had to show great adaptability, resilience and courage. They certainly delivered and protected the public with skill, diligence and kindness. This week, let's take the opportunity to celebrate their important contribution to the fight against the pandemic," said Yvan Gendron, Acting President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation.

"I'd also like to recognize the contribution of the Corporation's other employees, including emergency medical dispatchers and commissioning attendants. Without them, Urgences-santé would not be able to fulfill its primary mission, namely to provide the people of Montreal and Laval with quality, effective and appropriate pre-hospital emergency services, in order to reduce mortality and morbidity rates associated with emergency medical conditions; in other words, to save lives," concluded Mr. Gendron.

Lastly, citizens are invited to thank the paramedics they meet on the street for their work and send them their words of appreciation for services they received through the Corporation's website .

About Corporation d'urgences-santé

Corporation d'urgences-santé, which reports to the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, is the largest ambulance service organization in Quebec. It employs over 1,500 people, including more than 1,000 paramedics and 110 emergency medical dispatchers, who serve the populations of Montréal and Laval (2.5 million people).

