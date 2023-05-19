Paramedic honoured on his retirement from service

Pembroke -- Paramedic Brian Leahey, the deputy chief of logistics for the department and the man who was the face of the drone program for the paramedic service for many years, was honoured at his retirement by Renfrew County council recently.

Admaston/Bromley Mayor Michael Donohue, who chairs the health committee, began his comments honouring Mr. Leahey by inviting councillors to think back 33 years ago.

“There was no internet, no cell phones, there was no social media. A good time. A pleasant time. A happy time,” he said. “Thirty-three years ago a young man named Brian Leahey became a paramedic.”

It was under the Pembroke General Hospital and was servicing Pembroke and Eganville, he recalled. He continued to work in the same place and then it transitioned to the hospital administering the county-wide service, he said.

“Brian was an integral architect of that transition from the former regional ambulance service to the amalgamated and much broader regional paramedic services,” he said.

His contribution has been incredible and he is a “citizen whisperer” in responding to the needs of the community, Mayor Donohue said. “Brian has a large role in the architecture of what we have come to recognize as the paramedic service,” he added.

Paramedic Chief Mike Nolan said he has known Mr. Leahey for 33 years and they went to Algonquin College together to become paramedics. He pointed out Mr. Leahey had already had a career flying bush planes and commercial aircraft, as well as working on the farm, before becoming a paramedic.

“He was one of the senior citizens in our class 33 years ago,” he said.

Through his career he has done thousands of calls, he said.

“He truly knows this community better than anybody I know in the paramedic service,” he said.

They have been working together for almost 20 years at the County of Renfrew, Chief Nolan said. Through the years ideas have come from Mr. Leahey and other staff to bring innovation, he said.

“Brian has been one of the innovators in the service through the drone program,” he said. “Brian’s history in commercial aviation allowed us to work with Transport Canada.”

He said this allowed Transport Canada to have confidence in this pilot project.

“Brian was able to convince them we had a mission,” he said.

Many times, he was called while at home to deal with a crisis and he was always willing to respond, the chief said.

Mr. Leahey said he was grateful for the support of his wife, Lori, throughout his career, noting they are looking forward to retirement together.

“I would be remiss if I did not mention the great work that the front line paramedics, the management and administration team in conjunction with our partners in dispatch, the great work they perform every day and the initiatives we are able to enact are only possible because of the great support we are able to receive from these chambers, so for that, I thank you,” he said to the assembled mayors and reeves.

Not Initial Career Choice

Mr. Leahey, a native of Pembroke, told the Leader paramedicine was not his first career choice after high school.

“I got into aviation shortly out of high school,” he recalled. “I went to work in the west and I got an interest in aviation out there.

“When I came back, I started flying locally here and got myself a private licence and then subsequently a commercial licence,” he added. “I worked flying into the bush and then a couple of civilian contracts for the military.”

He switched career paths at age 29 when married and starting a family, realizing his “bush-flying” career that took him far and wide was not conducive to family life.

“So, I went back to school at 29 and the paramedic thing was always something that interested me.”

He took a leave of absence from his job with First Air to enroll in the then one-year program at Algonquin College in Ottawa where, ironically, Chief Nolan and two other members of the county service were his classmates. The day he was scheduled to give his intentions to First Air, he was notified of a part-time job opening in Pembroke and that led him to move back to the Valley with his wife, Lori.

Mr. Leahey started working for the then Pembroke District Ambulance Service (PDAS) in April 1990 and their first child, a daughter, was born that October. The service was just launching its satellite base in Eganville, so he filled a position in Pembroke for a paramedic who had been transferred to Eganville.

“My very first full-time gig was Eganville.”

He spent eight months in Eganville and returned to Pembroke when another employee retired at the base there. He was also working part-time for air ambulance in Ottawa in a paramedic role.

Interest In Administration

During his 33-year career, he saw many changes in how the service is delivered, including the change from the PDAS to Renfrew County EMS, which was then a department of the then Pembroke General Hospital in 2001.

At that point, he went into an administrative role and became Acting Director of the department shortly after.

“Then I became director of the department, under the hospital in 2003, until the contract terminated in 2005 when the county took it fully in-house.”

He stayed with PGH in another capacity for a brief period in a managerial role but maintained a strong link to the paramedics. Then when an Operations Co-ordinator position, which was essentially a deputy-chief role, opened up at the county, he rejoined the service.

He always had an interest in being part of the management side of the service.

“I wanted to have a little more of a say and play more of a role in the progression of the service and the profession.”

The service was expanding from Pembroke and Eganville to bases in Arnprior, Renfrew, Petawawa, Deep River and Barry’s Bay.

“The four years under the contract with the County of Renfrew was really where we amalgamated all those different services into one,” he noted.

Important Role In Adding Drones To Service

Chief Nolan eluded to the important role Mr. Leahey played in the development of the drone program in the service, where he used his previous aviation skills and connections to launch the program.

“When Chief Nolan brought it to my attention knowing my aviation background, he asked what I thought of it,” he said. “Conventional aviation and drones didn’t mix well at the time, but the more I looked into it, the more I saw the potential for it.”

He credited Chief Nolan for allowing the local service to “get their foot in the door early” to help develop the legislation around the use of drones by first responders for Transport Canada.

He said Transport Canada was very thorough in the requirements and the service worked extensively with them on the “beyond visual line of sight” where most of the service requirements were.

He became a drone pilot under the tutelage of their industry partner in western Canada, trained with them, and became an instructor for the use of drones for first responders.

The drones are used for search and rescue capabilities. Mr. Leahey said the drones enabled the service to deliver medication to some residents in the Lapasse-Westmeath areas during the flooding of 2019 when their properties were totally inaccessible by land.

“We were able to do some medication drops right into people’s back yards,” he said. “It was sure nice to be able to get people their pills when they ran out.”

He said the drones allow access a situation to better determine what resources are actually needed before sending them in.

Planned Retirement

Mr. Leahey admitted he had a retirement date in mind, noting his wife retired a few years ago after her 30 years of teaching, and he felt at age 62 it was the right time.

Although officially retired, he has let it be known he will be a resource for the service when needed.

“I just said I’d continue to be a resource to those transitioning into the role. It’s somewhat unrealistic, I guess, to expect someone to parachute in there, without the relationships, without the background, regardless of who it is.

“When you’re in a role like this, you just don’t close the book and walk away,” he added.

Mr. Leahey said the service has always prided itself in being progressive, noting when one project wraps up there’s a new one being launched.

With the service being acknowledged as being extremely pro-active in everything it does, he credited the work of the medics on the front line for being the true measure of the service. He said be it people at VTAC, or in the community paramedicine program, or part of the traditional service, everyone is considered front line.

“That’s really where the success of any service lies, with the great work they do out in the public every day,” he stressed

Debbi Christinck, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eganville Leader