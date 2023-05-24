Paralysed man walks again thanks to digital mind-reading implant

Gert-Jan Oskam is able to walk on his own, thanks to the new technology that interprets messages from his brain - Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne

A paralysed man is walking again after a digital implant allowed him to move his legs using just the power of his thoughts.

Gert-Jan Oskam, 40, of Leiden, the Netherlands, suffered a motorcycle accident 12 years ago.

He has been working with scientists in Switzerland for the last six years to regain his mobility using cutting-edge technology.

Mr Oskam had sensors implanted in his brain to translate his thoughts into electrical signals, which were sent wirelessly to a “digital bridge” implanted in his spine below the injury.

The digital bridge contains an array of 16 electrodes that stimulate the nerves in his legs in real time when he thinks about moving.

When switched on, the system allows Mr Oskam to stand, walk and even climb the stairs naturally - but scientists were amazed to discover that he can still walk even when it is switched off.

Experts believe that the stimulation has tapped into a residual pathway between the brain and the spine that has lain dormant since the accident, triggering the growth of new nerve connections.

Mr Oskam can walk using just crutches, even when the system is switched off - Jimmy Ravier/Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne

Gregoire Courtine, professor of neuroscience at the Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne, said: “To walk, the brain must send a command to the region of the spinal cord responsible for the control of movements.

“When there is a spinal cord injury, this communication is interrupted. Our idea was to re-establish this communication with a digital bridge like an electronic communication between the brain and region of the spinal cord that is still intact.

“For us, what has been truly remarkable is that by closing this loop between the brain and the spinal cord we further promoted the growth of new nerve fibres and this neurological recovery is quite remarkable.

“We achieved this more than 10 years after an injury, so imagine if we applied the digital bridge a few weeks after a spinal injury. The potential for recovery is tremendous.”

The sensors implanted into Mr Oskam's brain to translate his thoughts into electrical signals - Jimmy Ravier/Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne

Previous approaches have used electrical stimulation to restore movement in people with spinal cord injuries, but have involved patients pressing buttons when they wanted to step, tilt forward to signal the desire to move, or wear bulky motion sensors.

For the new treatment, Mr Oskam underwent two operations, one to place an implant in the brain and another to place an implant in the spinal cord.

The team then used artificial intelligence to decode the brain signals for movements like hip and knee flexion and the tilting of ankle joints, before mapping them to the correct electrodes needed to stimulate nerves for the same movement.

Guillaume Charvet, at the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission, added: “Thanks to algorithms based on adaptive artificial intelligence methods, movement intentions are decoded in real time from brain recordings.

“These intentions are then converted into sequences of electrical stimulation of the spinal cord, which in turn activate leg muscles to achieve the desired movement.

“This digital bridge operates wirelessly, allowing the patient to move around independently.”

Within a few minutes of turning the device on, Mr Oskam was able to control his hips. Within a day of training, he was able to make his first steps.

He can now walk up to around 650ft at a time with the help of a walker when the system is switched on. He can also walk using just crutches when it is turned off.

Scientists have described the impact of the technology as 'remarkable' - Philippe Getaz/Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Vaudois/PA

Mr Oskam said: “Last week something needed to be painted in the house, and there was nobody to help me, so I took the walker and I did it myself. I’ve been waiting 10 years to be able to stand up with a friend and have a beer.

“This was a learning process for me because I hadn't done it for almost 12 years. I feel like a toddler relearning to walk.

“The sensation is close to a normal sensation. Without stimulation I can also now walk, I think that says a lot. I’ve regained enough strength and movement to make steps with crutches.”

Mr Oskam has now been using the brain-spine interface for a year without problems, or the need for supervision. He can even navigate tricky terrains using the device.

The team is now investigating whether the same process can be used to restore upper limb function, for people who have suffered a stroke.

And they are hoping to create a miniaturised version of the device to make it more portable for everyday life, with trials of the new technology expected to begin within the next 12 months.

Mr Oskam wears a backpack containing the computer that translates his thoughts - Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne

Currently, Mr Oskam must wear a backpack that carries the computer translating his thoughts.

The scientists say they want to make the technology widely available within the coming years.

The research was published in the journal Nature.

