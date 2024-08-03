Paralympics selection yet to 'sink in' for swimmers

Three first-time Paralympians said being chosen to compete in Paris had not "sunk in yet".

Bruce Dee and twin sisters Scarlett and Eliza Humphrey will represent Great Britain in swimming at the Games, which begin on 28 August.

Dee has dwarfism and the Humphrey sisters have been completely blind since birth.

The trio train at Northampton Swimming Club under the guidance of head coach Andy Sharp.

Scarlett, 19, told BBC Northamptonshire: "I don't think it has really properly sunk it yet. I think because we just carry on training.

"You're aware that it's like the biggest thing you've achieved and the biggest competition you can go to, but I think once you're there, it will properly sink in".

She added: "The closer we get the more real it becomes because we got our kit on Sunday."

Dee, 17, said: "I am very excited but at the same time I've got to feel a bit nervous".

"I don't know how I am going to feel because it will be a completely different experience for me."

He said he was first inspired by Northampton swimmer Ellie Robinson when he was nine years old.

Robinson won a gold medal at Rio 2016 before retiring from swimming after the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021.

Dee said: "It really motivated me to see what I could do."

Mr Sharp said: "The standards [of training for para athletes] are just as high because to go to the Paralympics is just the same as going to the Olympics.

"It just shows what can happen with hard work and dedication.

"You always have to dream big."

