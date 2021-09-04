Paralympics medal table: Who’s winning Tokyo 2020 so far?

The Tokyo Paralympics opening ceremony signalled the start of the 2021 Games and from there on out, over 500 events across 22 sports will see athletes compete for gold, silver and bronze medals and a lifetime of memories.

Five years ago in Rio it was China who topped the medals table, with Great Britain in second after claiming 64 golds and 147 medals in total.

The same two nations have risen to the top of the medals table this year, with China’s 85 golds so far putting them well clear of Great Britain, on 37.

The United States are third on 34, while the Russian Paralympic Committee and Ukraine make up the top five.

The medal table below will be updated at the end of each day’s events. (L-R: Golds, silvers, bronzes, total.)

1 China 93 57 50 200 2 Great Britain 41 38 43 122 3 USA 36 32 49 117 4 RPC 35 36 30 101 5 Netherlands 25 17 16 58 6 Ukraine 24 47 27 98 7 Brazil 22 19 30 71 8 Australia 20 28 30 78 9 Italy 14 29 26 69 10 Azerbaijan 14 1 4 19 11 Germany 13 12 18 43 12 Iran 12 11 1 24 13 France 10 14 28 52 14 Japan 10 14 19 43 15 Spain 9 15 11 33 16 Uzbekistan 8 5 6 19 17 Poland 7 6 12 25 18 Hungary 7 5 4 16 19 Mexico 7 2 13 22 20 New Zealand 6 6 3 12 20 Switzerland 6 6 3 12 22 Israel 6 2 1 9 23 Belarus 5 1 1 7 24 Canada 4 10 6 20 25 Thailand 4 4 7 15 26 Belgium 4 3 8 15 27 Algeria 4 2 4 10 28 Ireland 4 2 1 7 29 South Africa 4 1 1 6 30 Colombia 3 7 13 23 31 Tunisia 3 4 2 9 32 Slovakia 3 2 4 9 33 Nigeria 3 1 4 8 34 Cuba 3 1 1 5 34 Denmark 3 1 1 5 36 Jordan 3 0 1 4 37 India 2 6 5 13 38 Turkey 2 4 9 15 39 Czech Republic 2 3 3 8 40 Chile 2 3 0 5 41 Venezuela 2 2 2 6 42 Norway 2 0 2 4 43 Singapore 2 0 0 2 44 Republic of Korea 1 7 11 19 45 Austria 1 5 3 9 45 Turkey 1 4 9 14 46 Sweden 1 4 2 7 47 Morocco 1 3 2 6 48 Finland 1 3 1 5 48 Kazakhstan 1 3 1 5 50 Greece 1 2 6 9 51 Serbia 1 2 1 4 52 Malaysia 1 2 0 3 53 Ecuador 1 0 2 3 54 Cyprus 1 0 1 2 54 Sri Lanka 1 0 1 2 54 United Arab Emirates 1 0 1 2 57 Ethiopia 1 0 0 1 57 Mongolia 1 0 0 1 57 Pakistan 1 0 0 1 57 Peru 1 0 0 1 61 Egypt 0 5 2 7 62 Argentina 0 4 3 7 63 Latvia 0 3 2 5 64 Georgia 0 3 0 3 65 Croatia 0 2 3 5 66 Bulgaria 0 2 0 2 67 Indonesia 0 1 2 3 68 Iraq 0 1 1 2 68 Namibia 0 1 1 2 68 Romania 0 1 1 2 68 Slovenia 0 1 1 2 72 Costa Rica 0 1 0 1 72 Kuwait 0 1 0 1 72 Vietnam 0 1 0 1 75 Lithuania 0 0 3 3 76 Hong Kong, China 0 0 2 2 77 Chinese Taipei 0 0 1 1 77 El Salvador 0 0 1 1 77 Kenya 0 0 1 1 77 Montenegro 0 0 1 1 77 Oman 0 0 1 1 77 Portugal 0 0 1 1 77 Saudi Arabia 0 0 1 1 77 Uganda 0 0 1 1

