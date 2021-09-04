Paralympics medal table: Who’s winning Tokyo 2020 so far?

The Tokyo Paralympics opening ceremony signalled the start of the 2021 Games and from there on out, over 500 events across 22 sports will see athletes compete for gold, silver and bronze medals and a lifetime of memories.

Five years ago in Rio it was China who topped the medals table, with Great Britain in second after claiming 64 golds and 147 medals in total.

The same two nations have risen to the top of the medals table this year, with China’s 85 golds so far putting them well clear of Great Britain, on 37.

The United States are third on 34, while the Russian Paralympic Committee and Ukraine make up the top five.

The medal table below will be updated at the end of each day’s events. (L-R: Golds, silvers, bronzes, total.)

1

China

93

57

50

200

2

Great Britain

41

38

43

122

3

USA

36

32

49

117

4

RPC

35

36

30

101

5

Netherlands

25

17

16

58

6

Ukraine

24

47

27

98

7

Brazil

22

19

30

71

8

Australia

20

28

30

78

9

Italy

14

29

26

69

10

Azerbaijan

14

1

4

19

11

Germany

13

12

18

43

12

Iran

12

11

1

24

13

France

10

14

28

52

14

Japan

10

14

19

43

15

Spain

9

15

11

33

16

Uzbekistan

8

5

6

19

17

Poland

7

6

12

25

18

Hungary

7

5

4

16

19

Mexico

7

2

13

22

20

New Zealand

6

6

3

12

20

Switzerland

6

6

3

12

22

Israel

6

2

1

9

23

Belarus

5

1

1

7

24

Canada

4

10

6

20

25

Thailand

4

4

7

15

26

Belgium

4

3

8

15

27

Algeria

4

2

4

10

28

Ireland

4

2

1

7

29

South Africa

4

1

1

6

30

Colombia

3

7

13

23

31

Tunisia

3

4

2

9

32

Slovakia

3

2

4

9

33

Nigeria

3

1

4

8

34

Cuba

3

1

1

5

34

Denmark

3

1

1

5

36

Jordan

3

0

1

4

37

India

2

6

5

13

38

Turkey

2

4

9

15

39

Czech Republic

2

3

3

8

40

Chile

2

3

0

5

41

Venezuela

2

2

2

6

42

Norway

2

0

2

4

43

Singapore

2

0

0

2

44

Republic of Korea

1

7

11

19

45

Austria

1

5

3

9

45

Turkey

1

4

9

14

46

Sweden

1

4

2

7

47

Morocco

1

3

2

6

48

Finland

1

3

1

5

48

Kazakhstan

1

3

1

5

50

Greece

1

2

6

9

51

Serbia

1

2

1

4

52

Malaysia

1

2

0

3

53

Ecuador

1

0

2

3

54

Cyprus

1

0

1

2

54

Sri Lanka

1

0

1

2

54

United Arab Emirates

1

0

1

2

57

Ethiopia

1

0

0

1

57

Mongolia

1

0

0

1

57

Pakistan

1

0

0

1

57

Peru

1

0

0

1

61

Egypt

0

5

2

7

62

Argentina

0

4

3

7

63

Latvia

0

3

2

5

64

Georgia

0

3

0

3

65

Croatia

0

2

3

5

66

Bulgaria

0

2

0

2

67

Indonesia

0

1

2

3

68

Iraq

0

1

1

2

68

Namibia

0

1

1

2

68

Romania

0

1

1

2

68

Slovenia

0

1

1

2

72

Costa Rica

0

1

0

1

72

Kuwait

0

1

0

1

72

Vietnam

0

1

0

1

75

Lithuania

0

0

3

3

76

Hong Kong, China

0

0

2

2

77

Chinese Taipei

0

0

1

1

77

El Salvador

0

0

1

1

77

Kenya

0

0

1

1

77

Montenegro

0

0

1

1

77

Oman

0

0

1

1

77

Portugal

0

0

1

1

77

Saudi Arabia

0

0

1

1

77

Uganda

0

0

1

1

