Paralympics medal table: Who’s winning Tokyo 2020 so far?
The Tokyo Paralympics opening ceremony signalled the start of the 2021 Games and from there on out, over 500 events across 22 sports will see athletes compete for gold, silver and bronze medals and a lifetime of memories.
Five years ago in Rio it was China who topped the medals table, with Great Britain in second after claiming 64 golds and 147 medals in total.
The same two nations have risen to the top of the medals table this year, with China’s 85 golds so far putting them well clear of Great Britain, on 37.
The United States are third on 34, while the Russian Paralympic Committee and Ukraine make up the top five.
The medal table below will be updated at the end of each day’s events. (L-R: Golds, silvers, bronzes, total.)
1
China
93
57
50
200
2
Great Britain
41
38
43
122
3
USA
36
32
49
117
4
RPC
35
36
30
101
5
Netherlands
25
17
16
58
6
Ukraine
24
47
27
98
7
Brazil
22
19
30
71
8
Australia
20
28
30
78
9
Italy
14
29
26
69
10
Azerbaijan
14
1
4
19
11
Germany
13
12
18
43
12
Iran
12
11
1
24
13
France
10
14
28
52
14
Japan
10
14
19
43
15
Spain
9
15
11
33
16
Uzbekistan
8
5
6
19
17
Poland
7
6
12
25
18
Hungary
7
5
4
16
19
Mexico
7
2
13
22
20
New Zealand
6
6
3
12
20
Switzerland
6
6
3
12
22
Israel
6
2
1
9
23
Belarus
5
1
1
7
24
Canada
4
10
6
20
25
Thailand
4
4
7
15
26
Belgium
4
3
8
15
27
Algeria
4
2
4
10
28
Ireland
4
2
1
7
29
South Africa
4
1
1
6
30
Colombia
3
7
13
23
31
Tunisia
3
4
2
9
32
Slovakia
3
2
4
9
33
Nigeria
3
1
4
8
34
Cuba
3
1
1
5
34
Denmark
3
1
1
5
36
Jordan
3
0
1
4
37
India
2
6
5
13
38
Turkey
2
4
9
15
39
Czech Republic
2
3
3
8
40
Chile
2
3
0
5
41
Venezuela
2
2
2
6
42
Norway
2
0
2
4
43
Singapore
2
0
0
2
44
Republic of Korea
1
7
11
19
45
Austria
1
5
3
9
45
Turkey
1
4
9
14
46
Sweden
1
4
2
7
47
Morocco
1
3
2
6
48
Finland
1
3
1
5
48
Kazakhstan
1
3
1
5
50
Greece
1
2
6
9
51
Serbia
1
2
1
4
52
Malaysia
1
2
0
3
53
Ecuador
1
0
2
3
54
Cyprus
1
0
1
2
54
Sri Lanka
1
0
1
2
54
United Arab Emirates
1
0
1
2
57
Ethiopia
1
0
0
1
57
Mongolia
1
0
0
1
57
Pakistan
1
0
0
1
57
Peru
1
0
0
1
61
Egypt
0
5
2
7
62
Argentina
0
4
3
7
63
Latvia
0
3
2
5
64
Georgia
0
3
0
3
65
Croatia
0
2
3
5
66
Bulgaria
0
2
0
2
67
Indonesia
0
1
2
3
68
Iraq
0
1
1
2
68
Namibia
0
1
1
2
68
Romania
0
1
1
2
68
Slovenia
0
1
1
2
72
Costa Rica
0
1
0
1
72
Kuwait
0
1
0
1
72
Vietnam
0
1
0
1
75
Lithuania
0
0
3
3
76
Hong Kong, China
0
0
2
2
77
Chinese Taipei
0
0
1
1
77
El Salvador
0
0
1
1
77
Kenya
0
0
1
1
77
Montenegro
0
0
1
1
77
Oman
0
0
1
1
77
Portugal
0
0
1
1
77
Saudi Arabia
0
0
1
1
77
Uganda
0
0
1
1
