Paralympics closing ceremony LIVE: Great Britain second in medal table as Tokyo Games come to an end

The Tokyo Paralympics has come to an end in terms of the events - and the official end of a summer of toil and glory will come with the closing ceremony.

ParalympicsGB ended the Games in second place in the medal table, a hugely creditable haul of 124 medals all up which included no fewer than 41 golds - only China earned more. The latest successes saw Great Britain take a bronze in wheelchair basketball, repeating their efforts from Rio despite even more struggles than ever before, while Krysten Coombs earned bronze in the men’s SH6 badminton singles too.

David Smith will carry the flag for Great Britain after his boccia gold medal success, his fifth paralympic medal overall. He said: “It is an unbelievable honour to be leading out the ParalympicsGB team at the Paralympic Games closing ceremony. Not only am I representing the sport that I love, but the wider ParalympicsGB team too.”

The ceremony takes place at the Olympic Stadium and starts from around 11am BST.

Follow all the latest updates from the closing ceremony in Tokyo:

10:21 , Dan Austin

Morning! Welcome to the final day of the Independent’s coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, as we bring you live updates from what is sure to be an elaborate closing ceremony at the Japan National Stadium.

So, stick around for all the action from the spectacular event, plus quotes and reaction from Paralympics GB athletes after a stunning summer of success for the British squad.

Kadeena Cox weeks away from being ‘a force to be reckoned with'

Saturday 4 September 2021 21:38 , Jack Rathborn

Paralympic champion Kadeena Cox was just weeks away from being “a force to be reckoned with” on the track, according to her mother.

The 30-year-old narrowly missed out on a medal in the T38 400 metres final in Tokyo, finishing fourth - in doing so she was unable to add to the golds she won in the cycling.

Cox, who won gold in both cycling and athletics in Rio five years ago, battled tendinitis in both Achilles ahead of the Games.

“I’m so proud of her because (of) what she achieved today. She knocked six seconds off what she went out with,” said her mother Jasmin Williams, 51, from Leeds.

“For her to achieve that... is something to be proud of.

“I think three more weeks and she would have been a force to be reckoned with. She just needed a little more time on the track.”

Ellie Simmonds hailed as a ‘legend’

Saturday 4 September 2021 20:00 , Jack Rathborn

Ellie Simmonds has been described as an “amazing ambassador for Paralympic sport” by British Swimming chief executive Jack Buckner as she weighs up her future.

Five-time Paralympic champion Simmonds on Thursday said of Tokyo 2020, where she has fallen short of adding to her medal haul, that “I think this is going to be my last”, adding “I’ll go home and evaluate.”

The 26-year-old Walsall-born athlete has won a total of eight Paralympic medals across four Games, including two golds at Beijing 2008 aged 13.

Buckner told the PA news agency: “She has been a legend of the Paralympic movement and a legend of British swimming.

“What an amazing ambassador she has been not just for British swimming but for Paralympic sport.

“We’re massively sad for her to leave, but also it’s good to re-evaluate - I think she’s looked a bit at the Commonwealths (the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games), and whether she might be tempted by that I don’t know.

“Above all else, it’s just massive thanks to her and everything she has done for British swimming and the Paralympic movement.”

He added: “It’s the longevity of her career, added to the way it was part of that kind of transformation of the Paralympic movement - she’d been at the heart of that.

“Whatever she does next, I think that stuff really means a lot to her and she will probably continue to play a really important role in Paralympic sport.

“I’m sure there will be plenty of things she could do. She is just a lovely person with so many talents and hopefully this is also going to be a platform for her for other things in her life.”

Kadeena Cox falls short of Rio repeat to miss out in Tokyo

Saturday 4 September 2021 19:15 , Jack Rathborn

British star Kadeena Cox failed to repeat her exploits from Rio as a quest to once again win titles in two sports ended with a fourth-placed finish in the T38 400 metres final in Tokyo.

Gold went to Germany’s Lindy Ave in a world-record time of one minute, with Russian Margarita Goncharova second and Colombian Darian Faisury Jimenez Sanchez claiming bronze.

Leeds-born Cox, who last week defended her C4-5 cycling time trial crown, was 1.16 seconds off the pace, crossing the line in a season’s best 1:01.16.

The time was her fastest since glory in the event in Brazil five years ago and followed a difficult build up in which she battled tendinitis in both Achilles, in addition to ongoing disordered eating.

“I’ve had a really turbulent time,” she said. “Fourth place is hard but it was still a great race and I’m proud of myself.

“As an athlete you always want a medal. I came into this not knowing how I would perform but wanting to turn up and be the Kadeena I know and try to retain my title.

“That time for me is amazing with the challenges I’ve had to get here.

“As you can see, I’m very emotional now. I spent every track session just crying, attempting to run and then crying because I couldn’t and that lasted a few weeks before Paula (Dunn) my head coach stepped in and said, ‘if we get her there in one piece she’s going to be mentally broken’.

“When you’ve got two Achilles that are sore, you can run through one but running through two is near impossible.

“Me and the therapy team worked so hard to get me to this point and I only started running on the track a week before selection.

“To turn it around six weeks later and come fourth in a massive season’s best, I’m happy - it’s just hard.”

The 30-year-old, who has multiple sclerosis, will leave Japan with two golds, having also won the mixed C1-5 sprint on the bike, alongside Jaco Van Gass and Jody Cundy.

Ave’s winning time shaved 0.71secs off the Paralympic record Cox set at Rio 2016, while lowering the previous global best of Hungary’s Luca Ekler by 0.27secs.

Amid torrential rain at the Olympic Stadium, fellow GB athlete Ali Smith came eighth in a time of 1:03.05.

Kadeena Cox of Team Great Britain competes in the Women's 400m - T38 Final (Getty)

Charlotte Henshaw eclipses Emma Wiggs for KL2 kayak gold at Paralympics

Saturday 4 September 2021 18:20 , Jack Rathborn

World KL2 200m canoe champion Charlotte Henshaw completed a full set of Paralympic medals after winning the battle of the Brits by powering to glory ahead of defending title holder Emma Wiggs in Tokyo.

The 34-year-old former swimmer added KL2 kayak gold to SB6 breaststroke silver and bronze – claimed in London and Rio respectively – on another magnificent morning for Great Britain at Sea Forest Waterway.

Ex-sprinter Laura Sugar also claimed gold on Saturday, winning the women’s KL3 competition, while there was VL3 bronze for Stuart Wood in the men’s events.

Mansfield-born Henshaw has taken the sport by storm since switching from the pool in early 2017 and continued her remarkable progress by completing the 200m straight line in a personal best time of 50.760 seconds.

Teammate Wiggs was just 0.649 secs off the pace as her Rio crown passed into the hands of her compatriot.

Cockroft, Skinner and the gradients of ‘gutted’ at the Paralympics

Saturday 4 September 2021 17:30 , Jack Rathborn

Hannah Cockroft and Zak Skinner were both “absolutely gutted”, though for very different reasons.

Wheelchair racer Cockroft had just won her seventh Paralympic title by almost 11 seconds, missing her own world record by a fraction. Skinner was short of a long jump bronze by just two centimetres.

There are many gradients of “gutted” at these Games and it wasn’t hard to know who to feel more sorry for.

With Great Britain delivering medal after medal with the regularity and efficiency of a Shinkansen bullet train, it is easy to forget that podiums aren’t a penalty kick at the Paralympics.

Charlotte Henshaw finally reaches top of podium as para-canoe gamble pays off

Saturday 4 September 2021 16:40 , Jack Rathborn

After 13 years, four Paralympics and two near-misses, Charlotte Henshaw finally climbed to the top step of the podium.

In what was billed the battle of the Brits, the 34-year-old blasted clear of teammate Emma Wiggs to win the 200m kayak KL2 final for her first Paralympic gold – and in her second sport.

Henshaw won silver in London and bronze in Rio albeit in the pool and not on the water, as she swam breaststroke at her first three Games.

Reid and Hewett braced for perilous future after ‘horrible’ bronze medal match

Saturday 4 September 2021 16:00 , Jack Rathborn

The immediate future of British wheelchair tennis looks perilous despite the Tokyo Paralympics ending with two doubles medals.

Gordon Reid beat Alfie Hewett in a singles bronze medal match that was nothing short of an ordeal for all involved, a most pyrrhic Paralympic victory.

The pair brought collective trauma to the table, shattered by falling short once again in an epic doubles final having both lost their singles semi-finals.

Tokyo Paralympics: Henshaw finally reaches top of podium as canoeing gamble pays off

Saturday 4 September 2021 15:14 , Charlie Bennett

Tokyo Paralympics: Davies retains shot put title for GB

Saturday 4 September 2021 13:44 , Alex Pattle

Aled Sion Davies, who won shot put gold at Rio 2016 after claiming discus gold at London 2012, has made it a hat-trick by winning the F63 shot put here in Tokyo!

The Briton throws 15.33m to finish easily ahead of Iran’s Sajad Mohammadian, who recorded 14.88m!

Tokyo Paralympics: GB’s Cox misses out on 400m medal

Saturday 4 September 2021 13:19 , Alex Pattle

British star Kadeena Cox failed to repeat her exploits from Rio as a quest to once again win titles in two sports ended with a fourth-placed finish in the T38 400 metres final in Tokyo.

Gold went to Germany’s Lindy Ave in a world-record time of one minute, with Russian Margarita Goncharova second and Colombian Darian Faisury Jimenez Sanchez claiming bronze.

Leeds-born Cox, who last week defended her C4-5 cycling time trial crown, was 1.16 seconds off the pace, crossing the line in a season’s best 1:01.16.

Kadeena Cox misses out on medal in T38 400m at Tokyo Games

Tokyo Paralympics: Whiley and Shuker lose doubles tennis final

Saturday 4 September 2021 13:12 , Alex Pattle

Lucy Shuker and Jordanne Whiley take tennis silver after defeat by Dutch in Tokyo

Tokyo Paralympics: GB’s Cox misses out on 400m medal

Saturday 4 September 2021 12:46 , Alex Pattle

GB’s Kadeena Cox misses out on a medal in the women’s T38 400m final!

A world record is set by gold medal-winner Lindy Ave of Germany, who finishes with a time of 60 seconds exactly.

Fourth-placed Cox is tearful on the side of the track as heavy rain pours down in Tokyo.

Tokyo Paralympics: Reid beats partner Hewett in bronze play-off

Saturday 4 September 2021 12:20 , Alex Pattle

Gordon Reid has secured a three-set victory over doubles partner Alfie Hewett in the men’s wheelchair tennis play-off, taking bronze in the process.

Reid emerged a 6-4 3-6 7-5 winner over his close friend to add a medal to the silver that the pair won in the men’s wheelchair doubles in Tokyo.

Gordon Reid (left) refuses to celebrate after beating Alfie Hewett (Getty Images)

Tokyo Olympics: GB’s Bethell loses badminton gold-medal match

Saturday 4 September 2021 11:43 , Alex Pattle

It’s all over for Dan Bethell!

Pramod Baghat pulls off a terrific comeback to win the second game and triumph in the men’s badminton final!

21-14 21-17 is the final score as the Indian beats the Briton.

Tokyo Olympics: GB’s Bethell in badminton gold-medal match

Saturday 4 September 2021 11:27 , Alex Pattle

A healthy 11-4 lead to Dan Bethell as he and opponent Pramod Bhagat take a second-game break.

The Briton lost the first game 21-14 to the Indian.

Tokyo Paralympics: Hewett levels bronze play-off vs partner Reid

Saturday 4 September 2021 11:21 , Alex Pattle

Alfie Hewett has taken the second set 6-2 against wheelchair tennis partner Gordon Reid.

Their singles bronze-medal match will go to a third and final set after Reid claimed the first frame 6-4.

Tokyo Olympics: GB’s Bethell in badminton gold-medal match

Saturday 4 September 2021 11:19 , Alex Pattle

Dan Bethell has surrendered a hard-fought first game to Pramod Bhagat, 21-14!

Tokyo Olympics: GB’s Bethell in badminton gold-medal match

Saturday 4 September 2021 11:02 , Alex Pattle

Three-time European champion Dan Bethell has begun his badminton final against world champion Pramod Bhagat of India!

Bhagat leads the Briton 8-6 so far...

Tokyo Paralympics: First set to Reid in play-off vs partner Hewett

Saturday 4 September 2021 10:31 , Alex Pattle

Gordon Reid has secured a back-and-forth first set 6-4 against tennis doubles partner Alfie Hewett in the singles bronze-medal match!

Tokyo Paralympics: Skinner, Cockroft and the gradients of ‘gutted’...

Saturday 4 September 2021 09:52 , Alex Pattle

Zak Skinner and Hannah Cockroft were both ‘absolutely gutted’, though for very different reasons.

Wheelchair racer Cockroft had just won her seventh Paralympic title by almost 11 seconds, missing her own world record by a fraction. Skinner was short of a long jump bronze by just two centimetres.

There are many gradients of gutted at these Tokyo Games and it wasn’t hard to know who to feel more sorry for.

Full story from Tokyo:

Zak Skinner, Hannah Cockroft and the gradients of ‘gutted’ at the Tokyo Paralympics

Tokyo Paralympics: Hewett and Reid go from partners to rivals

Saturday 4 September 2021 09:37 , Alex Pattle

Next up, Team GB wheelchair tennis partners Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid go head-to-head for singles bronze.

The pair lost their doubles final to miss out on gold this week, but one of them will add another medal to their collection here.

Tokyo Paralympics: Seventh heaven for Cockroft

Saturday 4 September 2021 09:12 , Alex Pattle

Wheelchair racing star Hannah Cockroft shrugged off a freak injury to smash her own Paralympic record as she cruised to the seventh gold of her glittering career in rain-soaked Tokyo.

The 29-year-old suffered a nasty cut after catching her right hand in her chair less than an hour before dominantly defending her T34 800m crown in testing conditions at the Olympic Stadium.

She sported strapping on the wound, which was also covered by custom-made 3D printed gloves – manufactured by her GB teammate Richard Chiassaro – to provide additional grip in the wet weather.

Yorkshire-born Cockroft feared doctors may recommend a withdrawal but doggedly battled on and insisted she would have been on the start line “even if my hand’s fallen off”.

Full story here:

Hannah Cockroft overcomes freak hand injury to cruise to seventh Paralympic gold

Tokyo Paralympics: Silver for GB in wheelchair doubles tennis

Saturday 4 September 2021 09:02 , Alex Pattle

Jordanne Whiley and Lucy Shuker have been handily beaten 6-0 6-1 by the Netherlands in their wheelchair tennis doubles final, but it’s another medal for GB in any case – silver this time around.

Tokyo Paralympics: Henshaw pips Wiggs to KL2 kayak gold

Saturday 4 September 2021 08:58 , Alex Pattle

World canoeing champion Charlotte Henshaw completed a full set of Paralympic medals after winning the battle of the Brits by powering to glory ahead of defending title holder Emma Wiggs in Tokyo.

The 34-year-old former swimmer added KL2 kayak gold to SB6 breaststroke silver and bronze – claimed in London and Rio respectively – on another magnificent morning for Great Britain at Sea Forest Waterway.

Ex-sprinter Laura Sugar also claimed gold on Saturday, winning the women’s KL3 competition, while there was VL3 bronze for Stuart Wood in the men’s events.

Mansfield-born Henshaw has taken the sport by storm since switching from the pool in early 2017 and continued her remarkable progress by completing the 200m straight line in a personal best time of 50.760 seconds.

Teammate Wiggs was just 0.649secs off the pace as her Rio crown passed into the hands of her compatriot.

Full story here:

Charlotte Henshaw eclipses Emma Wiggs for KL2 kayak gold at Paralympics

Tokyo Paralympics: Wheelchair tennis doubles final

Saturday 4 September 2021 08:52 , Alex Pattle

Jordanne Whiley and Lucy Shuker are now 5-1 down in the second set against the Netherlands, serving to stay in the match!

Tokyo Paralympics: Wheelchair tennis doubles final

Saturday 4 September 2021 08:35 , Alex Pattle

Jordanne Whiley and Lucy Shuker endured a terrible start to their wheelchair tennis doubles final, losing the first set 6-0 to the Netherlands.

They’ve just held serve at the start of the second set for 1-0, however. Can they build upon this?

Tokyo Paralympics: Welcome to Day 11

Saturday 4 September 2021 08:29 , Alex Pattle

Welcome to our coverage of Day 11 at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Great Britain have made a strong start to the day, winning more para-canoeing gold through Laura Sugar in the KL3 event and Charlotte Henshaw in the KL2, with Emma Wiggs taking silver following her own title on day 10. Stuart Wood won bronze in the 200m VL3 para-canoeing event.

Meanwhile, Jordanne Whiley and Lucy Shuker are going for wheelchair tennis doubles gold against the Netherlands, after Hannah Cockroft triumphed in the T34 800m for her seventh Paralympic title. Kare Adenegan won silver behind Cockroft.

Elsewhere, Dan Bethell – who will compete in the badminton SL3 singles final – is guaranteed a medal for Great Britain. Aled Sion Davies is going for a third Paralympic gold in the F63 shot put, and Kadeena Cox and Ali Smith take part in the T38 400m final.