Paralympics 2024 opening ceremony LIVE: Paris prepares for start of Games with athletes parade

(Adam Davy/PA Wire)

Paris is back in the spotlight this evening as the city hosts the opening ceremony of the Paralympics Games. Fresh off the heels of a blockbuster fortnight of Olympic action, the Paralympic athletes now take centre stage as they compete for medals, records and glory in front of huge crowds watching on around the globe.

The French captial is expected to be packed once again with up to 65,000 spectators expected to attend the first act of the Games which sees 4,400 athletes from 168 delegations parade down the Place de la Concorde and the Champs-Elysees in the heart of Paris ahead of what is sure to be 11 days of intense competition.

The opening ceremony’s artistic director Thomas Jolly has revealed the spectacle will “showcase the Paralympic athletes and the values that they embody”. He has promised “performances that have never been seen before” and claims that the show will “unite spectators and television audiences worldwide around the unique spirit of the Paralympic Games”.

Follow all the latest updates from the Paralympics opening ceremony with our live blog below:

Paralympics opening ceremony LIVE

The Paralympics opening ceremony was a perfect stage to celebrate the sporting drama still to come

The Paralympics opening ceremony took place in Paris this evening

4,400 athletes paraded down the Champs-Elysees before reaching the Place de la Concorde

Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson’s struggles to Paris ‘absolute disgrace’

The Paralympics opening ceremony was a perfect stage to celebrate the sporting drama still to come

23:35 , Mike Jones

Just days before Paralympians last gathered for their Winter Games in Beijing, Russian tanks rolled across the border into Ukraine.

One year later Yevhenii Korinets, from Zhytomyr Oblast on the border of Belarus, lost his leg during a bitter fire fight in Minkivka.

Life can come at you faster than a double amputee sprinter on carbon-fibre blades sometimes, with Korinets making his Paralympic debut as a sitting volleyball player this week.

Six years ago, Canadian rower Jacob Wassermann was paralysed from the waist down in a bus crash that claimed the lives of 16 of his junior ice hockey team-mates. Australian table tennis hope Ma Lin was just five years old when his right arm was eaten by a brown bear during a family trip to a zoo in China.

The Paralympics opening ceremony set the stage for the sports drama to come

Paralympics opening ceremony

22:35 , Mike Jones

Two torch bearers receive the Paralympic flame and head over to the cauldron. They sweep up the last ramp hand-in-hand and offload the flame to three more athletes who will perform the final act.

It’s a combined honour that all five of them perform together.

The cauldron is lit! The Paralympic Games have begun!

Paralympics opening ceremony

22:27 , Mike Jones

Off go the fireworks to signify the end of the routine. The flame begins its final trup towards the cauldron.

There’s a silence over the arena with just the background music playing as the flame is ran out of the Place do Concorde before heading to its final destination.

Paralympics opening ceremony

22:23 , Mike Jones

Ravel’s Bolero is the soundtrack to this final dance. It’s been a far more classical and traditional ceremony than the Olympics one was.

The flame is slowly making it’s way across the stage.

Paralympics opening ceremony

22:17 , Mike Jones

Here it is!

The final formal act of the opening ceremony sees all the 150 performing torch bearers stood in the shadow of the obelisk. They begin a final dance to signify the concorde of sport.

The flames are about to come together.

Paralympics opening ceremony

22:15 , Mike Jones

French artist Sébastien Tellier performs ‘La Ritournelle’, accompanied by an impressive lightshow designed by Thomas Dechandon.

All this while we wait for the Paralympic flame to arrive.

Paralympics opening ceremony

22:12 , Mike Jones

The Paralympic flames arrive in Paris. A video shows the journey they have taken to get here.

On its arrival on French soil, the Flame was divided into 12 Flames, to reflect the number of days of the Paralympic Games.

1,000 Torchbearers spread the energy of the Games throughout France, highlighting regions committed to promoting inclusion in sport and raising awareness of disability issues.

Paralympics opening ceremony

22:07 , Mike Jones

The next formality is the Paralympic Oath.

Two Paralympic athletes, a judge and a coach take the Oath on behalf of their peers and pledge to respect and promote the Paralympic values of determination, equality, inspiration and courage.

Paralympics opening ceremony

22:06 , Mike Jones

(Pool via REUTERS)

(AFP via Getty Images)

Paralympics opening ceremony

22:02 , Mike Jones

As the flag is raised, the Paralympic anthem is played which is joyous and inspiring. The crowd is hushed as they witness this next stage of the opening ceremony.

It’s a special moment, one of many we’ve witnessed this evening.

Paralympics opening ceremony

22:00 , Mike Jones

The Paralympic flag is now brought onto the stage and handed over to the military personnel who have been waiting for this moment.

The unfurl it together and prepare to raise it up...

Paralympics opening ceremony

21:59 , Mike Jones

In the “Sportography” dance the two groups overcomes differences, showing a vision of a new, inclusive competition where unity and equality succeed.

The act is a celebration of diversity and shared creativity, illustrating how diverse groups can unite to achieve a common goal.

Paralympics opening ceremony

21:47 , Mike Jones

This next heavily choreographed section of the show is called “Sportography”. It’s difficult to tell if you’re watching a dance performance, sports, or an art piece.

The performance features the two main groups who come together, blending dance, sport, and art into a fictional game that highlights teamwork, where people with and without disabilities invent new sports in which everyone can participate.

Paralympics opening ceremony

21:43 , Mike Jones

After another emotional video of athletes explaining what it is like to live and come to terms with a disability there is a sequence of dancers on the stage dressed as boxers and martial artists going through warm ups.

It’s about strength, resilience, perseverance and determination.

Paralympics opening ceremony

21:39 , Mike Jones

The French President, Emmanuel Macron, is now invited to officially open the Paralympic Games which he does in professional and quick fashion.

Paralympics opening ceremony

21:38 , Mike Jones

Parsons’ speech is very good. He says: “At a time of growing conflict and exclusion, let sport bring us together,” he says. “Let sport serve as a powerful force for good. Eleven days of sensational sport to enjoy together.

“A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to champion your country’s rich diversity and celebrate the best of Paris, France and humanity. Let us open our minds wide.

“Liberté, égalité, fraternité!”

Paralympics opening ceremony

21:34 , Mike Jones

Tony Estanguet’s speech concluded with a thanks to the athletes.

He said: “Thank you dear athletes. There are 4,400 Paralympians in Paris. You are the best para athletes in the world. You represent 168 delegations.

“You inspire us. Above all, you will find an entire country in the love with the Games, who are so proud to host you for the very first time.”

Paralympics opening ceremony

21:32 , Mike Jones

The President of the International Paralympic Committee, Andrew Parsons, now takes to the stage and welcomes everyone to the Games.

He says: “we are here at a critical time in human history. Here at the Paris 2024 Games we will celebrate what makes us different and that difference serves as a powerful force for good.”

Paralympics opening ceremony

21:29 , Mike Jones

Tony Estanguet continues his speech, which may not be as short as first expected. He says: “Tonight is the start of the most beautiful of revolutions, the Paralympic revolution,

“Like our ancestors you have panache. Like them you are fighting for a cause bigger than you. In your case your weapons are your records. When they said it was impossible you did it.

“And tonight you’re inviting us to join you in your Paralympic revolution, to give everybody their full place. When the sport starts we will no longer see disabilities but champions.

“You have no limits, so let us stop imposing limits on you. A gentle revolution but one that is going to profoundly change us for ever. On the 9th September we will wake up different.”

Paralympics opening ceremony

21:24 , Mike Jones

Tony Estanguet, the President of the Paris 2024 Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, has now take to the stage for a short speech.

He starts by welcoming the athletes and people around the world to the ‘city of love and revolution’.

Paralympics opening ceremony

21:22 , Mike Jones

The rest of the ceremony will now take place at the Place de la Concorde. An very entertaining musical routine keeps the party atmosphere alive before the French national anthem is played.

In normal times, La Marseillaise is one of the outstanding anthems around. Now, with the eyes of the world on Paris, the performers slow down to beat as the French flag is raised into the air.

It’s a more emotional rendition.

Paralympics opening ceremony

21:22 , Mike Jones

(AFP via Getty Images)

(AP)

(AP)

Paralympics opening ceremony

21:18 , Mike Jones

Double Paralympic cycling champion Jaco van Gass is determined to secure more glory for Great Britain after revealing he wanted his adopted country to lose in Paris less than 12 months ago.

The former soldier, who was one of the breakout stars of Tokyo 2020, is competing in five events in the French capital, beginning on Friday with his defence of the C3 individual pursuit title.

“Honestly, when it comes to rugby, there’s only green and gold,” a smiling Van Gass told the PA news agency, “Any other sport, there might be split loyalties. But when it comes to rugby, I’m always a Boks supporter.”

Paralympics opening ceremony

21:13 , Mike Jones

The ‘my ability’ sequence begins with a film that gives a voice to people with disabilities.

It narrates their journeys from initial difficulty in accepting physical change and/or disability all the way through to their pride and new-found confidence in their bodies.

The VT displays the importance of reflection, adaptation, creativity and the support of others.

Paralympics opening ceremony

21:08 , Mike Jones

The next section is called ‘my ability’ and gives a voice to people who explain the successes they can have had despite regardless of the disabilities they live with.

Paralympics opening ceremony

21:06 , Mike Jones

The French team are still lapping and taking in the applause of the crowd. The next part of the ceremony has the more formal proceedings with the Paralympic flag and flames being brought out and speeches from the organisers.

In between each formality there’s more music, dancing and theatre.

Paralympics opening ceremony

21:04 , Mike Jones

Here’s a clip of the fly past earlier on. This was a moment that got all the onlookers excited:

Paralympics opening ceremony

20:59 , Mike Jones

(Getty Images)

(REUTERS)

(Getty Images)

Paralympics opening ceremony

20:55 , Mike Jones

The final three competing nations are Australia, who host the Games in 2023, the United States of America, the 2028 hosts, and of course France, the current hosts.

There’s a loud cheer as the French team head into the arena.

Paralympics opening ceremony

20:48 , Mike Jones

Kadeena Cox fell agonisingly short on the athletics track three years ago, finishing fourth in the 400m amid tendonitis in both heels and a battle with disordered eating.

“Tokyo is the one that haunts me still a little bit,” she said, “I know if I’d had a bit more time, I would have been able to do what I needed to.

“As much as I got two golds out there, I probably think more about the fact that I didn’t quite nail it in the athletics. It is that one that feels bitter-sweet. I was hoping to rectify that with this Games.

“I’m just a little bit of a fragile athlete. It is unfortunate but it’s the nature of the beast with doing a sport like athletics.”

Paralympics opening ceremony

20:42 , Mike Jones

Palestine receive one of the loudest cheers of the evening and so do the the Paralympic Refugee Team who also receive a standing ovation from the watching crowds.

The PRT represents 120m forcibly displaced people worldwide. It features eight athletes which is the largest team they’ve ever brought to a Games.

Paralympics opening ceremony

20:36 , Mike Jones

The parade of delegations is now down to the Ps as the Philippines head past the obelisk followed by Poland. The DJ has switched up the music which is now playing a kind of Euro pop instead of dance music.

After the parade there’ll be more presentations, speeches and of course more dancing.

Paralympics opening ceremony

20:35 , Mike Jones

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

(AP)

Paralympics opening ceremony

20:33 , Mike Jones

The Champs-Élysées is a place of celebration where the French gather to celebrate major sporting victories and Bastille Day on 14 July.

At the top of the avenue stands the Arc de Triomphe, one of the symbols of France around the world.

Napoleon I, in the aftermath of the battle of Austerlitz, ordered its construction for the glory of the Grande Armée. It was completed and inaugurated in 1836.

Paralympics opening ceremony

20:27 , Mike Jones

Four-time Paralympic champion Kadeena Cox insists “competing is the easy bit” as she bids to win Great Britain’s maiden medal of Paris 2024 following a series of injury setbacks.

The dual-sport athlete will focus solely on track cycling at the third Games of her career having excelled on both the bike and as a sprinter across Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

“It feels like it’s been a hard journey to get to this point so I’m really happy to have that selection,” she told the PA news agency.

“Training has been moving in the right direction and I still feel, as much as I’m getting older, I’ve got the capabilities to be able to medal. It’s normally just whether my body is in one piece.

“When you get to a competition, most times you know you’ve done the work and the hard bit’s been done and all you’ve got to do then is go out and show what you’ve done. Competing is the easy bit.”

Paralympics opening ceremony

20:23 , Mike Jones

The Great British team have arrived in Paris. They finished second in Tokyo, can they go one better this time around?

Paralympics opening ceremony

20:20 , Mike Jones

French President Emmanuel Macron was very pleased to see Keir Starmer earlier. Take a look at the two meeting:

Paralympics opening ceremony

20:16 , Mike Jones

Wheelchair rugby captain Gavin Walker is confident Great Britain are “peaking at the right time” ahead of launching their Paralympic title defence in Paris.

Former firefighter Walker made history at Tokyo 2020 as part of the squad which memorably clinched his country’s first gold in the team sport.

“We probably weren’t the favourites going into Tokyo but we had this confidence that we can achieve a gold medal,” the 40-year-old told the PA news agency.

“Things are just coming together at the right time and we believe we can have the same success in Paris. We think it can go our way.

“Saying that, the games this time around are going to be much closer. The top seven teams, arguably eight teams, are so much more competitive than it’s ever been.

“I expect most of the games to be very, very close, so we’ll have to see – all to fight for.

“We’re peaking at the right time, everyone is feeling as though it’s coming together and I’m confident we can put on a great performance.”

Paralympics opening ceremony

20:10 , Mike Jones

(Adam Davy/PA Wire)

(Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

(Adam Davy/PA Wire)

Paralympics opening ceremony

20:07 , Mike Jones

The UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, stands up and applauds as ParalympicsGB make their way past the obelisk.

Terry Bywater and Lucy Shuker lead the team who are competing across 19 of the 22 sports in these Games.

Britain have 215 athletes with 116 men and 99 women.

The oldest British competitor is 54-year-old canoeist Jeanette Chippington, who first represented ParalympicsGB at Seoul in 1988. The youngest is swimmer Iona Winnifrith, aged just 13.

Paralympics opening ceremony

20:02 , Mike Jones

Here comes Great Britain!

We’ve brought a team of 215 athletes with wheelchair tennis player Lucy Shuker and wheelchair basketball player Terry Bywater carrying the flag during this parade.

ParalympicsGB are focused on winning medals and most of the athletes have skipped the opening ceremony.

Ellie Simmonds on Channel 4 commentary says that this is quite common as athletes prepare to compete in their respective sports tomorrow and the days to come.

Paralympics opening ceremony

19:58 , Mike Jones

China finished second in the medal table at the Paris Olympics just one gold behind the USA. They topped the Paralympics table in Tokyo with 207 medals.

Second in Tokyo were ParalympicsGB, with 124, ahead of third-placed USA.

Will China triumph again this year?

(Getty Images)

Paralympics opening ceremony

19:53 , Mike Jones

This is probably the best picture so far to sum up the scale of this parade. Canada, China and Cuba are the latest delegations to reach the stage with the Cubans in particular enjoying themselves.

(Getty Images)

Paralympics opening ceremony

19:49 , Mike Jones

As part of the huge delegation from Brazil is their Paralympics star Petrúcio Ferreira. He’s the fastest Paralympian in the world and is aiming to retain his T47 100m title.

Paralympics opening ceremony

19:48 , Mike Jones

The delegations are making their way through the parade. Brazil have a big contingent of athletes this year and so do Germany.

There are a lot of smiling faces and it’s just a joyous atmosphere all round at the moment.

(AFP via Getty Images)

(REUTERS)

Paralympics opening ceremony

19:42 , Mike Jones

As the athletes walk into the stage area, at the La Concorde arena, they are met by French DJ Myd who is playing a set at the foot of the obelisk.

The athletes walk the full length of the Champs-Elysees - “the most beautiful avenue in the world”.

Paralympics opening ceremony

19:39 , Mike Jones

We’re now into the Bs.

Bhutan have just one athlete participating at the Paralympics, Kinley Dem. She’s the flagbearer and will be competing in the shooting.

She seems excited to experience the next 11 days of world class sport.

Paralympics opening ceremony

19:31 , Mike Jones

(Getty Images)

(REUTERS)

(Getty Images)

Paralympics opening ceremony

19:27 , Mike Jones

The athletes are parading in the order of the French alphabet. Afghanistan begin the parade and not the refugee team who went first in Tokyo.

Next up is L’Afrique du Sud.

The parade is scheduled to take 90 minutes for all the represented nations to make it along the Champs-Elysee.

Paralympics opening ceremony

19:24 , Mike Jones

Now is the moment we’ve been waiting for. 168 delegations, 4,400 athletes representing nations around the world.

The athletes parade begins with the Arc de Triomphe providing the picturesque backdrop.

Paralympics opening ceremony

19:21 , Mike Jones

The sun is starting to set and the music and dancing on stage is starting to ramp up. There’s a party atmosphere developing with dance music cutting through.

A fly past!

The French equivalent of the Red Arrows zoom overhead with coloured smoke billowing out of the back of their planes. Red, white and blue in the tri-colour formation of the French flag.

The crowd enjoyed that and all cheer as the plane cross over the stage.

Paralympics opening ceremony

19:20 , Mike Jones

The opening ceremony is titled Paradox and has inclusivity as it theme.

It shines a light on the place of disabled people in society, they struggles they face and how they overcome challenges due to their disabilities.

Paralympics opening ceremony

19:19 , Mike Jones

Take a look at the Phryge taxi that Theo Curin was driving. It’s quite something:

Talk about arriving in style! 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/UVcTaMZGbo — Paralympic Games (@Paralympics) August 28, 2024

Paralympics opening ceremony

19:17 , Mike Jones

(Getty Images)

(Pool via REUTERS)

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

President of the International Paralympic Committee gives his thoughts

19:15 , Mike Jones

Andrew Parsons said: “The concept was always that [by staging the event] in the Champs Elysées and the Place de la Concorde it’s like the city’s embracing the Paralympic athletes, the Paralympic movement.

“We are seeing it as a gigantic hug for our athletes and this cannot be more positive. We cannot fix centuries of neglect in seven years of preparation but we can accelerate [the amelioration of the lives of people living with disability]”

Paralympics opening ceremony

19:11 , Mike Jones

Thie video host was French Paralympic swimmer Théo Curin. As the dancers, dressed in outfits of black and white, finish their routines Curin arrives in his taxi, strides up the steps and cheers:

“Welcome to Paris!”

We’re well underway now.

Which sports feature at the Paralympics?

19:10 , Mike Jones

There are 22 sports in the Paralympic programme:

Blind football

Boccia

Goalball

Para-archery

Para-athletics

Para-badminton

Para-canoe

Para-cycling

Para-equestrian

Para-judo

Para-powerlifting

Para-rowing

Para-swimming

Para-table tennis

Para-taekwondo

Para-triathlon

Shooting Para-sport

Sitting volleyball

Wheelchair basketball

Wheelchair fencing

Wheelchair rugby

Wheelchair tennis

Paralympics opening ceremony

19:08 , Mike Jones

The ceremony opens up with a short film about the design of the mascots.

French host Théo is driving a taxi with lots of mascot plushies stuck to the outside and has a chat with some of the French Paralympians en route to the Place de la Concorde.

President Macron then gives a quick introduction and on the stage pianos and dancers are brought out for the next phase of the performance.

Which new sports are at the Paralympics?

19:05 , Mike Jones

Unlike the past two editions of the Games, no new sports are included in the Paris programme.

However, the badminton and taekwondo programmes have been expanded and there are a record number of medal events for women.

Tanni Grey-Thompson predicts ParalympicsGB medal tally

19:00 , Mike Jones

Tanni Grey-Thompson has given her prediction on how well ParalympicsGB will perform at these Games and claims they will come away with between 100-140 medals.

Speaking on Channel 4 ahead of the opening ceremony she explained that if Great Britain finish inside the top five it’ll be a fantastic achievement for the Games.

Hannah Cockroft puts Paralympics record on the line in Paris: ‘I’m the one to beat’

18:55 , Mike Jones

Seven-time champion Hannah Cockroft insisted there is “not a single thought” Paris 2024 will be her final Paralympics as she sent out an ominous warning to her rivals.

Wheelchair racer Cockroft has dominated the women’s T34 classification for more than a decade after bursting on to the scene with two golds at London 2012.

The 32-year-old is poised to put her 100 per cent Games record on the line on Sunday when she defends her 100m title at Stade de France before bidding to retain the 800m crown the following Saturday.

Hannah Cockroft puts Paralympics record on the line in Paris: ‘I’m the one to beat’

Paralympics opening ceremony

18:53 , Mike Jones

It’s almost time for the opening ceremony to start (7pm BST).

4,400 athletes from 182 delegations will parade along the Champs-Élysées, starting at the Arc de Triomphe and ending at the Place de la Concorde.

The rest of the ceremony will then get started.

It’s currently 28 degrees in Paris which is in stark contrast to the wet and windy conditions from the Olympics opening ceremony earlier this year.

Terry Bywater carrying the flag for ParalympicsGB

18:50 , Mike Jones

Terry Bywater and his teammates take on Germany in their opening Group A fixture on Thursday morning before meeting Canada and hosts France on Saturday and Monday respectively.

The 41-year-old was born without a tibia and a fibula in his left leg, which was amputated when he was two.

“It’s a dream come true, I feel quite emotional,” he said. “Carrying the Union flag, it hasn’t sunk in – I’m just super, super proud.

“This is not just about me, this is for the 215 athletes that are here, all the staff, my family, my wife, my son, my family that have passed away that always followed me – I’ll be doing it for everyone.”

Lucy Shuker explains importance of being ParalympicsGB flagbearer

18:45 , Mike Jones

44-year-old Lucy Shuker was paralysed from the chest down following a motorbike crash in 2001 and made her Paralympic debut seven years later in Beijing.

“To have that honour to lead ParalympicsGB out is incredible and something that I never thought I would do,” she said.

“To qualify for my first Paralympics in Beijing was an achievement in itself, but to come to my fifth Paralympics and now be a flagbearer is a real dream come true.

“Leading the parade down the Champs-Elysees and Place de la Concorde is going to be really different – eyes will be on me, but also the rest of ParalympicsGB.

“We are a big team and to be at the front of that is insane, incredible and an honour.”

Lucy Shuker and Terry Bywater named ParalympicsGB’s opening ceremony flagbearers

18:40 , Mike Jones

Wheelchair tennis player Lucy Shuker and wheelchair basketball player Terry Bywater have been selected as ParalympicsGB’s flagbearers for the opening ceremony of Paris 2024.

Shuker made history alongside her former doubles partner Jordanne Whiley when they became the first women to win a medal for Great Britain in their sport by claiming bronze at London 2012.

The pair also achieved third place on the podium at Rio 2016 before securing silver at the delayed Tokyo Games three years ago.

Introducing the ParalympicsGB flagbearers for the Paris 2024 opening ceremony… @TerryBywater07 @lucy_shuker will lead us down the Champs-Elysées in @adidasUK kit tomorrow night.#ParalympicsGB 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/HrFOD7BrkH — ParalympicsGB (@ParalympicsGB) August 27, 2024

Paralympics opening ceremony

18:37 , Mike Jones

Coverage of the Paralympics opening ceremony has just begun on Channel 4 with Clare Balding watching over proceedings with former Paralympians Libby Clegg and Ellie Simmonds also on presenting duties.

ParalympicsGB has immense experience – but that also highlights the challenge at Paris 2024

18:35 , Mike Jones

Experience is not in short supply in the ranks of ParalympicsGB and that is not necessarily a good thing.

Paris 2024 will see records tumble when it comes to longevity and while all remarkable achievements individually, they are best served with a note of caution.

Before London 2012, no athlete had represented ParalympicsGB eight times; in Paris, we will see three golden oldies who have done so.

ParalympicsGB has immense experience – but that highlights challenge of Paris 2024

Who is competing for ParalympicsGB?

18:30 , Mike Jones

ParalympicsGB will compete in 19 sports in Paris, having failed to qualify in blind football, goalball and sitting volleyball.

Great Britain have 215 athletes competing including Britain’s most successful Paralympian, Sarah Storey, who is participating at a ninth Games and is hoping to add to her 17 gold medals.

Other names to look out for include wheelchair tennis Wimbledon champion Alfie Hewett, who is aiming to win a first gold medal., wheelchair racers Hannah Cockroft and Sammi Kinghorn, Para-cyclist Jody Cundy, table tennis player Will Bayley and swimmer Alice Tai.

At Tokyo 2020, Britain finished second in the medal table behind China with 124 medals, including 41 golds.

How many nations compete at the Paralympics?

18:25 , Mike Jones

Para-sport has seen an increase in the number of nations participating at the Paralympic Games as more people seek to get involved in disability sport.

The Paris Games will feature around 4,400 athletes from a record 168 delegations but that is short of the 207 delegations who competed at the Olympics.

The total includes 167 National Paralympic Committees (NPC), an eight-strong Refugee Paralympic Team (RPT) and a Neutral Paralympic Athletes (NPA) delegation from Russia and Belarus.

The previous record was 164 delegations at London 2012 while the previous highest number of athletes at a Paralympic Games was 4,393 at Tokyo 2020.

Which venues are being used for the Paralympics?

18:20 , Mike Jones

The Paralympics will be held in many of the same venues that were used at the Olympics.

The Grand Palais is where the wheelchair fencing and Para-taekwondo will take place but blind football be played in a specially built stadium at the foot of the Eiffel Tower.

The Stade de France will host the athletics, the La Defense Arena the swimming, wheelchair tennis will be at Roland Garros, and Chateau de Versailles’ gardens will host the Para-equestrian events.

Para-triathletes will compete in the centre of Paris, with the swim leg due to take place in the River Seine as was the case with the triathlon events at the Olympics.

Paris 2024 Paralympics schedule and day-by-day events

18:15 , Mike Jones

The 2024 Paralympics in Paris officially begins with the opening ceremony on Wednesday 28 August, kicking off 11 days of competition which comes to an end on 8 September.

The Paralympics will feature 22 sports in 23 disciplines, with a total of 549 events across 11 days.

There are the traditional draws such as swimming, basketball, tennis and athletics. There will not be any new disciplines at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, but badminton will be making only its second appearance.

Here is a closer look at the full day-by-day schedule for the Games, including every session for every sport (medal events in bold).

Paris 2024 Paralympics schedule and day-by-day events

More than two million tickets sold for Paralympics

18:10 , Mike Jones

At the Beijing 2008 Games, 1.82m tickets were sold and organisers distributed 1.62m to schools, according to International Paralympic Committee (IPC) figures.

Some 2.1m tickets were sold for the Rio 2016 Paralympics. Paris 2024, however, is confident the Paralympics will be sold out, which would be a first.

“We know we will continue to sell tickets over the next days, probably until the end of the Games,” Paris 2024 president Tony Estanguet said.

“It was the case at the Olympics, we sold tickets until the very last day, even the last hour, and that’s been very exciting for us to see that fans were excited until the end and really wanted to take the last opportunities.”

“Today, the number of tickets sold will certainly surpass the Rio numbers,” IPC spokesperson Craig Spence said.

More than two million tickets sold for Paralympics with Games set to get underway

18:05 , Mike Jones

Paris 2024 has sold just over two million tickets for the Paralympics, organisers said hours before the opening ceremony on Wednesday, adding they were confident it would be a sold-out extravaganza.

“Over two million tickets have already been sold for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, including one million in just one month,” Paris 2024 said in a statement.

Organisers said on Tuesday that some 500,000 tickets were still up for grabs, which, if they are sold, would put Paris just short of the record 2.7 million sold for the London 2012 Games, where 97% tickets were purchased.

Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson’s struggles to Paris ‘absolute disgrace’

18:00 , Mike Jones

ParalympicsGB chef de mission Penny Briscoe branded Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson’s struggles to reach Paris 2024 an “absolute disgrace” and feels the episode encapsulates the daily difficulties endured by disabled people.

Former wheelchair racer Grey-Thompson, an 11-time Paralympic champion, was forced to drag herself off a London North Eastern Railway (LNER) train service on Monday because no staff were there to help.

The 55-year-old was travelling from Leeds to London – en route to the French capital – and posted a series of messages about her experience on social media.

Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson’s struggles to Paris ‘absolute disgrace’ – GB chief

What’s going on with the Paralympic flame?

17:55 , Mike Jones

The Paralympic flame was lit in the small village of Stoke Mandeville in England and was taken to France before being split into 12 flames and paraded across the country.

The flames travelled around the country before arriving in Paris and will be reunited as part of the ceremony. Martial artist and actor Jackie Chan has been announced as one of the torchbearers for this evening.

The Paralympic flames will make their final appearance during the opening ceremony, where they will be used to light the cauldron to symbolise the start of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

(EPA)

How many people will watch the ceremony?

17:50 , Mike Jones

For people in Paris, the first part of the ceremony will be open to the public to watch live for free.

15,000 tickets will be free to claim on a first-come-first-serve basis and there have been another 35,000 tickets for the ceremony sold beforehand.

Organisers say between 50,000-65,000 people are expected to watch the opening ceremony in Paris with millions more tuning in to television broadcasts.

What to expect from the opening ceremony?

17:45 , Mike Jones

Just like for the Olympic Games, the Paralympics opening ceremony will break with tradition and take place not in a stadium but in the streets.

The athletes will parade down the Avenue des Champs-Élysées before arriving at the Place de la Concorde.

Jitske Visser, a Paralympic wheelchair basketball medallist, IPC Athletes’ Commission President and competitior at Paris 2024, said:

“What an incredible moment for our athletes, who will be part of a historic Opening Ceremony, on the world’s most famous avenue, surrounded by all the charm of Paris.”

When are the Paralympics?

17:40 , Mike Jones

Competition in Paris begins on Thursday 29 August, and continues until Sunday 8 September. There are 549 medal events across 22 sports.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Paralympics opening ceremony

17:38 , Mike Jones

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, have been welcoming world leaders to Paris ahead of tonight’s Paralympics opening ceremony.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is in the French capital to support the ParalympicsGB athletes as the Games officially kick off this evening.

(AP)

(REUTERS)

When is the opening ceremony of the Paralympics?

17:35 , Mike Jones

The opening ceremony is due to start at 7pm BST on Wednesday 28 August in Paris.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the festivities live on Channel 4, with coverage on the channel from 6.30pm BST. A livestream will be available via the channel’s website.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Paralympics opening ceremony

17:30 , Mike Jones

The Paralympics will officially get underway with a spectacular opening ceremony kicking off Paris 2024.

Like the Olympics earlier in the summer, the curtain-raising event will take place in the heart of the city, with Place de la Concorde and the Champs-Elysees hosting 4,400 Paralympic athletes from 184 delegations ahead of 11 days of competition.

Once more led by Thomas Jolly, organisers have again eschewed the traditional stadium setting for a ceremony that will “showcase the Paralympic athletes and the values that they embody”.

The Parade of Nations will start at the Arc de Triomphe, which has been adorned with the Paralympic Agitos logo throughout the summer.

Good afternoon!

14:47 , Mike Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Paralympics opening ceremony.

With the Olympics now over and done with the spotlight is on the Paralympic athletes as they kick off 11 days of intense sporting action. Paris is playing host once more with 50,000 spectators expected to line up along the Place de la Concorde and the Champs-Elysees to catch at glimpse of the athletes later on.

The ceremony begins at 7pm BST and has been described as a ‘spectacle that showcases the spirit of the Paralympic Games’. We’ll have all the latest updates from the ceremony as the evening goes on including the details on how to tune in live.