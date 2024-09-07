Paralympics 2024: Alfie Hewett suffers heartbreak in wheelchair tennis gold medal match

Despite losing the final Alfie Hewett said it was his 'most thrilling match' - Getty Images/Daniel Kopatsch

Alfie Hewett suffered heartbreak when he was beaten by Japan’s Tokito Oda in a pulsating gold-medal match of the men’s wheelchair ­tennis singles at Roland Garros.

Hewett earned a match point in the third set, but he could not convert it and he went down 6-2, 4-6, 7-5 in arguably the greatest singles final at a Paralympic Games.

The 26-year-old Briton reflected on that soon after the epic encounter, which lasted 2 hr 38min. “Even though I had match point, and I got the silver, the atmosphere, the crowd, Court Philippe-Chatrier, it was the most thrilling match I’ve ever been involved in. I told Tokito afterwards to take it all in as well,” Hewett said.

For an athlete who was told he was “not disabled enough to compete” and potentially ineligible three years ago, Hewett’s consolation is that he stormed back at these Games to win gold and silver in two showpiece finals.

The nine-time grand slam singles champion, 21-time grand slam doubles champion from Norfolk, who has Perthes disease, which affects hip movement, won the doubles on Friday with Gordon Reid.

Hewett looked far from his best yesterday – injured after the first game and needing medical treatment as Oda dominated the first set. “It was a groin injury, which was quite painful. It was massaged by the physio, but it was too painful to go deep. But the adrenalin kicked in and I was able to get my game back,” Hewett said.

Indeed, he claimed the second set and continued his resurgence in the third, having match point at 5-3. It could have gone either way at 5-4 to Hewett but Oda surged back to win a further three games.

“Sometimes it’s not just about you, it’s about the greater legacy. I know that match will inspire others to play.” Hewett said.

There was similar disappointment for the GB men’s wheelchair basketball team, finalists for the first time since 1996, losing 73-69 to the USA. They fought back valiantly in the fourth quarter in spite of the USA being twelve points ahead in the third period.

GB’s men’s wheelchair basketball team fell just short of an amazing comeback - Reuters/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Elsewhere, on the penultimate day of competition, Hannah Cockroft raced to a second gold here in the women’s T34 800m final.

Stephen Clegg earned his second gold in the men’s S12 100m butterfly final, close to his world record pace with a time of 57.49seconds.

Team GB para-canoeists Emma Wiggs and Charlotte Henshaw won golds. Wiggs retained her women’s VL2 title and Henshaw won the inaugural women’s VL3s, while team-mate Fin Graham won the men’s C1-3 road cycling race.

Day 10 in Paris: As it happened...

10:55 PM BST

Pratt: ‘Hats off to them’

Team captain Phil Pratt on defeat and praise for the USA captain Steve Serio: “It’s tough. They are a hell of a team and Steve Serio was incredible, he’s one of the greatest to ever play the game. We challenged him to shoot and he came out firing.

“We stuck to our gameplan but they were the better team. It doesn’t change anything, the work that’s gone into this, the legends of the game paving the way and giving us this platform to express ourselves, I am proud of our guys. USA were the better team, hats off to them. It sucks but we’ll be back.”

Terry Bywater, playing at his seventh Games: “It hurts. We just got beaten by the better team on the day, they were fantastic. We had such a fantastic tournament, the boys stuck together, but getting beaten by four points in a final, it’s going to hurt.

“They made some big shots down the stretch, they have a lot of experience in these finals and it’s the first time we’ve been there in many years. I’m so proud of the boys.”

10:07 PM BST

Too little, too late

ParalympicsGB were so close to an incredible comeback in the final quarter of the men's wheelchair basketball gold medal match.

They reduced the deficit with successful shot after successful shot, and it looked as if the momentum had swung firmly in their favour.

However, it was sadly a case of too little, too late, as Team USA retained their lead - and ultimately, retained their Paralympic title.

A great Paris 2024 run from the GB team who finish with silver. They gave it their all, but just struggled to overcome the world and Paralympic champions in this final match.

It finishes 73-69 at the Bercy Arena.

GB's Philip James Pratt controls the ball - Getty Images/Naomi Baker

09:53 PM BST

Wow

GB are having a great run here... Philip James Pratt has once again reduced the deficit to 63-59 with a great shot.

Still all to play for!

09:52 PM BST

Gap closes once more

Four minutes left on the clock and GB's Adbi Jama has reduced the deficit once again to 63-57.

09:51 PM BST

GB fighting back

The momentum is firmly on the side of GB in the final quarter of the men’s wheelchair basketball final.

But is it too little, too late?

They need to claw back an eight-point deficit and have just five minutes left.

USA are notoriously good at closing out games... but the task isn’t an impossible one for the GB side.

Brian Bell of United States in action with Lee Manning of Britain - REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

09:42 PM BST

Can GB overcome a 10-point deficit?

After three quarters, USA lead GB 53-43 and it's fair to say that the tournament favourites have really not been on fire tonight.

They have missed many scoring opportunities. It has been disappointing. They need a spectacular 10 minutes against the brilliance of US captain Steve Serio (20 points) and Jake Williams (18).

Huge audience - 20,000 here in Arena Bercy... would love a dramatic close.

09:39 PM BST

GB trailing, but still fighting

At the end of the third quarter in the wheelchair basketball final, Team USA are ahead of ParalympicsGB with a score of 53-43.

The Americans are successfully keeping GB's Lee Manning quiet - something the Brits haven't been able to replicate when it comes to the USA's attacking forces.

The Brits have not given up, however, and they've maintained a close distance to the American scoreline throughout the first 30 minutes of the game.

GB just need to tighten up their defence - USA's attacking duo Jake Williams and Steve Serio are dominating at the moment and the Brits are doing little to contest their shots.

10 minutes left in this gold medal match.

GB's Philip James Pratt in action - REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

09:18 PM BST

Here we go...

The USA and ParalympicsGB's men's wheelchair basketball teams are back out for the second half of the gold medal match.

The atmosphere is electric in the Bercy Arena and it's still all to play for, with the score line currently 31-38 in the USA's favour.

09:11 PM BST

GB behind at half time

20 minutes have passed in the men’s wheelchair basketball gold medal match and ParalympicsGB are currently trailing Team USA 31-38.

USA’s Steve Serio is on fire - he has scored 18 points in the first half and the GB team simply cannot keep up with him right now.

Defensive weaknesses have been GB’s downfall in the first half and it’s something the team will need to sort out at half time if they are to keep that gold medal in sight.

It’s not all despair, however. GB’s Lee Manning and Gregg Warburton have excelled, scoring a combined 20 points in the first 20 minutes of play.

This game could still go either way.

GB's Gregg Warburton and USA's John Boie in action - REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

08:59 PM BST

GB’s Ndidikama Okoh celebrates Paralympic debut bronze

Ndidikama Okoh of Britain celebrates after coming third in the women's T63 100m final - REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq

08:55 PM BST

USA lead after first quarter

At the end of the first 10 minutes, Team USA are narrowly in the lead with a score of 23 to ParalympicsGB’s 18.

It has been a competitive quarter with great plays from both sides. USA has been the more well-rounded side so far, presenting a comprehensive attacking front with stand-out performances from John Boie and Jake Williams.

GB got more into the game as the quarter progressed - after an early over-reliance on Lee Mannings’ attacking strength, more players managed to get involved towards the end of the first 10 minutes. Struggling slightly on the defence though - a weakness that Team USA is happily taking advantage of.

This is still anyone’s game.

Steve Serio of Team United States shoots ahead of Gregg Warburton of Team Great Britain - Getty Images/Naomi Baker

08:47 PM BST

Okoh closes GB’s para athletics campaign with bronze

Over on the Stade De France track, the final para athletics event with British interest has just concluded - and it's bronze for Ndidikama Okoh in the women's T63 100m final!

A lovely run from the Brit as she completes the race in 14.59 - a personal best.

Italy's Martina Caironi came first with a season's best time of 14.16 and Indonesia's Evi Karisma Tiarani set a world record in the T42 category as she finished second with a time of 14.26.

Okoh's bronze medal concludes ParalympicsGB's Paris 2024 athletics campaign in perfect style. The GB para athletics team place sixth overall - with six gold medals, eight silvers, and four bronze.

08:41 PM BST

USA takes early lead

Halfway through the first quarter of the men’s wheelchair basketball final and Team USA are in front with a slim 14-12 lead.

It’s been good from both sides so far - Lee Manning shining in particular for the British side but USA just taking the edge and looking the more dangerous team.

08:37 PM BST

Well played, Davies

In our final field event of these Games it's shot put SILVER for @AledDavies2012 👏#ParalympicsGB🥈 pic.twitter.com/v7CM77mBah — ParalympicsGB (@ParalympicsGB) September 7, 2024

08:31 PM BST

Off we go

It's time - we are underway in the gold medal match as GB hope to win their first Paralympics title against defending champions USA in the men's wheelchair basketball gold medal match.

This is going to be good.

08:26 PM BST

Live from the Bercy Arena

Been looking forward to this GB vs USA final ... @Paralympics @ParalympicsGB pic.twitter.com/Twj117sawS — Gareth A Davies (@GarethADaviesDT) September 7, 2024

08:21 PM BST

10 minutes to go

Billed as "one of the biggest games in wheelchair basketball", in just over 10 minutes, ParalympicsGB's men will take to the Bercy Arena court where they face defending world and Paralympic champions, Team USA.

GB are desperate for their first Paralympic title in wheelchair basketball after bronze and silver medal finishes in recent Games.

USA and GB are two of the greatest wheelchair basketball teams in the world. Both teams have a flawless record at Paris 2024 - winning every match they have played up to this final.

It could truly go either way and the atmosphere at the arena is electric after an afternoon of playoffs and bronze medal matches.

Stay tuned as we bring all the action...

08:15 PM BST

Perfect finish for GB in the pool

08:13 PM BST

A 5th place finish for GB women in wheelchair basketball

Our wheelchair basketball women end with a win against the Germans. Well played, team. #ParalympicsGB🏀👏 pic.twitter.com/erIgKoB4c7 — ParalympicsGB (@ParalympicsGB) September 7, 2024

07:51 PM BST

Aled Davies in action on the field

GB's Aled Davies, reigning champion in the men's F63 shot put, is in action in the final on the Stade De France field.

He sits in fourth place after his first attempt with a 14.32m throw.

07:38 PM BST

Cockroft victorious in British one-two

Hannah Cockroft retains her record of being unbeaten in every major final as she speeds to victory in the women’s T34 800m final.

Almost a decade on from her first major breakthrough at London 2012, the British para athlete is still dominating as she keeps her Paralympic title with a time of 1:55.44.

In second place is GB’s Kare Adenegan who maintained her position from the get-go. She finishes within 10 seconds of Cockroft, her sporting hero.

The USA’s Eva Houston clinches bronze and GB’s Fabienne Andre is close behind in fourth place.

An incredible showing from the British para athletes.

Hannah Cockroft of Britain reacts after crossing the line to win gold - REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq

07:29 PM BST

‘A watershed for the sport’

I spoke to Alfie Hewett after his wheelchair tennis singles final defeat.

He said: "Even though I had matchpoint and I got the silver, the atmosphere, the crowd, Court Philippe-Chatrier - it was the most thrilling match I've ever been involved in. I told Tokito afterwards to take it all in as well.

"Sometimes it's not just about you, it's about the greater legacy. I know that match will inspire others to play. I hope people can look back in the future, maybe in five to ten years when I hang the rackets up, and see this as a watershed for the sport."

Alfie Hewett with his silver medal - Getty Images/Daniel Kopatsch

07:23 PM BST

Women’s 800m race underway...

GB's Hannah Cockroft, Fabienne Andre, and Kare Adenegan are in action.

There are high expectations for GB silverware in this race, with Cockroft holding the world and Paralympic records in the women's T34 800m.

07:18 PM BST

Final track and field events

At a packed Stade De France Arena, the ParalympicsGB athletes have a few more chances at gold on the track and field.

First up is the men's F63 shot put final featuring GB's Aled Davies. Then, we head to the track where Hannah Cockroft, Kare Adenegan and Fabienne Andre will race in the women's T34 800m final.

Ali Smith races next in the women's T38 400m final before the final para athletics event featuring a British competitor at Paris 2024 - the women's T63 100m final starring Ndidikama Okoh.

The action is coming thick and fast over the next few hours as we then head to the Bercy Arena at 8:30pm BST for the must-watch men's wheelchair basketball final where world champions Team USA take on ParalympicsGB.

07:09 PM BST

Coming up...

Will it be another trip to the top for @ParalympicsGB's golden girl? 1⃣



Hurricane Hannah is hunting down a 9th Paralympic gold at 7:20pm 🥇#C4Paralympics | #ParalympicGames | #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/kbTcsowdhr — C4 Paralympics (@C4Paralympics) September 7, 2024

07:04 PM BST

Great Britain 20-14 Germany

In the women's wheelchair basketball 5th-6th place playoffs, ParalympicsGB are ahead and in control at half time.

06:56 PM BST

Wholesome scenes

Close friends Alice Tai and Stephen Clegg embrace after Clegg's victory in the men's 100m butterfly - Getty Images/Ian MacNicol

06:54 PM BST

The medals keep coming for ParalympicsGB

06:41 PM BST

GB women in front

In the women's 5th-6th place playoff, ParalympicsGB's women's wheelchair basketball team are currently leading Team Germany 13-10 at the Bercy Arena.

06:39 PM BST

... And victory for GB’s wheelchair fencers

At the Grand Palais, GB's wheelchair fencing team have won the men's epee team bronze medal match.

A great performance from Piers Gilliver, Dimitri Coutya, and Oliver Lam Watson sees their Paris 2024 campaign draw to a close with a bronze medal win over Team Poland.

ParalympicsGB vs Team Poland - REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

06:36 PM BST

A final para swimming gold for GB!

Stephen Clegg is victorious in the men’s S12 100m butterfly final!

What a swim - close to his world record pace with a time of 57.49.

Dzmitry Salei comes in second with a time of 57.92 and Azerbaijan's Raman Salei is third with 58.13.

A perfect ending for ParalympicsGB in the pool as the para swimmers' campaign draws to a close with 18 gold medals in total at Paris 2024.

06:32 PM BST

GB’s last medal chance in the pool

At the La Defense Arena pool, GB's Stephen Clegg is about to take to the pool in the men's S12 100m butterfly final.

This is it - ParalympicsGB's final chance of a medal in the pool at the Paris 2024 Games. GB's para swimmers have been sensational throughout the campaign and sit second in the medal table, just behind China with 17 golds and 31 overall.

Clegg currently holds the world record in this race with a time of 56.75. We shall soon see if he can live up to the title and clinch a podium spot in this final para swimming competition...

06:28 PM BST

GB in control in wheelchair fencing medal battle

The ParalympicsGB wheelchair fencing trio are 45-28 up in the men's epee team bronze medal match.

They are firmly in control against their Polish competitors as we head into the final few minutes of this battle.

Dimitri Coutya, Oliver Lam Watson and Piers Gilliver of Britain before the match - REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

06:17 PM BST

Great effort from Tai

What an incredibly close race! 😮



Alice Tai bags another medal for @paralympicsGB with a bronze in the Women's S8 100m Butterfly Final 🥉 #C4Paralympics | #ParalympicGames | #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/ciTKHTuBYS — C4 Paralympics (@C4Paralympics) September 7, 2024

06:13 PM BST

Ins and outs of wheelchair basketball

The main event in Paris tonight is undoubtedly the men’s wheelchair basketball final where world champions Team USA will take on Great Britain at the Bercy Arena.

The basic rules of wheelchair basketball are fairly similar to running basketball.

A goal from a free throw is worth one point, athletes score two points for a basket within the three-point line, and three points from the outside.

Games consist of four 10-minute periods and extra time if the score is tied. Each team has 24 seconds to complete its attempt to score a basket.

GB's Kyle Marsh in action against Australia during the Paralympics quarterfinals - Getty Images/Alex Slitz

Players may wheel the chair and bounce the ball simultaneously, however if the ball is picked up or placed on the player’s lap, they are only allowed to push twice before they need to shoot, pass, or dribble again. There is no double dribble rule in wheelchair basketball.

When it comes to fouls and rules regarding contact, the wheelchair is considered a part of the player’s body. The player must remain firmly seated in their chair and must not use their lower limbs to steer the chair or gain an unfair advantage. In the event that a player falls out of their chair, a referee may stop the play if in their opinion the player is at risk of being injured, otherwise play will continue.

Both ParalympicsGB and Team USA have won every one of their games so far at Paris 2024 so this is truly a heavyweight clash.

Will Team USA be able to defend their Paralympic title or could the skill shown by GB so far be enough to propel them to glory? We’ll find out tonight... tune in from 8:30pm BST for all the action.

Team USA's Brian Bell celebrates after beating France during the Paralympics quarterfinals - Getty Images/Alex Slitz

05:50 PM BST

Wheelchair fencing bronze up for grabs

The GB team is underway in the men's epee team bronze medal match.

Piers Gilliver, Dimitri Coutya, and Oliver Lam Watson take on Team Poland for a shot at one last Paris 2024 wheelchair fencing medal.

It has been a successful campaign for the team, who have won medals of all colours across the past week - including gold for Coutya in the men's epee category B bout and silver for Gilliver in the sabre category A bout.

Can the team add one more piece of silverware to their Paralympics collection?

05:40 PM BST

A great day for GB at the Chateau de Versailles

The Para Equestrian draws to a close in Paris but not before Natasha Baker and Dawn Chorus grab a beautiful bronze for @paralympicsGB



'Strong Enough' indeed 🥉🐎

#C4Paralympics | #ParalympicGames | #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/tOwIUEm1tQ — C4 Paralympics (@C4Paralympics) September 7, 2024

05:24 PM BST

Sportsmanship

Alfie Hewett congratulates Japan's Tokito Oda after the men's wheelchair tennis singles gold medal match - PA/Andrew Matthews

05:15 PM BST

Back to the pool

Another Paralympics medal for GB’s Alice Tai!

She has already won two golds, a silver, and a bronze in Paris, and can now add another third place medal to her impressive Games collection.

In the women’s S8 100m butterfly final, Tai came third with a time of 1:13.60. She was beaten by the USA’s Jessica Long in first with a time of 1:10.59 and Viktoriia Ishchiulova who clinched silver with a time of 1:11.62.

GB’s Brock Whiston finished fourth.

05:10 PM BST

A step too far for Hewett

What a match. What scenes. Tokito Oda of Japan is the men's wheelchair tennis singles champion.

And for an athlete who was told he was "not disabled enough to compete" and potentially ineligible three years ago, Britain's Alfie Hewett has stormed back at these Games and made the most of his opportunity to espouse brilliance.

The 26-year-old from Norfolk, with Perthes disease, which affects hip movement, had already won the doubles with Gordon Reid yesterday.

The singles ended just outside his reach, yet both men in this final deserve the greatest praise. The spectators reflected that afterwards.

Hewett, injured after the first game and needing medical treatment, and Oda produced a two hour, forty minute, riveting epic encounter at Roland Garros.

It could have gone either way at 5-4 to Hewett in the final set. Yet Oda regained his form of first set, and closed 7-5 in the third.

The crowd of 15,000 here roared at every point, they swayed with the two players as the game see-sawed back and forth. It was akin to a Coliseum in this famous court. It reminded me of being ringside at boxing, at times, as they fought back and forth.

Oda the champion 6-2, 4-6, 7-5. At times it looked like an incredible comeback from Hewett to win the title, and his second gold. Yet it was just a step too far. I'll be speaking with Hewett shortly...

So close for Alfie Hewett - REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

05:02 PM BST

Heartbreak for Hewett

GB’s Alfie Hewett had the gold medal almost in his grasp however an incredible last-ditch comeback from Japan’s Tokito Oda sees him add yet another silver to his Paralympic collection.

Hewett staged an impressive comeback of his own after struggling in the first set. He managed to even the score line at 1-1 and was firmly in control at the start of the third set.

Oda looked down and out, but with Hewett on the verge of his first Paralympic singles gold, the Japanese player staged an incredible display to win the third set 7-5, and defeat his opponent two sets to one.

Disappointing for Hewett who was hoping to complete the Paralympic double after winning gold in the men’s doubles alongside Gordon Reid yesterday.

But still a great performance from the Brit, 23-time Grand Slam champion, who adds another silver to his impressive collection.

04:56 PM BST

Momentum swings Oda’s way

Wow... the gold medal was almost in Alfie Hewett's hands but Tokito Oda has staged an incredible comeback and now leads the Brit 6-5 in the final set.

One more game for Oda and he will be Paralympic champion.

04:52 PM BST

Wow

Tokito Oda has staged a remarkable comeback of his own to level the scoreline in the third set at 5-5.

It was all in Alfie Hewett's hands, however the momentum has swung firmly in Oda's favour.

This is it.

04:48 PM BST

Breathtaking

It was all in Alfie Hewett’s hands as he needed to secure just one more point to clinch the Paralympic singles title.

However, Japan’s Tokito Oda isn’t giving up without a fight. He fought his way back to trail Hewett just 5-4 in the final set.

So close, yet still so far for Hewett. Oda hasn’t given up just yet...

04:42 PM BST

Over at the La Defense Arena...

GB's Faye Rogers is about to compete in the women's SM10 200m individual medley.

She has already won gold at Paris 2024 in the women's S10 100m butterfly - could she be about to add another medal to the roster?

04:36 PM BST

Anyone’s game

Japan’s Tokito Oda is giving it everything he has.

After falling behind Alfie Hewett in the third set to 3-1, he has fought his way back and now trails the Brit 4-3 after winning the most recent game.

This could still go either way.

Japan's Tokito Oda in action - REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

04:22 PM BST

So close

This is intense.

We're in the third set of the men's wheelchair tennis singles gold medal match where GB's Alfie Hewett leads Japan's Tokito Oda two games to one.

What a match this has been so far - with Alfie 1-0 down after the first set and struggling with a potential groin injury, it looked to be in the hands of Oda.

However, with the crowd on his side, the Brit has staged an exciting comeback to level the score line at 1-1.

The winner of this third set claims the Paralympic men's singles titles.

Who will it be?

04:18 PM BST

An exciting evening awaits...

Time for some real hoops 😤



It's almost time to dish out the wheelchair basketball medals - here's the lowdown on how everything works 🏀#C4Paralympics | #ParalympicGames | #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/YEPG8vwLTS — C4 Paralympics (@C4Paralympics) September 7, 2024

04:15 PM BST

Hewett back in it

Well, well... what a turnaround! Hewett has upped his game; Oda has dipped. More than anything, it is creating an unbelievable atmosphere for the paying spectators.

As Hewett explained to us in the mixed zone yesterday: “I wish we could play here all the time. But I mean, right now, just obviously the atmosphere has been electric this week. And the way the French public have taken to Paralympics has been nothing short of amazing and inspirational, I think, for a lot of people.

“And to have the opportunity of playing on Philippe Chatrier doesn’t come around a lot when we’re playing at Roland Garros. I’ve played on it once before in a singles match. But this week, to have those opportunities, it’s what it’s all about, really. And it creates memories that last a lifetime.”

Alfie Hewett in action - PA/Andrew Matthews

04:04 PM BST

He’s done it!

Alfie Hewett wins the second set and the scoreline is even - it's 1-1 as we head into the third set.

04:02 PM BST

Fight back is on

The momentum is starting to swing in Alfie Hewett’s favour in the men’s singles gold medal match.

After a disappointing start, the Brit is firmly back in this. He’s leading Japan’s Tokito Oda 5-4 in the second set. If he can win this game, he will level the scoreline at one set each.

Could Hewett stage a remarkable comeback here?

03:59 PM BST

An evening of gold ahead

A stream of finals in the La Defense Arena pool and on the Stade De France track await this evening.

Para swimming medal hopefuls include GB’s Faye Rogers in the women’s SM10 200m individual medley final at 4:30pm BST and Stephen Clegg in the men’s S12 100m butterfly final at 6:30pm.

Over at the Stade De France, GB’s Hannah Cockroft, Kare Adenegan, and Fabien Andre will compete in the women’s T34 800m final at 7:25pm. Then, Ali Smith will hope to add to her medal collection in the women’s T38 400m final just after.

After that, all eyes turn to the Bercy Arena for the event of the night as Great Britain take on the USA, current world champions, in the men’s wheelchair basketball gold medal match. The action starts at 8:30pm.

03:48 PM BST

Oda’s game to lose

That fourth game of the second set was the crucial one to keep Alfie Hewett in the final.

Back and forth they went on Hewett's serve, until the Brit rejoiced with a backhand to level the second set 2-2.

The near 15,000 crowd here relishing and applauding every point with glee.

It's deuce again in game five... until Tokito Oda goes 3-2 up. Hewett giving everything. Still looks like Oda's to lose.

Alfie Hewett celebrates after winning a game - PA/Andrew Matthews

03:42 PM BST

Better from Hewett

Alfie Hewett is looking much brighter as he battles Japan’s Tokito Oda for the final point in this game.

The crowd are firmly on Hewett’s side, as echoes of “Alfie, Alfie” ring around the Roland Garros Stadium.

After a tough start for the Brit, Hewett is starting to look much more himself as he finally clinches the last point in this game, meaning it’s currently 2-2 in the second set.

His reaction is victorious - he reaches out and looks up to the sky as the spectators cheer him on.

Now this feels more like the gold medal match we expected between the world numbers one and two.

03:24 PM BST

Hewett clawing back

Finally... Alfie Hewett wins a game on serve and he's back to 1-1 in the second set.

Crowd are cheering 'Al-fee, Al-fee'... the British players pumps the air with his fist.

Then, in the pattern of the match so far, Oda goes 40-0 with Hewett clawing back a point... then another... and then it's Oda's game. 2-1.

Remember, it's 3-1 to Oda in Grand Slam finals, too.

03:23 PM BST

GB’s Powell adds to the tally

Daniel Powell came second in the men's para judo -90kg J1 final after being defeated 10-0 by Brazil's Arthur Cavalcante da Silva.

A great effort from Powell who wins ParalympicsGB's 109th medal of the competition.

Arthur Cavalcante da Silva of Brazil (white) and GB's Daniel Powell (blue) compete during the para judo men's -90kg J1 final - Getty Images/Andy Lyons

03:13 PM BST

Sharp Oda in front

Japan’s Tokito Oda powers to a second game to love on Alfie Hewett’s serve after he returns from the injury treatment.

Very loud grunts from Hewett on every serve.

Sharpness about the left-handed Japanese player. Powers his way to the opening set 6-2.

Hewett looked far more mobile yesterday in the doubles...

Rain is on the way again here... yet it doesn’t look as if there is much that can save Hewett in this match, apart from the odd dogged point.

Positional play and angles by the left hander are exquisite... Good opening game of second set, back and forth...

Alfie Hewett struggling in men's singles final - PA/Andrew Matthews

03:08 PM BST

Japan’s Oda wins first set

With the crowd behind him, GB's Alfie Hewett managed to fight back to a score of 2-5.

However, sadly his resurgence was too little too late, as Japan's Tokito Oda claimed the next game and won the first set 6-2.

A shaky performance from Hewett who is clearly still suffering from an early injury - but the world number one still has the potential to fight his way back into this match.

03:05 PM BST

Coming up...

Two gold medal competitions with British interest are coming up in the next hour.

At the Champ-de-Mars Arena, ParalympicsGB's Daniel Powell will battle Brazil's Arthur Cavalcante da Silva in the para judo men's -90kg J1 final.

After placing 7th at Tokyo 2020, Powell took up rowing. But he returned to judo later in 2022 and won silver at the World Championships in his first competition back.

He has since gone on to claim silver at the 2023 European Championships and heads to Paris having medalled at his previous 9 competitions.

The gold medal match is due to begin shortly.

Then, at 4pm BST, GB's Louise Sugden will take to the stage in the para powerlifting women's up to 79kg final.

A former member of the ParalympicsGB women's wheelchair basketball squad, Sugden switched to powerlifting in 2017. At her third Paralympics, her first as a powerlifter, at Tokyo 2020, she won bronze.

In this afternoon's final, she takes on competitors from a range of countries including Brazil's Caroline Fernandes Alves and Indonesia's Siti Mahmudah.

02:54 PM BST

Brit behind in wheelchair tennis final

Alfie Hewett is struggling in the men’s singles gold medal match, after being forced off the pitch in a medical time out.

The Brit seemed to signal a groin injury and left the court for around 10 minutes, but then came back on and continued playing his Japanese opponent, Tokito Oda.

He still seems to be in some pain however and was trailing 4-0 at one point. However, this game is by no means over, as the Brit has just fought back to win his first game.

4-1 in the first set as it stands.

Alfie Hewett in action - PA/Andrew Matthews

02:40 PM BST

Hewett back out

GB’s Alfie Hewett went off the court in a medical time out after wincing and indicating groin pain during the men’s singles gold medal final.

His competitor, Japan’s Tokito Oda stayed on the court and there seems to be some confusion between him and the umpire as to how long Hewett would be away for.

After a 10 minute wait, the Brit is back out and looks ready to continue in his attempt to make Paralympic history as a men’s singles and doubles gold medal winner.

He is currently one game down in the first set.

02:36 PM BST

Concern for GB’s Hewett

Frustration for Hewett in opening game - unforced errors, but some great attacking winning shots by both.

Oda wins opening game, 9 minutes in length. Great, vocal support for the Japanese player.

Hewett calls on physio between games. He's going off court. Wonder how serious this is...?

02:26 PM BST

Silver for Wilson at Versailles

We can see now how strong that run was from Georgia Wilson. Bested only by a flawless routine from American Fiona Howard on her horse Diamond Dunes, Wilson adds a Paralympic silver medal to her bronze.

Fantastic work from Wilson and her GB team-mates in the freestyle today at Versailles. That's three medals in a row, with Natasha Baker still to come.

02:22 PM BST

Rain has ceased, roof is open, here we go

Here at Roland Garros, No1 in the world Alfie Hewett plays for gold in the men's singles wheelchair tennis singles versus Tokito Oda of Japan. Hewett and Gordon Reid closed out their Japanese rivals Takuya Miki and Oda to complete a straight sets final yesterday afternoon, 6-2, 6-1. It was the pair's first Paralympic title. Hewett has beaten Oda in one major tournament final, yet three other finals have gone to the Japanese player, one of them here at RG. Hewett was made up speaking to him yesterday, and said he would enjoy the moment with Reid, and then focus on this today.

The rain has abated, we are set for a great match. Hewett spoke on this last night after winning gold: "To be honest, I'm not really even thinking about it at the moment. It's just, you know, we've been working hard for such a long time for this moment. I don't want to just put it to one side for now. I'll wake up tomorrow morning and I'll do what I need to do out there on court and I'll be going for another gold, of course. But tonight's all about us."

Now it's about him. Rain has ceased. Roof is retracted again... here we go...

02:12 PM BST

Alfie Hewett ready to go for gold

Gustavo Fernandez has won his bronze medal match against Spain's Martin de la Puente in convincing fashion over at Roland-Garros. It finishes 6-1, 6-2 to the Argentine.

That means the wait is over for Alfie Hewett. He's up against Japan's Tokito Oda in the wheelchair tennis singles gold medal match next on Court Phillippe-Chatrier.

02:07 PM BST

Excellent run from Wilson takes her straight to the top

A fantastic outing from Georgia Wilson and Sakura. Georgia announced she had something special prepared for the freestyle after her bronze triumph earlier in the Games — and also promised Ellie Goulding would be involved.

She has of course delivered. To a classical redux of Goulding’s Love Me Like You Do, Wilson and Sakura execute a wonderfully balanced routine.

And it scores 79.374%, which takes her right to the top of the board. A medal is guaranteed, but which will it be?

Now we wait for Fiona Howard of the USA and Germany’s Heidemarie Dresing. Both are more than capable of putting up very high scores.

Paris 2024 Paralympics - Equestrian - Individual Freestyle Event - Grade II - Chateau de Versailles, Versailles, France - September 7, 2024 Georgia Wilson of Britain riding Sakura in action

01:38 PM BST

Wilson goes again

Georgia Wilson is the next British rider up on another successful morning for the GB contingent in Versailles. She already has a bronze medal from these Games, in the championship test grade II.

Can she score higher than current leader Roberta Sheffield of Canada, who earned 73.187%. She's up after Pepo Puch of Austria.

01:30 PM BST

‘There’s nobody I’d rather stand next to on the podium’

01:19 PM BST

Gordon and Henshaw: Friends, team-mates, medal-winners

Silver medalist, Hope Gordon (L), and gold medalist, Charlotte Henshaw of Team Great Britain (R), celebrate during the medal ceremony for the Women's Va'a Single 200m VL3 Final A on day ten of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games at Vaires-Sur-Marne Nautical Stadium on September 07, 2024 in Paris, France.

01:02 PM BST

Back-to-back equestrian bronzes for GB

As Sophie Wells achieved earlier this morning in the grade V, GB’s Mari Durward-Akhurst has been rewarded for a fine routine with a Paralympic bronze medal in the grade I individual freestyle at Versailles.

She held on to the lead until the final two riders went out. Latvia’s Rihards Snikus and Sara Morganti of Italy were silver and bronze medallists respectively at this event in Tokyo and both have upgraded in Paris.

A routine of the highest quality from Snikus on King of the Dnace earned him 82.487% and a gold medal — his country’s second of the Games. Morganti also scored an impressive 81.407% on her horse Mariebelle to add a Paralympic silver to her collection.

12:46 PM BST

Can Hewett complete his Paralympic dream?

What a prospect we have coming up at Roland-Garros.

A rematch of sorts between GB’s Alfie Hewett and Tokito Oda of Japan is about to get underway. Both players featured in a thrilling doubles final yesterday that the British duo, also featuring Gordon Reid, eventually came out on top of.

Can Hewett complete a dream Paralympic Games by adding the singles title as well? We’ll find out in the second match on Court Phillipe-Chatrier this afternoon.

First the bronze medal match between De la Puente of Spain and Fernandez of Argentine. The Argentine has been flawless so far and is currently four games up.

Britain's Alfie Hewett serves the ball next to his teammate Gordon Reid during the gold medal match against Japan's Takuya Miki and Tokito Oda in the Men's Doubles Wheelchair Tennis on the Court Philippe-Chatrier, at the Stade Roland-Garros, during the Paris 2024 Paralympics Games, on September 6, 2024

12:29 PM BST

Durward-Akhurst holding on to lead

With three riders still to come, Mari Durward-Akhurst has so far done enough in that excellent routine to stay top of the pile on 77.747%.

Annemarieke Nobel of the Netherlands came very close however with a score of 77.614%.

12:25 PM BST

More excuses to write the words ‘golden Graham’

Great Britain's Finlay Graham celebrates with his Gold medal after winning the Men's C1-3 Road Race at the Cilchy-sous-bois on day Ten of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games. Picture date: Saturday September 7, 2024

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 07: Gold medalist, Finlay Graham of Team Great Britain, celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Men's C1-3 Road Race on day ten of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games at on September 07, 2024 in Paris, France

12:09 PM BST

Durward-Akhurst into the lead at Versailles

Back at Versailles, GB’s Mari Durward-Akhurst has just pulled off an excellent artistic routine in the Grade I individual freestyle event.

A long way to go yet in this competition, but her score of 77.747% stands a very good chance of earning her and horse Athene Lindbjerg a medal today.

11:59 AM BST

A sensational sprint from golden Graham

11:57 AM BST

More canoe gold with GB one-two in Va’a

The medals keep coming over at Vaires-sur-Marne. And this time it’s a British one-two in the VL3 Women’s Va’a Single 200m.

Charlotte Henshaw and Hope Gordon finish less than a second apart in the gold and silver medal spots respectively. Relentless power from both. Only bronze medallist Zhong Yongyuan of China was close to keeping up with their pace.

Hope Gordon of Team Great Britain competes in the Women's VA'A Single 200m - Vl3 on day nine of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games at Vaires-Sur-Marne Nautical Stadium on September 06, 2024 in Paris, France

11:20 AM BST

Bronze for Wells at Versailles

The final two riders at Versailles were of the very highest quality. Regine Mispelkamp of Germany improves on Wells' score by almost five points with 80.100%. But it is Belgium's Michele George who takes the gold with a wonderful routine on Best of 8. She earns 81.470% and a Paralympic gold medal.

11:05 AM BST

Wiggs defends her crown

It is back-to-back medals for GB at Vaires-sur-Marne. Emma Wiggs has just defended her Paralympic crown in the women’s VL2 Va’a Single 200m. It never looked in doubt.

Canada’s Brianna Hennessey was not far behind Wiggs in the silver medal position, a first Paralympic medal for her. Susan Seipel of Australia gets the bronze just ahead of GB’s Jeanette Chippington, who misses out on the podium in fourth.

The Va'a, a Samoan word meaning "boat", is a sprint featuring a canoe with an outrigger float attached to the main hull for stability.

10:56 AM BST

Excellent run puts Wells in gold medal position

Over at the Chateau de Versailles, Great Britain’s Sophie Wells has just pulled off an excellent ride on her horse Ljt Egebjerggards Samoa in the Grade V individual freestyle event which sees her into first place.

She faces a nervous wait to see if she can hang onto the gold, with two riders left to go.

Paris , France - 6 September 2024; Sophie Wells of Team Great Britain on Ljt Egebjerggards Samoa during the Grade V team event on day nine of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games at ChÃ¢teau de Versailles in Paris, France

10:50 AM BST

Kayak silver for Phillipson

GB’s David Phillipson wins silver in the men’s Kayak Single 200m in the KL2 classification. He finishes behind Curtis McGrath of Australia, who is untouchable. McGrath generates so much power and finishes almost a whole kayak length ahead.

Phillipson shouts and slaps his kayak. He is ecstatic to have held on to the second spot.

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 07: Silver medalist, David Phillipson of Team Great Britain, celebrates following the Men's Kayak Single 20m KL2 Final A on day ten of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games at Vaires-Sur-Marne Nautical Stadium

10:33 AM BST

Skinner narrowly misses out on podium

In the first of this morning’s action over at Stade de France, GB’s Zak Skinner has narrowly missed out on a medal in the men’s T13 long jump final. His best effort of 6.83m is not enough to crack Henrique Andrade dos Reis' 7.20m, which gets the Brazilian a bronze medal.

Azerbaijan’s Orkhan Aslanov edges out the competition with a 7.29m best jump to take the gold.

Great Britain's Zak Skinner during the Men's Long Jump T13 final at the Stade de France on day Ten of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games

10:27 AM BST

Schrager and Brown finish outside the medals

In the women's C1-3 road race, Daphne Schrager and Frances Brown has finished 6th and 7th respectively, just over four minutes behind the leaders.

Keiko Sugiura of Japan comes out on top of the leading pack.

10:20 AM BST

Three become two, two become Fin

As we head towards the final corner, Fin Graham and France’s Thomas Peyroton-Dartet have broken free from Alexandre Leaute. It’s just the two of them and there’s only a matter of time before one of them breaks into a sprint.

Peyroton-Dartet shoots first and Graham is after him like a rocket. As they round onto the finish line it’s the GB rider who has the edge! He generates too much power for his French rival and flies over the line.

What a sprint from Fin Graham. That was timed to perfection. He upgrades his silver from Tokyo to a glorious gold.

Paris 2024 Paralympics - Road Cycling - Men's C1-3 Road Race - Clichy-sous-Bois, France

10:06 AM BST

A look at the medal table

Here is a glance at the medal table at the start of the penultimate day of the Games:

10:04 AM BST

Road races head into final lap

Both the men’s and women’s C1-3 road races are underway and coming up to the final stages. GB's Fin Graham is well in contention for gold in the men’s — he’s part of a trio who are one minute ahead of the 4th placed rider almost three minutes ahead of Graham’s compatriots Jaco van Gass and Ben Watson in 5th and 6th respectively.

In the women’s, GB’s Daphne Schrager and Frances Brown are around four minutes behind the leaders in 7th and 8th, but lead the chasing pack.

Can Fin Graham orchestrate a winning move here? He’s currently wedged between two french riders, both looking to shake the Briton off.

Finlay Graham of Team Great Britain competes during the Men's C3 Individual Road Cycling Time Trial on day seven of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games

09:46 AM BST

Good Morning

Welcome to our live coverage of the 10th and penultimate day of the 2024 Paralympics in Paris.

Yesterday, Great Britain basked in another bumper day as they surpassed their Tokyo haul to reach 42 gold medals and earned their 100th medal of the games.

There was also a new record as Paralympic debutant Ben Sandilands shaved 0.1 seconds off the previous men’s T20 1500m best held by American Michael Brannigan.

At Roland Garros, Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid claimed the men’s wheelchair doubles gold, the only prize to have eluded them after 21 grand slam titles.

There are a total of 75 gold medals on offer on the penultimate day of the Games, with GB hopefuls in road cycling, equestrian, athletics and of course, the men’s wheelchair basketball final.

ParalympicsGB icon and eight-time champion Hannah Cockroft will be back on the track for another final in the T34 800m tonight at 7.25pm.

Fresh off the back of his doubles triumph with Gordon Reid yesterday, Alfie Hewett plays Japanese rival Tokito Oda in the men's singles gold-medal match in the wheelchair tennis at Roland Garros from around 12.30pm.

Finally, there is a huge final in the men’s wheelchair basketball. Team GB take on the USA at 8.30pm.