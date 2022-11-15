Paralympic Swimmer Robert Griswold Accused of Sexually Assaulting Teammate in New Lawsuit

Robert Griswold of Team United States celebrates winning the gold medal

American Paralympic swimmer Robert Griswold has been accused of sexually assaulting one of his teammates.

A lawsuit was filed against Griswold, 25, in the U.S. District Court of Colorado on Nov. 11, according to USA Today.

The victim is described in the lawsuit as a 19-year-old who has autism and "has suffered from developmental delay and intellectual disability for his entire life," per the outlet.

"Parker Egbert filed a lawsuit in Colorado federal court against Robert Griswold, the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee, and U.S. Center for SafeSport," Egbert's attorney Frank Salzano tells PEOPLE in a statement. "The action sets forth serious allegations of sexual abuse by Mr. Griswold and asserts that the committees were responsible and complicit in allowing these heinous acts to occur. The facts and circumstances are laid out in detail in the court filing and for that reason the Egbert family will not be making any statements regarding the matter at this time."

Added Salzano: "As you can imagine, this ordeal has been extraordinarily difficult for the Egbert family, as well as the other victims and families that have been impacted, so we ask that their privacy be respected."

The documents, per USA Today, claim Griswold "maliciously" took Egbert under his wing and later allegedly raped him.

Another teammate said in the filing that Griswold oversaw the intellectually disabled swimmers. One USA Paralympic swimmer added in the claim that they punched a wall after seeing what happened between Griswold and the accuser.

Griswold allegedly continued to groom and assault Egbert after competing in the Tokyo Olympics last year, urging him to relocate to the Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Police Department could not be reached for comment, though the department told USA Today that there is a current investigation.

Griswold is also accused of encouraging Egbert's parents to limit their son's access to technology. However, the lawsuit states, "In actuality, Griswold had constructed a false narrative as a way to exert extreme control over ... his life," per the publication.

At one point, the victim began creating stories about "Hurricane Robert" who he said "made a mess" for locals in a falsified town. He told his parents about the alleged encounter and they pulled him from the center, according to the filing, per USA Today.

Egbert is back home with his parents in Iowa. The lawsuit says, per the outlet, he is afraid "Griswold 'knows where they live' and is going to kill [him].' "

His mother, Laura Egbert, told Greenville, South Carolina's NBC affiliate WYFF that Griswold threatened to take her life if she spoke about the alleged assault incidents.

The lawsuit claims that Griswold has a history of sexual assault, WYFF reported.

"This case is a horrific tragedy, where a young man who defied all odds to become a world-class Paralympic swimmer had his life utterly shattered by rape and abuse when he was paired with a team member who was a violent sexual predator," the lawsuit says, according to WYFF.

The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee said in a statement of the lawsuit, per the local news station, "The allegations brought forth by the complaint filed today are extremely concerning and we take them very seriously. We've made the decision to place two staff members on administrative leave and have also stopped the work of several contractors with U.S. Paralympics Swimming. We're also continuing our investigation of the allegations to help us determine the facts, and we are committed to taking appropriate action."

The U.S. Center for SafeSport also said in a statement that it "does not comment on matters to protect the integrity of its investigative process."

The U.S. Center for SafeSport and USOPC did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

It's not currently clear if Griswold has a legal representative to comment on his behalf.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.