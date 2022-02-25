Paralympic Swimmer Mallory Weggemann and Husband Jay Snyder Open Up About Their Fertility Journey

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Stephanie Emma Pfeffer
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mallory Weggemann
    Paralympic swimmer
Mallory Weggemann
Mallory Weggemann

courtesy TFA Group

Paralympic gold medalist Mallory Weggemann and her husband Jeremy Snyder have invited PEOPLE to follow their IVF journey as they try to start a family.

When the announcement was made in March 2020 that the Tokyo Paralympic Games would be delayed, Jeremy "Jay" Snyder came home to find his wife, Paralympian swimmer and gold medalist Mallory Weggemann, curled up in her closet, crying.

"I absolutely love my career, but that day was really hard," Weggemann, 32, tells PEOPLE exclusively. Her deep disappointment wasn't just about not being able to compete. As a female athlete, she carefully plans her life events around her career, and the postponed games meant waiting another year before trying to starting a family. "I just wanted to be a mom," Weggemann says. "It was the first time in my career where I had a moment, I just thought to myself, to what end?"

Lost time was a concern for the couple, who expected to face challenges when starting their family. Since meeting in 2011 — Snyder was a sports agent and Weggemann became his client — and marrying in 2016, they'd always wanted children, but "we both had our concerns," Weggemann explains.

RELATED: How Swimmer Mallory Weggemann Turned Tragedy Into Paralympic Gold

Initially Weggemann feared that her spinal cord injury and paralysis — the result of an epidural injection when she was 18 — might impact her ability to get pregnant. Fortunately, that was not the case. "It's a common misconception and one that I bought into," she says. "I was terrified to ask my medical team because I didn't want them to confirm that theory."

But Snyder's history was also complicated. Doctors had warned him of possible infertility following a childhood medical condition. "As a 13-year-old boy, it was like, 'I don't need to worry about that now,' " recalls Snyder, 39. But after he met Weggemann, it started to matter very much. "It was always in the back of my mind," he says. "But I knew that at the right time, we would figure it out."

A year after they got married, Snyder underwent testing that confirmed what he suspected: He had male factor infertility. "The reality hit us," he says. "It hit us pretty hard." Although the couple wasn't ready to start trying to get pregnant at that point, the new information reinforced the notion that challenges lay ahead.

Marjory Weggemann
Marjory Weggemann

Nina Robinson Mallory Weggemann and Jay Snyder at home in Eatan, Minnesota, with their dog Sam

After the Tokyo Paraolympic Games finally wrapped in 2021, the couple returned home to Eagan, Minnesota, and turned their full attention to their fertility journey.

"It was in the fall that we learned the depth of what we were up against," says Weggemann. "We came in knowing one thing and found out it was a little more intense than what we thought." After it became clear that in vitro fertilization would be necessary to help them achieve their dreams, they plunged into a sea of tutorials, online classes, books and intense planning.

RELATED: Mallory Weggemann Wins Gold After Setting New World Swimming Record at Tokyo Paralympics

"There's a lot of isolation when people go through IVF," says Weggemann. "There's stigma about it. There are assumptions and misconceptions. And then you add in the fact that one of us is not like the other, and that brings a whole other layer to this conversation."

She continues: "We didn't feel like it was authentic to who we are and what we talk about in terms of vulnerability if we were to go through this whole process, get pregnant, have a baby — and suddenly ...'Now she's a Mom?' That perpetuates why women and families feel alone: because they don't ever hear people talking about it. So we said, we want to talk."

Mallory Weggemann
Mallory Weggemann

courtesy TFA Group

Not only did they decide to go public about their IVF journey, documenting it on Instagram — but also the reason behind it.

Weggemann recalls the specific conversation with Snyder when he explained his willingness to be so open: "'If we tell people we are going through IVF and I don't talk about my side of this equation, everyone is going to naturally assume it's because you're paralyzed,' " she remembers him saying. "'We would be perpetuating a misconception that is completely inaccurate. We would not be doing our part.' "

The two vowed to tell their truth, refusing to let other people's unconscious biases about IVF create a false narrative.

RELATED VIDEO: How Mallory Weggemann Turned Tragedy Into Paralympic Gold: It Was About 'Believing Again'

In October 2021, Weggemann started to prepare her body for the IVF process, which includes a stimulation phase to induce the ovaries to produce eggs. Even though she wasn't training intensely, she was still traveling and giving speeches, which means Snyder was giving her shots in strange locations. "Our first stim was in a hotel room in Nashville, Tennessee, watching YouTube videos how do it," Synder recalls. "And yet, we knew there was no guarantee that we would be able to have biological children at the end of this."

In late November Snyder underwent a microTESE, an invasive procedure to extract sperm. This particular surgery has a success rate of 40 percent, so the couple was nervous. "It was pretty surreal, the whole process," says Snyder. "It was like, this is your chance to find out if you can have biological kids."

They didn't have a contingency plan if the surgery didn't work; luckily, it did. Weggemann was able to have her egg retrieval the following day.

Mallory Weggemann
Mallory Weggemann

courtesy TFA Group

Within a few more days they learned they had three fertilized embryos, two of which eventually made it through genetic testing. They were overjoyed, even though they had experienced a bit of attrition along the way. "With IVF it's almost a guarantee that you will experience some sort of loss through it," says Weggemann. They plan to transfer the embryos in the spring, after she recovers from another round of IVF to hopefully produce additional eggs for future babies.

In the meantime, Snyder is glad to play a small part in reducing the stigma around male factor infertility. "It's very rare to see men talk about fertility issues and complications," he says. "There's not a lot out of information there. You can google, you get a couple articles. I want to normalize that you're not less of a man because you have infertility."

Just ask Weggeman, who says their marriage is stronger than ever.

"The amount of love that goes into an infertility journey between a couple—just the daily choice to keep showing up for it, to keep supporting each other, to keep filling our lives with love—helps remind us that in all that stress, we're building our family," says Weggemann. "While we're still knee-deep in the journey, we have two beautiful genetically viable embryos waiting for us."

Check back for more updates as PEOPLE follows Mallory and Jay on their path to parenthood.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet happy with his all-star experience

    Fred VanVleet's all-star experience is over. The Toronto Raptors guard scored six points in nine minutes of action as part of Team LeBron's 163-160 victory Sunday over Team Durant. But while VanVleet didn't get too great of a chance to show what he could do, he feels like his time knocking boots with the NBA's elite, past and present, was worthwhile. "It was probably being in the locker room and just being around the guys and hear some of the stories and share stories," VanVleet said over video

  • Senators stymied by Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin in loss

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators weren’t making excuses, but three games in four nights is bound to catch up to anyone. Ottawa managed to hold its own against the New York Rangers Sunday night, but still fell short in a 2-1 loss. “The power play is the difference tonight for them, Panarin is one of the best players in the league,” said Senators head coach D.J. Smith. He’s the difference at the end of the day.” Artemi Panarin’s second-period power-play goal held up as the winner. He’s a great player,

  • Pesce's OT goal leads Hurricanes over Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brett Pesce scored 4 minutes, 42 seconds into overtime, Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist and the Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Monday. Nino Niederreiter and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes, who won their third straight. Gerry Mayhew, Patrick Brown and Oskar Lindblom tallied goals for the Flyers. Philadelphia, playing its second contest of a club-record eight-game homestand, lost its fifth in

  • All-girls tackle football league in Edmonton makes its return after COVID shut down

    An all-girls tackle football league is reforming after COVID tackled its budding popularity. Back in 2019, the Capital District Minor Football Association (CDMFA) got the program off the ground, with about 50 girls. The 2020 season was set to double, with around 120 girls registered, but COVID-19 shut that season down, according to Tanya Walter, CDMFA's technical director. This year, the club isn't sure what to expect, but they're hoping to get that momentum back, starting with a camp and practi

  • Portland's Nurkic out at least 4 weeks because of foot issue

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers announced Wednesday that center Jusuf Nurkic will be sidelined for at least four weeks because of left foot plantar fasciitis. The team said the condition has been bothering Nurkic since September. He will be reevaluated after four weeks. Nuckic has started 56 games this season, averaging 15 points and 11.1 rebounds. He has 30 double-doubles. His injury is the latest to befall the Blazers, who have been without guard Damian Lillard since the start

  • At Olympics, cybersecurity worries linger in background

    BEIJING (AP) — Warnings to use disposable “burner” phones and laptops. Privacy-protecting software. Concerns about a security flaw in an official Games smartphone app. Such precautions fueled unease about data privacy for competitors and attendees at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Not everyone heeded them. “Honestly, I’ve been coming to China for 12 years or whatever, and I’m not that important,” Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris said. “Maybe if I was a diplomat or something, then I’d switch o

  • Sports organizations need to be proactive and educate players on racism, says consultant

    A diversity consultant says sports organizations need to take proactive measures when it comes to fighting racism and encouraging inclusion among athletes. Bradley Sheppard, a Canadian Armed Forces veteran who's now dedicating his time to anti-racism training, will be speaking to Island coaches, athletes and sports officials Monday as part of a series of webinars hosted by Sport P.E.I. The organization said some of its members have shown interest in learning more about inclusion following some h

  • With many great moments came much controversy, drama at Beijing Games

    As the Winter Olympics have come to a close, and the eyes of the sports world turn away from Beijing, these past three weeks have left fans with plenty to remember and look forward to — but with that, came much controversy and drama. From disqualifications for ski jumping suits, an ongoing doping scandal involving the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), and judging issues in men's snowboarding events, there have been plenty of headlines throughout. Fifteen-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Vali

  • Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews gives snarky response to reporter's 'great question'

    Auston Matthews has finally revealed why he skated into the crossbar.

  • Suzuki scores two, Montrembeault grabs first shutout; Canadiens crush Sabres

    MONTREAL — Confidence couldn’t possibly be higher in the Montreal Canadiens locker room. Seven games into Martin Louis' tenure as interim head coach, the Canadiens have found their first winning streak of the season. The team improved to four straight with a 4-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres Wednesday night at the Bell Centre. St. Louis was glad with the “buy-in” that he’s got from his players in little time and their willingness to fight for one another. “There are guys that take care of the team

  • NBA Prospect Watch: Jaylin Williams on a roll for Arkansas

    There’s no other big man in the Southeastern Conference like Jaylin Williams. The 6-foot-10 Arkansas forward scores, rebounds, passes and makes 3-pointers. He is also one of the best post defenders in the league, evidenced by the team-high 44 charges he has taken to go along with 34 blocks and 39 steals. He plays with high energy and has an even higher ceiling. Although he’s rarely listed on NBA mock drafts, he surely has to be turning heads with his recent run that included SEC player of the we

  • Vancouver Whitecaps extend starting goalkeeper Thomas Hasal through 2023

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have locked up their No. 1 goalkeeper, signing Thomas Hasal to an extension through 2023. The deal, announced Tuesday, also includes club options for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Hasal, 22, was elevated to the starting 'keeper position in January when the 'Caps dealt star netminder Maxime Crepeau to Los Angeles FC for general allocation money and draft picks. Sporting director Axel Schuster said Crepeau requested a trade, citing a "very special personal situatio

  • NBA honors past, present with 75th tribute at All-Star Game

    CLEVELAND (AP) — One by one the names of the NBA's greatest players were called, bridging basketball's past and present. And as each walked onto the floor, LeBron James found himself in further disbelief. The posters on his bedroom wall as a kid came to life. “Allen Iverson and Jason Kidd, Gary Payton, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Oscar Robertson,” James said, still trying to grasp the experience. “To see those guys today and then be on stage with those guys — it’s just crazy.” On Sunday night

  • Beijing Olympics help boost winter sport numbers in Sudbury

    In the last three weeks the Sudbury Sprinters speed skating club has seen its biggest surge of interest in the sport in at least the past three years, said the club's president. Club president Natalie Lefort said a dozen people with no prior speed skating experience have contacted the Sudbury Sprinters in the last three weeks. She has attributed Canada's success at the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games to that growing enthusiasm for the sport. "I haven't seen this much interest in the past few years, a

  • Sillinger, Danforth score in 10 second-span, Columbus wins

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Cole Sillinger and Justin Danforth scored 10 seconds apart in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Florida Panthers 6-3 on Thursday night. Oliver Bjorkstrand, Gabriel Carlsson, Boone Jenner and Patrik Laine also scored to help Columbus beat the Panthers for the first time in nine games and extending their winning streak to a season-best four games. Jakub Voracek had two assists, and J-F Berube stopped 39 shots. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist f

  • Landeskog scores twice, NHL-leading Avs beat Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog opened the scoring 1:12 in and capped it with an empty-netter for his 25th goal of the season, helping the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Wednesday night. Tyson Jost, Nazem Kadri and Valeri Nichushkin also scored and Pavel Francouz stopped 31 shots. Colorado beat Detroit for the eighth consecutive time. Filip Zadina and Robby Fabbri scored for the Red Wings. Thomas Greiss made 26 saves. Darren Helm, facing his former team in Detr

  • Pastrnak scores twice, Bruins power past Avalanche, 5-1

    BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak's scoring slump is a thing of the past. A game after ending a four-game scoreless drought, the Bruins’ top scorer had two goals to help the Boston Bruins roll past the Western Conference-leading Colorado Avalanche 5-1 on Monday. Patrice Bergeron, Jake DeBrusk and Charlie Coyle also scored for Boston, which has won two straight. Jeremy Swayman had 28 saves and Taylor Hall added three assists. “I think that was the best game of this year if you're talking full game, 60

  • MLB makes slight moves toward players in longer lockout talk

    JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Baseball negotiations resumed with renewed intensity Monday in an effort to salvage opening day, and Major League Baseball made slight moves toward locked-out players. With perhaps a week left to salvage opening day, union head Tony Clark attended negotiations for the first time since the MLB lockout began, accompanied by New York Mets stars Max Scherzer and Francisco Lindor. MLB increased its offer of a bonus pool for pre-arbitration players by $5 million to $20 million, a

  • Rodgers says he still hasn't decided on his 2022 plans

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers says he's still making up his mind about whether he wants to return to the Green Bay Packers next season. “There will be no news today,” the four-time MVP quarterback said Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM. “No decision on my future.” Rodgers said after the season that he would try to make a decision about his 2022 plans in relatively short order rather than dragging out the process. The reigning MVP said at the time that he hadn't rule

  • Rublev tops Canada's Auger-Aliassime to win Open 13 Provence in Marseille

    MARSEILLE, France — Felix Auger-Aliassime's win streak came to an end Sunday with a straight sets loss to Andrey Rublev of Russia in the final at the Open 13 Provence. Rublev, the No. 2 seed, downed the 21-year-old Canadian 7-5, 7-6(4). The third-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 12 aces and saved 7-of-11 break points across the one hour, 56 minute match. The 24-year-old Rublev won 71 per cent of his first serve points and saved 2-of-5 break points en route to clinching the title at the ATP 250 hard-