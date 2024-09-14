Paralympic medallist says Paris felt 'electric'

Dimitri Coutya says his success "hasn't sunk it yet" [Paralympics GB]

A Paralympic gold medallist says the atmosphere at the Paris games felt "electric".

Dimitri Coutya, who trains in the Wheelchair Fencing National Training Centre at the University of Bath, won bronze, silver, and two gold medals in five wheelchair fencing events.

He had previously won bronze in the Tokyo Games, but this time managed to beat China's two-time defending Paralympic champion Feng Yanke 15-7 at the Grand Palais.

He said: "I was just staring at my coach, really dumbfounded, while everyone was erupting around me. It was fantastic."

Mr Coutya started his wheelchair fencing journey as a game option in school in 2009 [Getty Images]

The wheelchair fencing champion sustained a spinal injury at the age of two after being knocked over by a car, but said he was always determined to maintain his active lifestyle.

The now 26-year old said earning his place on top of the podium was something he had been "chasing for 15 years".

"It didn't really sink in, and still hasn't fully," he said.

"That pressure of everybody wanting it so badly is the biggest thing that makes it such a unique and electric environment.

"In wheelchair fencing, you take it one hit at a time, not getting overwhelmed with the excitement or disappointment of how a match is going. So, when that final hit did land, I couldn't quite believe it."

His latest conquest will add to his existing European titles in both foil and epee B events he secured in March and in 2022.

The Bath training facility is purpose-built and tailored for the team's needs [BBC]

In December 2022, the University of Bath opened its first purpose-built training facility for the wheelchair fencing team, which had previously used various locations around the campus for the past seven years.

"We've got a place to call our own now," Mr Coutya continued.

"It's also a nice recognition of the work, from not just myself, but the whole team of strong and dedicated athletes who did really well.

"I'm so proud of all our performances."

Mr Coutya played alongside Bath teammate Piers Gilliver, who also reached his third successive Category A epee final but, having won gold in Tokyo, had to settle for silver on this occasion after a 15-12 defeat to China’s Gang Sun.

