Paralympic gold medallist visits his old school

Paris Paralympic gold and silver medallist Fin Graham has made a special visit to his former secondary school.

The 24-year-old from Strathpeffer won the men's road race and took silver in the 3,000m individual pursuit.

Graham led a group of young cyclists to Dingwall Academy where pupils had the chance to meet him.

He told BBC Naidheachdan: "Riding past the front of the school and seeing everyone lined up cheering, it hits home how much it means to people."

Graham was born with a foot abnormality called bilateral talipes, which has left him with no calf muscle and little to no movement in his ankles.

His interest in cycling started with mountain biking in Strathpeffer.

The village is famed for its 24-hour Strathpuffer endurance race.

