Paralympic Games in Paris set to reach largest audience after broadcast deals

More than 160 nations will televise the Paralympic Games in Paris this summer. Photograph: Chesnot/Getty Images

The Paralympic Games is expected to reach its largest audience this summer, as organisers confirmed a record number of countries have agreed broadcast deals for Paris 2024.

With six months to go until the Games, the International Paralympic Committee said “more than” 160 nations had confirmed agreements to televise the event, compared to a total of 115 for the London Paralympics of 2012. Total broadcast revenues have also increased, according to the IPC, up by more than 20% on the Tokyo Games of 2021.

Related: Paris Paralympics organisers bid to eclipse London 2012 with new blueprint

The news will boost optimism within the Paris organising committee that the games can kickstart public enthusiasm for disability sport both in the host country and abroad. Earlier this month the chief executive of Paris 2024, Étienne Thobois, said it was incumbent on Paris to “do better” than London 2012 in terms of public engagement.

The European time zone is understood to be one factor that has driven interest, with major broadcast markets awake during competition hours while both Tokyo and Rio in 2016 proved challenging for European audiences in particular. Officials also point, however, to the rapid increase in competitive standards in Paralympic competition leading to an increase in interested viewers. For the first time, the Paris Paralympics will feature live coverage of all 22 sports in competition.

John Lisko, managing director of IPC global media rights, said research had shown interest in Paralympic sport had doubled in the past eight years.

“It is clear that the sensational improvement in athletic performances we have witnessed in the last decade, combined with the growing depth of talent and competition across all 22 sports, is leading to greater interest from viewers, and broadcasters who are now placing an even greater value on the Games,” Lisko said.

“Our objective between now and the opening of the Games is to engage and secure even more media rights holders. We want to give every person on this planet the opportunity to consume and enjoy the Paralympic Games. Paris 2024 really could be a gamechanger in terms of broadcast coverage for the Paralympic Games.”