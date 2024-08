Paralympic Games: Australians in action on day three in Paris

Madison de Rozario of Australia is into the women’s 5000m class T54 final in para athletics on day three at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. Photograph: Marcus Hartmann/Getty Images

Australia’s joint flag-bearer Madison de Rozario will be racing for a gold medal in the women’s 5,000m T54 on day three at the 2024 Paralympic Games.

There are more medal fancies in para athletics with Jaryd Clifford (men’s 5000m T13), Michael Roeger (men’s 1,500m T46), Sarah Walsh (women’s long jump T64) and Ella Hose (women’s shot put F37) also in finals in Paris.

Here are the Australians to watch on day three at Paris 2024 – all times AEST:

Boccia

10pm: Women’s individual BC3 preliminary round – Pool C: Jamieson Leeson v Evelyn Oliveira

1am: Men’s individual BC3 preliminary round – Pool A: Daniel Michel v William Arnott

Para archery

12.38am: Women’s individual compound open 1/8 elimination: Melissa-Anne Tanner v Phoebe Paterson Pine; Ameera Lee v Julie Rigault Chupin

Para athletics

6.14pm: Men’s 5,000m T13 final: Jaryd Clifford

6.40pm: Women’s 5,000m T54 final: Madison de Rozario

7.11pm: Men’s 1,500m T46 final: Michael Roeger

7.37pm: Women’s long jump T64 final: Sarah Walsh

7.44pm: Women’s 100m T38 round 1: Ella Pardy; Rhiannon Clarke

3am: Women’s shot put F37 final: Ella Hose

5.50am: Women’s 200m T36 round 1: Mali Lovell

Para badminton

4.30pm: Women’s singles SL3 – Group B: Celine Aurelie Vinot v Mandeep Kaur

Para cycling track

6pm: Women’s C1-3 500m time trial qualifying: Amanda Reid

6.19pm: Men’s C1-3 1,000m time trial qualifying: Gordon Allan

7.48pm: Men’s C5 4,000m individual pursuit qualifying: Alistair Donohoe

9.35pm: Women’s C1-3 500m time trial finals

10.02pm: Men’s C1-3 1,000m time trial finals

11.10pm: Men’s C5 4,000m individual pursuit finals

Para rowing

6.10pm: Men’s PR1 single sculls repechages: Erik Horrie

7.50pm: Mixed PR3 coxed four repechages: Australia (Tom Birtwhistle, Tobiah Goffsassen, Susannah Lutze and Alexandra Viney)

Para swimming

5.38pm: Women’s 100m backstroke S12 heats: Jenna Jones

5.46pm: Men’s 200m freestyle S14 heats: Ricky Betar; Jack Ireland

5.56pm: Women’s 200m freestyle S14 heats: Ruby Storm; Madeleine McTernan

6.06pm: Men’s 100m backstroke S8 heats: Jesse Aungles

6.14pm: Women’s 100m backstroke S8 heats: Ella Jones

1.30am: Women’s 100m backstroke S12 final

1.44am: Men’s 200m freestyle S14 final

1.51am: Women’s 200m freestyle S14 final

1.59am: Men’s 100m backstroke S8 final

2.06am: Women’s 100m backstroke S8 final

Para table tennis

7pm: Women’s doubles WD20 semi-final: Australia (Lei/Yang) v Brazil (Alexandre/Rauen)

Wheelchair rugby

9.30pm: Open preliminary round – Group B: Australia Steelers v Denmark

Wheelchair tennis