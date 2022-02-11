Penélope Cruz in 'Parallel Mothers' is deserving of another Oscar

Penélope Cruz could receive her second Oscar for her role in Pedro Almodóvar’s Parallel Mothers, more than 10 years after taking home an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for Vicky Cristina Barcelona.

Cruz plays Janis (named after Janis Joplin) in Parallel Mothers, who lives in Madrid. A professional photographer, Janis has an unplanned pregnancy and ends up sharing a hospital room with teen mother Ana (Milena Smit) just before they are both set to give birth, both without committed partners.

The father of Janis’ child, Arturo (Israel Elejalde), is a forensic anthropologist who agreed to help Janis to examine unmarked graves in her hometown. Her great-grandfather had died during the rule of dictator Gen. Francisco Franco.

L to R: Milena Smit as Ana, Penélope Cruz as Janis in PARALLEL MOTHERS. (Photo by Iglesias Más. Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics.)

Building a bond in that room, where Janis largely tries to ease Ana’s fears, the two agree to keep in touch after they leave the hospital with their daughters. But a shocking discovery by Janis leads to the two being more bonded than initially expected.

Any synopsis of this film will have to be too simplified to really do Parallel Mothers justice, but Almodóvar is expertly able to navigate this visceral story about motherhood and family, and simultaneously tackle the case of missing victims from Franco’s time in power.

L to R: Rossy de Palma as Elena, Israel Elejalde as Arturo, Penélope Cruz as Janis, Milena Smit as Ana in PARALLEL MOTHERS. (Photo by Iglesias Más. Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics)

This is also Cruz’s eighth film with the director and the result of Parallel Mothers makes it clear that the two are able to tell beautiful, emotional stories together, while they also manage juggle this unique balance, even though he is very much the expert of the melodrama.

Visually, the film is stunning, even a normally drab hospital has these pops of colour that help pull you into the stories of these two women.

It’s no surprise that Cruz is nominated for an Oscar after receiving Best Actress awards at the Venice Film Festival and National Society of Film Critics Awards for Parallel Mothers. She’s almost majestic in this role, you essentially get to see the layers of Janis being pulled apart one-by-one, but with so much care and detail.

There is certainly stiff competition in the Best Actress category of the 2022 Oscars, but Cruz's performance is definitely deserving of contention in this race.

Parallel Mothers is now in theatres in Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, Edmonton and Winnipeg.