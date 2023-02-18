Parakeets spotted at Swindon country park

Aled Thomas - Local Democracy Reporting Service
An exotic species of bird has been spotted at a popular country park.

Rose-ringed parakeets originally come from Africa and south Asia - but they have been using nest sites in trees at Swindon's Coate Water Park.

It is thought the wild British population of the birds first appeared in London when some escaped from a private collection about 50 years ago.

The birds have since been spreading along the M4 corridor.

While many people are charmed by their bright green appearance and raucous squeaky call, some fear the non-native species could harm the prospects of native birds, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Councillor Matty Courtliff, from Swindon Borough Council, said: "We're aware of the birds nesting and we will continue to monitor them to ensure that they don't have a negative impact on our native species in the park.

"At this moment, we don't believe they will cause any potential problems, so we will be allowing them to nest as usual.

"The grounds and ranger team have altered their grounds maintenance schedule to make sure these, and other birds, are not disturbed during the nesting season."

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) does not support a cull of parakeets at this time but believes it is important that their spread is monitored.

