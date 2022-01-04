Paraguayan soldier killed by deer at presidential palace

The animal - an axis deer from India - was a gift to Paraguayan presidential residence (file photo)

A Paraguayan soldier has died after he was attacked by a deer in the gardens of the country's presidential palace.

Sergeant Victor Isasi, 42, died as a result of piercing injuries caused by its antlers, the military said.

The non-native deer was a gift to the presidential residence near the capital, Asunción.

An infantry spokesman said it was usually kept in a separate area with other wild animals which were not meant to come into contact with people.

CCTV captured the moment when the soldier approached the deer before being attacked. He was later pronounced dead in a military hospital.

"On the security camera you can see [the sergeant] enter the sector where these animals are and he makes a movement [lifts a hand] that provokes the deer's reaction," military spokesman Colonel Victor Urdapilleta said.

He said Mr Isasi had been on routine patrol when the attack happened in the early hours of Tuesday.

The animal was an axis deer from India, the Director of Wildlife at the Ministry of the Environment, Frederick Bauer, told local media.

It is one of many animals that are kept in the 10 hectare (24 acre) gardens of President Mario Abdo Benitez's official residence.

Mr Urdapilleta said the officials responsible for the gardens had consulted with the environment ministry before introducing the deer.

