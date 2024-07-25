Paraguayan center back David Martinez to join Inter Miami on loan from River Plate

For months now, Inter Miami coach Tata Martino has been stressing the need for a proven center back to replace Nico Freire, who has been out since late-May after knee surgery and is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

The team finally found the reinforcement it was looking for, just in time for the Leagues Cup tournament and the final stretch of the MLS season. Paraguayan center back David Martinez, expected to join Miami on loan from Argentine club River Plate, was listed on the Inter Miami official Leagues Cup roster released by MLS on Thursday morning.

The club is expected to announce the news later Thursday. According to TyC Sports in Argentina, the deal is a one-year loan with an option to purchase Martinez’s contract for $3 million.

Martinez is seeking more playing time after struggling to get into River Plate’s lineup. He has played in five matches for a total of 182 minutes this season. Among the players who displaced him in the Starting XI is former Inter Miami center back Leandro Gonzalez-Pirez.

Martinez, 26, was born in Buenos Aires, came up through the Argentine youth system and represented Argentina at the 2015 Under-17 World Cup. But he has dual citizenship with Paraguay from his maternal side and joined Paraguay’s senior national team in June 2021. He has made 11 appearances for Paraguay and becomes the third Paraguayan on the Inter Miami roster, along with Diego Gomez and Matias Rojas.

Inter Miami boasts the best record in MLS with 53 points on 16 wins, four losses and five ties. Miami is also the league’s highest-scoring team with 56 goals. But the team’s defense has been vulnerable, conceding 39 goals, which is the most among the top seven teams in the East.

Inter Miami begins defense of its Leagues Cup title on Saturday at home against Mexican team Puebla. Lionel Messi is out indefinitely with a ligament injury in his right ankle and is not expected to play in the opener. He missed the MLS All-Star Game on Wednesday, as did Luis Suarez, who was resting sore knees after Copa America. Kickoff is at 8 p.m. at Chase Stadium. The game will be televised on Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass.