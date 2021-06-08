Paraguay to end 2021 with 6.8% inflation - central bank

ASUNCION, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Paraguay will end 2021 with inflation of 6.8%, well above the official target and the highest rate since 2010, driven by food and fuel price increases, the central bank said on Thursday.

Last year consumer prices in the country rose 2.2% and the official goal for 2021 was to end the year with a 4% rise. In 2010, inflation was 7.2%.

Fuels soared almost 30%, beef 18% and flour 16% in 2021, according to a report from the bank, which did not register increases in consumer prices during the month of December.

Inflation has been increasing throughout the year, in line with the rest of South America, as the economy recovers from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The Central Bank has increased its reference rate during recent months in a bid to control prices.

