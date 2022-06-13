Paraguay Data Center Market is Expected to Reach $88.5 Million by 2027. Around 35 thousand Sq. ft of data center area will be added – Arizton

SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING

Paraguay data center market size was valued at $43 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $88.5 million by 2027.

Chicago, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest research report by Arizton, the Paraguay data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.78% during 2022-2027. The Paraguay economy is open to foreign investments, and the regulations are transparent and effective for foreign capital inflow. Over $24 million will be invested in data center development in Paraguay between 2022 and 2027.



Paraguay Data Center Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (INVESTMENT) $88.5 Million (2027) CAGR (INVESTMENT) 12.78% (2022-2027) MARKET SIZE (AREA) 9.5 thousand sq. Feet (2027) MARKET SIZE (POWER CAPACITY) 2 MW (2027) COLOCATION MARKET SIZE (REVENUE) USD 4 Million (2027) BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

The Paraguay data center market is dominated by greenfield construction. In addition, the market is witnessing the development of several on-premise, mostly modular, data center deployments. The predicted growth of edge and MDC facilities will boost revenue for construction contractors in Paraguay. The colocation market in Paraguay is expected to grow owing to the government’s digitalization actions, a stable economy, advances in the adoption of renewable energy, a push toward green energy production, and strategic location and proximity to Brazil and Argentina.

Key Highlights

The Paraguay market is highly underserved in terms of data center infrastructure. With the recent recovery from recession and COVID-19, the demand for on-premises deployment will grow.

The market is expected to witness around $400 million in investments in data centers during 2022-2027, among the lowest across Latin America.

Paraguay will witness the deployment of edge data centers to improve internet penetration and deliver content through core data centers in Brazil.

Government institutions such as the National Electricity Administration (ANDE) and Municipality of Asunción have been identified as data center investors on on-premise infrastructure from January-May 2022.

Paraguay’s data center development is still in its initial phase of growth, and the country has the presence of very few third-party data center operators, such as Tigo Business and IPXON Networks.



Story continues

The report segments data center investment by the following areas:

IT Infrastructure Servers Storage Systems Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure UPS Systems Generators Switches & Switchgears PDUs Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure Cooling Systems Rack Cabinets Other Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction Core & Shell Development Installation & commissioning Services Building & Engineering Design Fire Detection & Suppression Systems Physical Security Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard Tier I & Tier II Tier III Tier IV





Paraguay Data Center Market – Vendors Analysis

Asunción, Villa Elisa, San Lorenzo, and Ciudad del Este are some cities that are expected to witness data center development in Paraguay during the forecast period.

Through its Huawei School Connectivity Solution, Huawei Technologies assisted the Paraguay Ministry of Education in the digitalization of over 3,000 schools.

Daikin Applied is a part of Daikin Industries and is one of the largest manufacturers of HVAC solutions. It has operations across the globe, with a sales network covering 150 countries and over 90 production sites. The company offers solutions related to advanced technology, IoT, and compressors. The company operates in Brazil, Paraguay, Chile, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Peru, and other countries in Latin America through its subsidiaries.



IT Infrastructure Providers

Dell Technologies

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Juniper Networks

Lenovo



Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Cundall



Support Infrastructure Providers

Armstrong Ceiling Solutions

Caterpillar

Cummins

Daikin Applied

Panduit

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv Group

Data Center Investors

IPXON Networks

TIGO

Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

CONTACT: AriztonAdvisory and Intelligence Call:+1-312-235-2040 +1 302 469 0707



