Paraglider rescued after crash-landing in tree

The man spotted in the branches of a tree 30ft above the ground

This is the moment a paraglider had a lucky escape after jumping from 150ft scaffolding into a tree.

The man, aged in his 40s, is believed to have jumped from the top of a building along Manor Road in Bournemouth, Dorset.

He plunged straight down in front of the building where he snagged his canopy in the branches of a tree 30ft above the ground.

The incident was witnessed by a member of the public who raised the alarm, sparking a multi-agency response.

Crews from the police, fire service and an ambulance attended the scene.

A technical rescue team used an aerial ladder to get close enough to him to safely cut him down before bringing him back to the ground.

He was assessed by paramedics at the scene.

A firefighter retrieves the paraglider - BNPS

It took the rescue team another 15 minutes to successfully untangle the ropes and wires of the paraglider.

Tony Higgins, who lives in a neighbouring flat, described his astonishment returning home to the scene.

The 77-year-old said: “I was coming home at about 6.30pm and I saw fire engines and police cars on the way up to my drive.

“It’s so unusual to see any emergency services here that I went straight to a neighbour to find out what was happening.

“That’s when I found out it was a paraglider stuck in the tree and I went to have a look.

“I think he must have jumped off the top of our building and the parachute only started to open halfway down.

“He’s lucky the tree was there. It could have ended very differently if he was just feet away from where he fell.

“It took them about an hour to get him down and another 15 minutes to get his parachute out of the tree.

“He didn’t seem hurt at all which is very lucky. Hopefully it teaches him a lesson not to do it again.”

The fire service sent crews from Springborne, Westbourne and Poole.

