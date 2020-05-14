Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Just Beat EPS By 60%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (STO:PDX) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. It was a solid earnings report, with revenues and statutory earnings per share (EPS) both coming in strong. Revenues were 12% higher thanthe analysts had forecast, at kr400m, while EPS were kr1.21 beating analyst models by 60%. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

After the latest results, the three analysts covering Paradox Interactive are now predicting revenues of kr1.77b in 2020. If met, this would reflect a major 22% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to jump 25% to kr5.35. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of kr1.65b and earnings per share (EPS) of kr4.46 in 2020. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about Paradox Interactive's future following the latest results, with a sizeable expansion in the earnings per share forecasts in particular.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 9.4% to kr168 per share. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Paradox Interactive, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at kr210 and the most bearish at kr115 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 22%, in line with its 23% annual growth over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 16% per year. So although Paradox Interactive is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Paradox Interactive's earnings potential next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Paradox Interactive going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Paradox Interactive , and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

