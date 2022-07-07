Paradise reopened - Bali hopes for tourists to return

Richard Baimbridge - Business reporter, Bali
·6 min read
Pak Kriss
Expat and holiday sector boss Pak Kriss says Bali's tourism will recover, but that it will take a decade

From his home high atop the cliffs overlooking Bali's resort district of Jimbaran, German expat Pak Kriss has a perfect, unobstructed view of the island's international airport.

Composed of a single runway stretching out into the ocean, Mr Kriss notes that at its pre-pandemic peak, it handled some 700 flights a day, ushering more than 6.3 million international tourists a year to the Indonesian island.

"Then, one day… nothing," he says with a sweep of his hands. He expected it to last a few weeks, but it went on for two years.

In 2020 the island received just one million foreign visitors, almost all before Bali and the rest of the world went into lockdown in March of that year. Then in 2021 the island reportedly saw just 45 overseas tourists. Yes, just 45 people.

A couple on a beach in Bali
Bali has been a hugely popular holiday destination for many years

Back in February, Mr Kriss watched anxiously as the first international passenger fight for 24 months arrived from Singapore.

The expat, who runs a digital marketing and web design business catering to the local tourism industry, even recorded the event on his mobile phone. Like many in Bali, he was optimistic, especially after the island ditched quarantine rules for overseas arrivals in March.

But as the computer screens in his home office call up the latest visitor numbers, he says there's little cause for celebration.

In May, Bali saw 237,710 international arrivals, up from 114,684 a month earlier, but half the number in the same month in 2019. And Indonesia's tourism minister has set the modest aim of Bali welcoming 1.5 million overseas tourists for 2022 as a whole.

New Economy
New Economy

New Economy is a new series exploring how businesses, trade, economies and working life are changing fast.

"I think it will be 10 years before Bali is back to pre-coronavirus numbers," says Mr Kriss.

He believes that foreign travellers are reluctant to visit more remote destinations like Bali due to a perfect storm of the war in Ukraine, high inflation around the world, and lingering concerns about Covid-19.

With tourism accounting for more than 60% of the island's economy, driving through the once-bustling tourist centres of Kuta, Seminyak and Nusa Dua, Covid's impact is immediately visible.

Dozens of tourism businesses, from shops, to bars, restaurants, nightclubs, and villas sit empty or abandoned, with some even reclaimed by the island's pervasive and all-consuming jungle vegetation. And the streets once crowded with Australian, Asian and European tourists are now still eerily quiet.

Empty and closed stores and bars at Balangan Beach
Many shops, bars and restaurants remain shut in tourist areas of the island

Made Suryani reopened her small souvenir store close to the Club Med Beach resort near Nusa Dua in April, even though most of the other retail units beside her remain shuttered.

"Before Covid, in a good month, I could earn more than two million rupiah ($140; £116) a month," she says. That was slightly below the minimum wage for employees in Bali.

"Now sometimes I make 50,000 rupiah in a week. I borrowed money from family to survive, and I don't know how I'm going pay it back," she says.

At Nusa Dua's shopping and restaurant mall Bali Collection the area that previously held some of the island's top restaurants is now fenced off and deserted. Of the remaining units, about 80% remain unoccupied.

Made Suryani
Made Suryani remains cheerful despite her woes since the start of the pandemic

"Most of these businesses are gone for good," says Kiran Vijay, who runs a crafts and jewellery store at the development.

He says that the site's management have been very helpful, allowing tenants to be remain rent-free for most of the past two years.

Yet Mr Vijay adds that tourist footfall is down from as many as 5,000 people a day before the pandemic to just a few hundred today. "They're going to have to lower rents significantly to attract new tenants," he adds.

Yet there are some bright spots. Bali's 110,000-strong expat community, which includes lots of digital nomads, yogis and surfers, has kept areas like Canggu, Ubud and Uluwatu thriving, with villa rental prices now nearly back to pre-Covid levels.

And bookings at Bali's five-star resorts are also surprisingly robust, with high-end hotels seeing a large spike in demand. However, the vast majority of these visitors are domestic travellers from other parts of Indonesia, primarily the capital Jakarta and Surabaya, the second-largest city.

Tourists in Bali who have visited from another part of Indonesia
Bali is currently more reliant upon tourists from other parts of Indonesia

Prior to Covid-19, many of these would have considered Bali too expensive. But with foreigners temporarily out of the picture, they're now able to get discounted rates, and special perks like free helicopter rides exclusively available on Indonesian travel booking sites.

Many of the hotel staff are however still working on reduced salaries, some down to as little as 10% of pre-pandemic rates. But for them and the resorts, some income is better than none.

Meanwhile, many hotel employees and other hospitality workers who were laid off at the start of the lockdowns went back to their home villages to work on the family farm plots. So while some commentators thought that Bali would descend into chaos during the pandemic, life carried on, helped by the island's strong family ties and Hindu culture.

Businesses, meanwhile, were able to temporarily suspend operations without fear of bank foreclosure, as most properties in Bali are purchased outright in cash.

Dancers in Bali
Bali's unique Hindu culture is also a big draw for tourists

Julia Lo Bue-Said is chief executive of Advantage Travel Partnership, an organisation that represents the UK's independent travel agents. She says that while long-haul travel from the UK to destinations such as Bali has been "slower to rebound" compared to holidays within Europe, "the appetite is there and growing".

"Long haul will see a significant growth in the next 12-18 months, as despite the cost of living crisis, people are still eager to explore, travel and have something to look forward to, banking life long memories."

Mr Kriss is certain that - given time - Bali will return again to its former glory. He says there is simply too much on offer in terms of natural beauty, and the friendly, open and tolerate nature of the Balinese people.

"Bali will come back strong as ever," he says. "I have no doubt about that. It may take years, but Balinese people are patient, and optimism is part of the fabric of their society - they believe in karma."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Jodie Comer’s New Layered Lob Is A Summer Mood

    Actress Jodie Comer saw Sam McKnight for a freshly layered haircut

  • 3 Mid-Cap Stocks That Could Deliver Superior Returns in the Long Run

    Given their healthy growth potential and discounted stock prices, these three mid-cap stocks could double your investments over the next three years. The post 3 Mid-Cap Stocks That Could Deliver Superior Returns in the Long Run appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Why the Raptors should leverage their future for Kevin Durant

    Since Durant reportedly requested a trade out of Brooklyn three years after his experiment to create a superteam failed, the Toronto Raptors have come up as a natural landing spot for the Slim Reaper.

  • Leading off: Trout's strikeout slump, deGrom's rehab start

    A look at what's happening around the majors on Sunday: ___ TROUT DROUGHT Angels star Mike Trout has struck out in seven straight at-bats during a tough series in Houston. Trout was 0 for 4 on Saturday after going 0 for 3 on Friday night against the Astros, fanning every time. “Just losing my posture up there,” he said. “It makes my swing long. Just grinding through some stuff with the lower half. It’ll be all right.” The three-time AL MVP is having another stellar season, with a .378 on-base av

  • Canadian Jessica Campbell first female assistant coach in American Hockey League

    Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi

  • Otto Porter Jr. will make a huge impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss how the versatile forward will make things easier for Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Nick Nurse (among others). Full episode available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • NHL draft prospect understands pressure-packed situations in the crease, off the ice

    Tyler Brennan knows a thing or two about being in the middle of pressure-packed situations. The top-ranked North American goaltender ahead of the upcoming NHL draft saw plenty of rubber in his first full Western Hockey League campaign. It was a nice change after both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons were cut short or stunted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Brennan's understanding of stressful moments, however, goes beyond battling through screens or facing shooters one-on-one. His father, Jarrod, works

  • Camrose swimmers to compete at International Lifesaving Sport World Championships in Italy

    The small central Alberta city of Camrose is producing some of the best young competitive lifesavers in the country. Five young swimmers from Camrose will be heading to Riccione, Italy for the International Lifesaving World Championships this fall. The sport involves "a variety of competitions to further develop and demonstrate lifesaving skills, fitness and motivation," according to the Lifesaving Society. Canada's youth team will consist of 12 athletes from across the country, including three

  • Elliott wins pole as he tries to defend Road America title

    ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Chase Elliott won the pole at Road America and will lead the field to green Sunday in his title defense on the Wisconsin road course. NASCAR’s most popular driver is coming off a win last weekend at Nashville and put himself in position to make it two straight Cup victories with a strong qualifying run on the 4.048-mile road course. The Hendrick Motorsports driver edged Chase Briscoe by 0.038 seconds in Saturday qualifying. That marks a major change from his starting po

  • 'We know what the stakes are': Savoie, Geekie navigated NHL draft year together

    Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie knew they were in the midst of something special. The star centres for the Winnipeg Ice — one an elusive offensive threat, the other a hulking force — spent the Western Hockey League season battling for their team. The pair was also competing against one another. Savoie sits as NHL Central Scouting's fourth-ranked North American skater heading into Thursday's first round of the 2022 draft, while Geekie is slotted in at No. 5. It was a unique situation both players

  • CF Montreal looking for another MLS road victory against Los Angeles Galaxy

    Montreal has never fancied itself as much of a specialist on the road. Last season, the club only managed to win 15 of a possible 42 points away from home, significantly hurting their Major League Soccer playoff fight -- a bid they ultimately lost. However, the club has seemingly turned that around, becoming one of the best away teams in MLS and winning invaluable points in the process. "I don’t know if you can pinpoint one specific thing, I think we just acknowledged that road points are huge i

  • CF Montreal looking for another MLS road victory against Los Angeles Galaxy

    Montreal has never fancied itself as much of a specialist on the road. Last season, the club only managed to win 15 of a possible 42 points away from home, significantly hurting their Major League Soccer playoff fight -- a bid they ultimately lost. However, the club has seemingly turned that around, becoming one of the best away teams in MLS and winning invaluable points in the process. "I don’t know if you can pinpoint one specific thing, I think we just acknowledged that road points are huge i

  • Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar

  • Canadian women turn on the offence late en route to 6-0 win over Trinidad

    GUADALUPE, Mexico — A slow start turned into a goal rush Tuesday night as Canada blanked Trinidad and Tobago 6-0 to open play at the CONCACAF W Championship. Canada, the defending Olympic champion, is ranked sixth in the world compared to No. 76 for Trinidad. Despite dominating play, Canada held a slim 1-0 lead two-thirds of the way through the match on captain Christine Sinclair's 190th international goal. Determined Trinidad defending and some errant finishing made for Canadian frustration. Bu

  • Canadian basketball players relish chance to play at home in Globl Jam U23 tournament

    TORONTO — At a recent meeting of Canada's under-23 basketball teams, players were asked to raise a hand if they'd ever played for Canada at home. Two of the 30-plus players in attendance raised their hands. This week's inaugural Globl Jam tournament isn't just an opportunity to bridge the gap in Canada's national program between the youth and senior squads, but a rare chance for the country's most talented young players to don the Maple Leaf at home. Aaliyah Edwards, one of the two who have play

  • Growlers put halt to winless ways with resounding victory over Rattlers

    It has been a long time coming for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they finally earned their first victory in the CEBL defeating the Saskatchewan Rattlers 83-60 on Sunday in St. John's, N.L. Coming into the game, the expansion team (1-10) had suffered a 51-point loss to the Edmonton Stingers on Thursday in a season that has consisted of both blow outs and tightly-contested losses. The Rattlers (7-5) on the other hand, had their 4-game win streak snapped, which included a 19-point victory over the

  • Sheets drives in two, White Sox hold off Giants 5-3

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gavin Sheets doubled twice and drove in two runs, and the Chicago White Sox held on for a 5-3 victory against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday. Dylan Cease allowed one run in five innings for his third consecutive win. The major league leader in strikeouts per nine innings, Cease (7-3) had only four against San Francisco – his fewest since May 24 – and overcame LaMonte Wade Jr.’s home run leading off the first to improve to 4-1 in seven road starts. Tanner Banks followed

  • Sharks hire Mike Grier as NHL's first Black GM

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks have hired longtime NHL forward Mike Grier to become the first Black general manager in NHL history. Grier fills the spot that opened when Doug Wilson stepped away for health reasons earlier this year. Grier spent three of his 14 seasons in the NHL with the Sharks from 2006-09, and he has spent the past decade filling various roles as a coach and scout around the league. He was most recently the hockey operations advisor for the New York Rangers. Grier

  • Vallee, Erlam satisfied with a fifth in 3m synchro at world diving championships

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Mia Vallee and Margo Erlam wrapped up their inaugural FINA World Diving Championships on Sunday with a fifth-place finish in the 3m synchro in Budapest, Hungary. The Canadian pair’s five-dive performance received 282.90 points from the judges. China’s Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani claimed gold with 343.14 points, followed by silver medallists Sayaka Mikami and Rin Kaneto of Japan with 303.00 points, and bronze medallists Maddison Keeney and Anabelle Smith of Australia with 294.12

  • Wheeler, Hoskins, Realmuto lift Phillies over Cardinals 4-0

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler threw seven shutout innings of four-hit ball and Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto slugged home runs as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 Sunday night. The Phillies won two of three games in the series against a team they are chasing for a National League wild-card spot. “A series win is always a plus,” Wheeler said. “Hopefully, we can continue this and keep it up." Since Rob Thomson took over as interim manager following the firing of Joe G