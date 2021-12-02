Is this ‘Paradise on the Prairie’? Kansas home for sale the priciest in the state

A huge home referred to as “Paradise on the Prairie” has hit the real estate market in Milton, Kansas, for $6.7 million, according to the listing on Realtor.com. The kicker? The glorious property happens to be the most expensive family home currently for sale in The Sunflower State.

Aerial view

“It is honestly almost impossible to put everything into words that makes this house so cool,” listing agent Alissa Unruh said to Realtor.com. “You can just walk in and live.”

Dining room

The “ultimate high tech” house has six bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms and is around 35 miles from Wichita. The property sits on 89.2 acres of absolutely stunning land so there are views from almost every window.

Office

There are also some nifty amenities spread out across the main home’s 7,828 square feet:

Solid cedar wood beams

Eye-catching chandeliers

2,400-square-foot great room

Chef’s kitchen

Ingenious whole-house automated system

Theater room

Security cameras

Wine room

Cigar humidor

Wet bar

Hearth room

Interior

Outside is an oasis all its own with a fiberglass saltwater pool, an outdoor cooking area with a built-in gas grill and separate deep fryer, covered cabana, hidden outdoor speaker system, night lighting and a full bathroom close to the pool.

Kitchen

In addition to the main house, there are also stables, a guest house, studio apartment and even a barn.

Bedroom

“Horses live like royalty in the 38 x 70 upscale ICF constructed horse stable with radiant floor heat,” the listing describes. “Enjoy hunting, fishing, two stocked spring fed ponds, two docks, two deer stands, 300-yard shooting range, 14 acres of NEW 4-rail steel pipe horse fence corrals split for separate herds, 200 x 200 riding arena, round training corral, flat field for Polo stick & ball practice,” and so much more, the listing says.

Bathroom

It really has the best that Kansas has to offer.

Interior

“It’s very exciting, and I’m just so curious to see who the buyer is going to be,” Unruh said to Realtor.com. “It really is a special property.”

Wine room

Famous ZigZag house in Florida is on the market for $3M. See why it’s so beloved

Waterfront chateau with stunning views sells in Washington for $22.7M. Take a look