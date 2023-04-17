Paradise Park celebrates penguin's 35th birthday

A wildlife park has celebrated the 35th birthday of a penguin which it has described as a "remarkable age".

Spneb, who lives at Paradise Park in Hayle, Cornwall, is thought to be the oldest Humboldt penguin in the UK.

During a celebration on Sunday, the penguin received an ice cake decorated with fish and frozen vegetables.

Humboldt penguins, which are native to South America, typically only live between 15 to 20 years in the wild.

'Really good age'

Alison Hales, director of the wildlife sanctuary, said Spneb had reached a remarkable age.

"We know that penguins in captivity can reach more than their age in the wild because they are protected from predators and given all types of care form vets and keepers," she said.

"But all the same, 35 is a really good age for them."

She said Spneb was lucky to overcome a lung problem she developed in 2007 that took several months to treat.

As a result, she was named after her treatment programme, which initially consisted of a drug (Sp) and a nebuliser (neb).

Asked about the secret to her longevity, Ms Hales said: "Exercise and fish oil.

"She loves to swim and she keeps fit."

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.