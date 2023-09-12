Paradise lost? The uncertain future of tourism in Africa

Recent upheaval in Gabon threatens the country's plans for tourism - West African Voyages

When French-born bohemian Hugues Poitevin arrived in Gabon 51 years ago on a plane ticket costing the equivalent of €100, he fell in love with the country. The shaman – who has since adopted the name Tatayo – was the first white man permitted to guide initiations with potent hallucinogenic Bwiti ceremonial drug iboga, presumably the key to unlocking his paradise.

Politely swerving offers to try the mind-altering substance at his Libreville retreat, where guests gazed dewy-eyed as a musician twanged hypnotically on a mongongo mouthbow, I searched elsewhere for evidence to justify the country’s bold claim of being “Africa’s Last Eden”.

All the elements were there; lowland gorillas wading through rivers, elephants parading along beaches and forest cover encompassing more than 80 per cent of the country set a heavenly scene. But the mortal reality of poor access and lack of investment made the place frustrating and hellish to navigate.

At the end of August, Gabon – forever teetering on the brink of tourism – experienced further setbacks when military officers seized power. It was the seventh successful coup to hit the African continent in less than three years.

Despite a reportedly peaceful transition of power, the latest upheaval paints a grim picture and throws into jeopardy any plans for tourism.

“The recent Gabon coup is a further nail in the coffin to West Africa’s tourism, amplifying instability which brings people to question the country’s safety,” laments Zimbabwean Beks Ndlovu, CEO and founder of African Bush Camps, who understands the havoc wreaked by political turmoil. Highlighting the unfortunate timing, he adds: “Gabon had just committed to some major environmental changes in exchange for debt relief. Africa needs stable governance and ones that remain innovative.”

The aftershocks will be felt across the continent, especially on the back of bad press concerning draconian anti-homosexuality laws introduced in Uganda and Ghana, along with continued reports of high crime rates in South Africa.

A timeline of coups in Africa since 2020

Of course, it’s dangerous to generalise when talking about 54 nations occupying more than 20 per cent of the planet’s land surface. But there is some common ground: namely, why have these places with so much potential failed to deliver as mainstream holiday destinations?

One of the primary problems is a perception of geography. “African geography and a sense of the scale of the continent are not well understood by non-Africans,” says Chris Roche, co-founder of Wild Expeditions, a pioneering collective of safari camps and expeditions in Ethiopia, Madagascar and Zimbabwe. He gives the example of the 2014/15 Ebola outbreak in the countries of Upper Guinea, which heavily impacted tourism in southern Africa even though Europe is far closer geographically.

“Recency bias”, he says, also plays a role. “This coup comes shortly after the Niger coup in July and the outbreak of war in Sudan in April. Even though these three countries are unrelated politically and geographically, the impression created is that there is a rash of political instability.”

Fear driven by misinformation has been one of the biggest hurdles for the Republic of Congo, a central African country classed by the FCDO as largely safe for travel but often confused with neighbouring Democratic Republic of the Congo, hammered by years of seemingly irresolvable guerilla warfare.

Kristina Plattner, director of the highly respected Kamba Africa Rainforest Experiences, which has seen steady growth for bookings to its lodges in the Republic of Congo, says success is down to patience and determination: “Agents and potential guests need to be made aware of the destination, therefore the investment period before one sees returns is longer than in an already established area.”

Beyond good marketing, however, decent infrastructure is essential. If a destination is too complicated and expensive to reach, travellers will go elsewhere.

“The most significant barrier has always been reliable and cost-effective access followed closely by security or perceived security and investment risks,” says Dave Wilson, head of commercial development at African Parks, a non-profit organisation responsible for restoring national parks in countries ranging from Rwanda and Zambia to more unconventional Chad and South Sudan.

Funeral pyramids and temples from the Kingdom of Kush necropolis on the Island of Meroe, Sudan - Getty

Creating a product from scratch, he admits, can take years. Without any quick and obvious financial gains to be made, government support is often limited. Instead, responsibility largely falls to pioneers and passionate conservationists willing to take risks.

“While we excel at arranging trips to many better-known sub-Saharan African destinations such as South Africa, Botswana, Kenya and Namibia, we really shine when it comes to the more offbeat countries such as Madagascar, Uganda and Sierra Leone,” says Dereck Schulman, product manager for Africa at Rainbow, one of the first operators to sell Madagascar 25 years ago.

He believes low-volume, low-impact, responsibly operated tourism makes a valuable contribution to local economies and supports conservation initiatives: “To us it is pivotal that community-focused conservation programmes succeed in the long term, as that ensures the survival of the things which our clients enlist our help to appreciate.”

Rainbow is one of the few British operators selling holidays to Sierra Leone, an example of a destination with enormous potential that is tainted by public misconception and a preoccupation with the past. Ebola, blood diamonds and a civil war (which ended more than 20 years ago) have diverted attention away from white beaches to rival the Caribbean and a birdlife so splendid it attracted David Attenborough to make his first visit to Africa in 1954.

Mountain gorillas at the Bwindi impenetrable Forest in Uganda - Getty

According to data from the Sierra Leone National Tourist Board, in 2022, the country received 5,319 tourists from the UK – less than 4 per cent of the number visiting Kenya. The combined costs of flight tickets, visas, a bizarre security tax and ferry travel from the airport into Freetown – starting from around £1,300 for a round trip – are prohibitive for an emerging destination. A recent disputed election hasn’t helped.

“Protests, strikes, and parliament without an opposition party are raising a lot of concerns towards our democracy,” says Bala Amarasekaran, founder of the Tacugama Chimpanzee Sanctuary in Freetown and a leading force for ecotourism. “Sierra Leone is a donor-driven economy. Embargo and lack of funding from international development partners would have an adverse effect on the economy and every sector.”

He lists lack of electricity, unreliable water supply and high hotel prices combined with shortage of quality accommodation as other challenges but urges visitors to look beyond these to the “friendliness, warmth and hospitality of the people”. He adds: “It is still a virgin territory, unexplored. Most times you will own the beach and forest. It’s like you are here to enjoy it before everyone else.”

Aiming to provide a safe and comfortable means for exploring West Africa, expedition cruise company Swan Hellenic – better known for their operations in polar regions – has launched a series of voyages docking at largely unknown destinations including Angola, Benin and Guinea-Bissau.

Expedition cruise company Swan Hellenic is working to raise awareness of largely unknown destinations

“Our motto is ‘see what others don’t’,” says Patricia Iantorno, chief commercial officer, although she admits their first season was challenging: “It’s certainly a learning curve, especially as nobody else is really going there, but we like being innovators. We now have good relationships with many of the local governments, which makes it easier from an infrastructure and logistics side. We’re also working hard to raise awareness of these incredible places, and to instil confidence in our guests and travel agents.”

There are high hopes West and Central Africa will mirror the successes of East and Southern Africa in the long term. But even these countries have their complications.

“Uganda has had 30 years of conflict and political instability,” says Amos Wekesa, Ugandan founder and CEO of Great Lakes Safaris. New anti-homosexuality laws have been the latest blow, though he insists they do not reflect the views of the population.

Against the odds, however, things are changing. There are several new projects in the pipeline from big players like Volcanoes Safaris and Great Plains Conservation, eager to promote a destination where it’s possible to see mountain gorillas, the Big Five, and some of the most beautiful peaks in the world.

“There has been a bit of advocacy, with people like me pushing the agenda,” says Wekesa. “Uganda has massive potential, and now the industry is starting to see it.”

Benin beach, one of the lesser-known destinations visited by cruise company Swan Hellenic

The country, he admits, has also benefited from Rwanda’s achievements, where conservation, tourism and economic development are happily entwined.

“Rwanda remains the ultimate destination in terms of tourism success stories, with a very intentional focus on facilitating tourism experiences throughout the country,” says Dave Wilson from African Parks, which helped rebuild the savannahs of Akagera National Park and is now working in the ancient rainforests of Nyungwe. “It is proof of an African solution and strategy with genuine international and local success.”

Whether threats are perceived or real, earning peoples’ trust and confidence is a slow process. Given awareness is crucial, perhaps the problem is partly not what’s happening on the ground but the story we tell about it.

Over in Gabon, guide Ghislain Bouassa from tour agency Back 2 Roots insists the situation is calm and safe.

“I’m more concerned about the attitude of the international community than the government of transition,” he complains. “The Bongo family have ruled the country for more than half a century, leaving the population in a critical social, political, economic and financial crisis. The coup isn’t considered a coup here but a real liberation of the country.”

His optimism is admirable. But even in “Africa’s Last Eden”, with all its captivating wildlife and mind-expanding iboga plants, lost innocence will still be a long, challenging struggle to reclaim.