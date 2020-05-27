‘Paradise Lost’ EP Arika Lisanne Mittman Signs With Verve
Click here to read the full article.
EXCLUSIVE: Arika Lisanne Mittman, who most recently served as executive producer and co-showrunner on Spectrum’s Southern Gothic mystery series Paradise Lost, has signed with Verve.
Paradise Lost, from Paramount Television and Anonymous Content, launched its first season on April 13. A Season 2 renewal decision is still pending.
More from Deadline
Prior to Paradise Lost, Mittman was the executive producer and co-showrunner on the second season of NBC’s Sony TV-produced time-travel series Timeless, starting as co-executive producer in season 1. Before that, she served as a co-executive producer on Elementary for CBS, and she previously staffed on Tyrant for FX, Showtime’s Dexter and CBS’ Medium.
Mittman, who previously was with WME, continues to be repped by manager Todd Feldman of The Feldman Co. and attorney Gregg Gellman.
Best of Deadline
Coronavirus: U.S. Death Toll Closes In On 100,000 As U.S. Eases Restrictions For Holiday Weekend; Global Cases Top 5.4M - Update
Coronavirus: Movies That Have Halted Or Delayed Production Amid Outbreak
Hong Kong Filmart Postponed Due To Coronavirus Fears; Event Moves Two Weeks Before Toronto
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.