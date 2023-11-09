HEAD: Paradise council on top of maintenance work

By Chad Feehan

Paradise councillors sorted out a bevy of maintenance needs at multiple Town facilities during their regular public meeting on Tuesday.

A contract to restore the Milton Road clubhouse was awarded to Stacey Contracting to the tune of $60,952 after it was the only respondent to bid on the work.

Details of the project were also given to three other firms asked to bid, but one responded.

Councillor Deborah Quilty said this is “reflective of the difficulties experienced in the small-scale construction and renovation market.”

The work is scheduled to be completed by the end of this year.

Mini-split heat pumps will also be installed at the facility, as well as at the Diane Whelan Soccer Complex, and Peter Barry Duff Park.

The Town had issued a request-for-quotes for the heat pump installation to Greenfoot Energy Solutions, Newfound HVAC, and Heat Pump Solutions, ultimately awarding it to Greenfoot Energy Solutions for $17,944.

Councillor Larry Vaters praised the environmental benefits of the heat pumps, and the long term cost savings they will provide.

“I think it’s a win-win all over,” he said.

Councillor Glen Carew echoed those comments.

“Anyone who has installed a heat pump in their house would see that they're energy efficiency has gone up by a third at least, so you’re paying a third less on your heat bill,” said Carew.

Council also discussed a refrigeration equipment failure at the Double Ice Complex. To ensure proper functioning, installation of a new variable frequency drive into a compressor motor is needed.

The Town asked four qualified contractors to submit quotes on supplying and installing the part, and awarded the job to Control Pro Distributors for $18,895.65. The lowest bid was over the pre-budget estimate by nearly $5,000, but Quilty said there are sufficient funds in the facilities repair and maintenance budget to cover the expenditure.

Vaters commented on the importance of keeping such a well-used facility in proper working order. “It’s a busy spot and we need to ensure we keep things running up there and provide good quality services and programs,” he said.

Chad Feehan, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Shoreline News